By email: pbo@ti-media.com

By post: PBO, TI-Media, 2 Pinehurst, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants GU14 7BF

By phone tel: +44 (0)1252 555213

ARTICLE SUBMISSIONS

When submitting letters, practical projects or other articles please include hi-res digital images. Please include your name and full postal address. The editor reserves the right to shorten or modify any material submitted. Time Inc. (UK) Ltd and/or its associated companies reserve the right to re-use any submission in any edition, format or medium. We cannot take responsibility for manuscripts or photographs sent in.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Tel: 0844 848 0848 (low call rate)

Tel: +44(0)330 3330 233 (overseas)

Email: magazinesdirect@quadrantsubs.com

BUY A BACK ISSUE

Back issues cost £6.95 each

Tel: +44 (0)1733 688964 (24 hrs)

Click here to buy a back issue

ADVERTISING

Display Advertising

Michael Beattie: Head of Market

Tel: +44 (0)7803 722007

michael.beattie@timeinc.com

Chris Wilson: Media Advisor

+44 (0) 7989 428596

chris.wilson@timeinc.com

Ad Production

Peter Burton

020 3148 2688

peter.burton@timeinc.com

SYNDICATION

Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Syndication can give you access to a wide range of content from the finest articles and pictures in the marketplace. We can offer you the opportunity to license content from a leading portfolio of magazines including Practical Boat Owner, Motor Boat & Yachting, Yachting Monthly, Yachting World and SuperYacht World.

From stunning photography, unrivalled editorial, the most authoritative boat tests and technical product reviews, whatever your looking for our huge range of knowledgeable and informative content can’t fail to match your needs. We can license content to be used in print, online, broadcasting, marketing and advertising and in a simple and cost effective way.

To find out more about content opportunities and to discuss individual requirements and costs please contact: +44 (0) 203 148 5000

NEWSAGENTS – TO STOCK PBO

Contact Mike Dore

Tel: +44 (0)20 3147 9177

E-mail: mike_dore@marketforce.co.uk