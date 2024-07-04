August issue – out 4 July

Sailing in squalls? How to protect your rig and sails; DIY rudder checks, How to service your outboard engine, Get the best out of your boat survey, The latest advice for dodging orca, Practical ideas from an Ocean Globe Race boat and MORE!
Protect your boat in storm conditions
The steps you need to take to protect your rig and sails when the weather turns
DIY outboard service
A step-by-step guide to servicing your 2- and 4-stroke outboard
How to do your own rudder checks
The checks you need to do to keep your steering system running smoothly
Practical ideas from an ocean race boat
Clever design features which can be adopted for cruising yachts
Get the most from your boat survey
Tips from the trade to get the best value for money
Dodging orcas
Latest cruising and scientific advice for navigating “Orca Alley” off the Iberian Peninsula
Replacing a failed starter motor
Troubleshooting the problem and fixing it!
Knocked down alone at sea
Freya Terry shares her experience and the lessons she learned
Want to liveaboard full-time?
The best second-hand boats for life afloat
Tried and tested
Typhoon TX-3 Coast salopettes and jacket, Red 30l Adventure backpack, Arthur Beale Guernsey and Rheos Cora floating sunglasses
Finding freedom
The extraordinary voyage of the 32ft cutter Damien, from Spitsbergen to Antarctica via the Amazon
Checklist for lightning strikes
How to cope with adversity
Cruise the Outer Hebrides
Summer on Scotland’s west coast
Ask the experts
Preventing barnacle growth on a propeller, best paint for a dinghy hull, removing diesel bug from a tank, anode issues
Mid-season checks
Hep your boat run smoothly