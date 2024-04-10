ePropulsion X Series electric outboards: first look

Jake Kavanagh reports on these new easy DIY ‘plug and play’ electric motors from ePropulsion

As a specialist in submerged electric drives, ePropulsion has now launched its three new ePropulsion X Series outboards.

The new motors have been aimed at the mid-range sector, one that has proved the most challenging in terms of performance and range.

Currently, you can either go fast or far – but not both – unless you mount the boat on foils. Batteries simply get prohibitively expensive the more you push the performance envelope, whereas a combustion engine simply needs a bigger tank.

ePropulsion has addressed these issues with its own batteries, advanced energy management software, plug-and-play connections, and a new electric steering system, helping to close the gap.

The three new ePropulsion X Series motors are the X12, X20 and X40.

The numbers refer to the output in kilowatts, which, when multiplied by 1.3 gives roughly equivalent horsepower, so 15.6hp, 26hp, and 52hp respectively.

The company has a fascination with efficiency, so the sealed BLDC (brushless, direct current) motors have a minimum service life of 5,000 hours (around 100 years of average boating), a choice of swept, 5-bladed composite propeller, and a 10,240Wh/96V battery.

What really sets these ‘narrow footprint’ motors apart, though, is the integrated power steering, something of a first in this sector.

This is enabled by ePropulsion’s Smart System Architecture (eSSA).

Continues below…

Installation is easy, as there are no hydraulic rams or heavy-duty steering cables involved.

All connections are plug-and-play, including a data cable from the wheel to the motor.

The steering can also act as an integrated autopilot, with a position-holding function.

ePropulsion has always been interested in harnessing renewables, so the G102 -100 lithium-iron phosphate battery module offers several ports for additional connectivity.

This allows the electrical system to be expanded with options such as a solar charge controller, as well as a smart throttle, smart display (5in or 10in), and a DC-DC converter.

Up to eight battery modules can be linked in parallel in one cluster.

Keeping an eye on everything is ePropulsion’s built-in Connectivity Service.

This allows the owner to maintain a record of the boat’s performance, and monitor the systems in real time, a function that might be especially useful for charter fleets.

The new outboards also feature advanced dampers to reduce harshness and vibration.

These keep the noise output below a claimed 73dBA. With other features such as trim and tilt as standard and a design that is slim and relatively timeless looking, the new X Series looks set to take a significant share of the market for smaller sailboats, RIBs and motor launches.

Prices start from £9,450 for the X12 motor. The G102-100 battery costs £5,999.

Enjoy reading ePropulsion X Series electric outboards: first look?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter