Brace for impact: Lessons learned from gear failure in a busy marina

Coming into a crowded marina late at night after a great day sailing across Lyme Bay, Andrew Carter’s feathering prop failed and jammed in ‘full ahead’ – even when engaged in astern…

Dorset’s Jurassic Coast near Bridport has been a regular holiday spot of mine since I was in short trousers. But despite having enjoyed many (often very productive) fishing trips aboard charter boats, I had never once in the ensuing 50 years actually sailed into the harbour at West Bay.

The entrance has been significantly improved over the years and, with the wind coming from the north-west, the opportunity arose to punctuate the otherwise tedious trudge across Lyme Bay when coming back up-Channel – on this occasion from Falmouth towards Weymouth, Yarmouth and Portsmouth.

The entrance is tight and the pontoons are slightly bouncy, but in glorious late-summer sunshine my elder sister and I enjoyed a very pleasant evening and morning ashore, before slipping lines mid-afternoon in order to catch the first of the tide around Portland Bill, yet still have time to make it into the marina by nightfall.

Over the winter I’d refurbished my built-like-a-brick-outhouse Westerly Discus extensively, and the crisp new sails and freshly-taut standing rigging had added at least a knot and a dozen degrees to our progress upwind.

And on those lazy days when there was no wind, or when the wind was just a little too fine on the bow for an old bilge-keel ketch to catch, then the shiny new feathering propeller (all the work had been carried out by a Solent-based boatyard) had little trouble biting into the Channel chop and taking us purposefully to windward.

The mere mention of Portland Bill is enough to strike terror into the heart of any sane sailor, but I think for the wrong reasons. When timed correctly – and under the watchful eye of NCI Coastwatch at the tip of the Bill itself – I have never encountered any especially challenging seas.

However, care is needed when using the inshore passage – the veritable forest of lobster pots really does have to be seen to be believed!

Confident in my trusty ropecutter, and arriving at the Bill at slack water with the setting sun over my shoulder, my beady eyes didn’t notice anything untoward as I turned the corner into Weymouth Bay and breathed a sigh of relief that we were now on the final and familiar stretch of the journey into Portland Harbour.

Essentially single-handed

My sister – in fairness, more passenger than crew – went below and began to prepare to leave me in Portland Marina, and I made ready warps and fenders for what was intended to be a fleeting stop to drop her ashore before anchoring up in the northern reaches of the harbour, ready for an early start the next day to catch the tide at the Needles.

I have always enjoyed Portland, and coming in single-handed with a 33ft boat after hours, I have always found it a less challenging mooring than Weymouth itself. During the summer months the preferred approach to the marina is via the northern entrance, following a long circular route to avoid the dozens of watercraft of all types and sizes.

However, things had quietened down by this time of year, and I cheekily called Harbour Control on Ch74 and was allowed to shave 20 minutes off by coming in via the eastern entrance (which is normally reserved for commercial and naval traffic).

The wind and the sun, which had been on my back as I crossed Lyme Bay, were now full in my face, and both were a lot stronger than anticipated.

Never mind… sails doused, Beta 35 humming away beneath my feet, and a straight run due west towards the marina entrance, where I’d previously called ahead to confirm that my passenger could step ashore. It would be 15 minutes, tops – a quick in and out, then away to the anchorage two miles north.

My intention to come alongside at the fuel pontoon was hampered by a very large boat that was quite determinedly moored there before me, so the extremely helpful marina staff directed me to one of the inner pontoon fingers, where I could make the drop off in a less exposed location, allowing my sister a very short walk onto dry land.

I have stayed in Portland Marina on numerous previous occasions, both in this boat and in previous lives, and, as marinas go, I consider it to be spacious and well laid out, with no nasty surprises. Or so I thought…

Tense times

It hadn’t been a particularly long day, and the trip from West Bay had certainly not been taxing, but I think that we all look forward to the final stretch of our voyages with slightly too much enthusiasm.

It was dark, and the hammerheads at the end of the pontoons were not well lit, but I knew where I was going, Navionics was zoomed in tight and bright on the chartplotter at the helm, and I had no problem locating the lane I’d been assigned to.

That wind was getting up a bit, though, and now that the setting sun had dipped below Chesil Beach behind me, I was squinting to pick out the markings on individual berths. Finally, right at the end of the row, at the cul of the de sac, there it was!

A little tight, but this surely wasn’t going to be much of a challenge, with a full set of boat fenders out and only a stern- and a mid-ships line to keep things orderly while my sister disembarked.

With nothing particular to prove, I was coming in with the engine at tickover, but the wind was nonetheless pushing me along at three or so knots, and knowing that my prop walk would kick the stern to port as soon as I went into reverse,

I edged the bow slightly to starboard as I approached the end of the pontoon, with the intention of neatly three-point turning across the breeze and thence into the berth. Ten metres out, into neutral, and then the lever engaged astern with a reassuring clunk.

That, unfortunately and much to my horror, was the end of anything even remotely ‘reassuring’.

Brace position

The boat lurched forwards as if possessed, and I just had time to warn my sister to brace herself in the cabin below before the boat slammed into the walkway at the end of the pontoon, rode up and seemed set to mount the dock.

There was an almighty crunch, I killed the engine, checked that my passenger had not been injured, and then gingerly went forwards to see what the hell had happened. Had I misjudged something in the dark? Was there a hidden obstacle I had not seen?

Was the bow stove in and the boat taking on water? A thousand rabid thoughts flashed through my mind, until I cursed myself for making what was obviously the rookie mistake of engaging forward gear, rather than astern.

Gently, secretly hoping no one had noticed my stupidity, I nudged the lever firmly into astern. BANG! The boat lurched forward again – in fact, I fancy it was with slightly more vigour than I would have expected had I engaged forward propulsion.

This was suddenly becoming very, very uncomfortable, with the wind blowing my stern around, the bows wedged in what I hoped was the teak planking of the pontoon, and a telephone number value of shiny plastic hulls on every side.

‘Secretly hoping no one had noticed my stupidity, I nudged the lever firmly into astern. BANG!’

I suppressed the urge to try to remember the extent of my third party insurance cover – and excess! – and grabbed the largest fender just in time to stave off the hungry attentions of a particularly bitey Delta anchor dangling expectantly on the bow roller of the nearby dive boat.

I managed to get a line around that boat’s forward cleat, and – with a loud splash as the bows went back into the water – I heaved the 10-plus tons of the Westerly into the wind, off of the pontoon, and alongside.

After what seemed like hours of pushing and pulling, and gently teasing myself alongside the dive boat and backwards into the berth, my sister emerged from the cabin and asked if we were there yet, because her cab was waiting and she needed to go ashore. I love my sister, sometimes.

Aftermath

I alerted the marina office to what had happened, and as the boat showed no inclination to go anything other than hard ahead, decided to stay overnight and reassess the situation in daylight, rather than risk further calamity in the dark.

The next day, a bruised ego and a big dent in the pontoon were all there was to show for the incident (my Panzer tank Westerly had just bounced off!) but it was pretty hairy and could have led to all manner of damage.

Preliminary checks showed that the gearbox was rotating and counter-rotating the shaft correctly, but that whichever gear was selected, the boat really did only want to go forwards. Although it was the Friday before a Bank Holiday, the marina staff and the crew at the local boat lift were fantastically helpful, helping me arrange an urgent lift-out.

With the help of a local engineer we were able to inspect the damage and remove the feathering prop. There was no direct evidence of a rope having fouled the prop (or the ropecutter) as initially suspected.

However, upon disassembly, there appeared to be damage consistent with the ropecutter having malfunctioned – potentially due to it being installed incorrectly, or perhaps due to a rope having fouled it (although there was no evidence of a rope having been involved in the failure).

Going forward

The propeller itself is a marvel of engineering. Yet it was totally seized and needed to go back to the manufacturer. When I contacted them about the incident, the manufacturer sent a specialist down to investigate.

The unit had not only seized solid, but in such a way that, when invited to rotate in astern, it presented itself as an exceptionally coarsely-pitched right-hand prop, rather than feathering to form a left-hand profile. This explained why, at low revs, ‘reverse’ gear produced more forward thrust than ‘ahead’.

Although there was no evidence of a rope having become entangled with the mechanism, it appears that the feathering propeller may perhaps have been installed incorrectly, and had failed due to the operation of a poorly-fitted or malfunctioning ropecutter.

Frankly, I am troubled that the feathering prop could have failed in such a manner – if a normal prop had been fouled or misfitted, then the worst that could have happened would be a loss of propulsion.

As it is, I narrowly (and through no skill or judgement on my part) avoided what could have been one or more expensive collisions in a tightly-packed marina, after dark and with a brisk wind livening proceedings up quite considerably.

Anyway, £1,800 later, I have reverted to my previous fixed three-blade propeller, and have yet to regret the decision. At the time of writing negotiations with the manufacturer of the feathering prop are ongoing.

Lessons learned

Submerged ropes and lobster pots pose just as much danger to recreational boaters as notoriously tricky headlands; the combination of both can be especially challenging. Expect the unexpected; there had been no prior indication that anything was wrong with the prop, or that a line had been fouled en route from Bridport. Put things in perspective. ‘Worse things happen at sea’, and although this was an extremely scary incident which could have turned out far worse, on this occasion no serious harm was done. The Westerly Panzer MkIV has barely a scratch on it, and the photo of the damage done to the pontoon is appended more by way of a trophy than as a badge of shame. Trying to eke the last half a knot out of a heavy displacement bilge keeler is perhaps not the best use of £1,800, and although a new liferaft, AIS transponder and an in-date set of flares would not have helped on this particular occasion, they might have represented a more prudent and sensible investment for me than a feathering propeller.

