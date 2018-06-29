Meet the PBO team

By email: pbo@timeinc.com

By post: PBO, TI-Media, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Rd, Farnborough, GU14 7BF

By phone: +44 (0) 1252 555213.

Born and raised in a sailing family in Bermuda, Rob learned to sail at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and Spanish Point Boat Club, finishing 3rd in the Bermuda Junior Nationals in 1989.

A former dinghy instructor at Southampton Water Activities Centre, Rob switched to marine publishing in 2004, becoming sub-editor at PBO, rising through the ranks to take over the news and feature editing role from 2007-2010. He is a regular evening and weekend yacht racer in the Solent as well as a keen windsurfer with plans to buy a small yacht for some South Coast exploring with his family.