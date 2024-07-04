August issue – out 4 July

Sailing in squalls? How to protect your rig and sails; DIY rudder checks, How to service your outboard engine, Get the best out of your boat survey, The latest advice for dodging orca, Practical ideas from an Ocean Globe Race boat and MORE!

Protect your boat in storm conditions

The steps you need to take to protect your rig and sails when the weather turns

DIY outboard service

A step-by-step guide to servicing your 2- and 4-stroke outboard

How to do your own rudder checks

The checks you need to do to keep your steering system running smoothly

Practical ideas from an ocean race boat

Clever design features which can be adopted for cruising yachts

Get the most from your boat survey

Tips from the trade to get the best value for money

Dodging orcas

Latest cruising and scientific advice for navigating “Orca Alley” off the Iberian Peninsula

Replacing a failed starter motor

Troubleshooting the problem and fixing it!

Knocked down alone at sea

Freya Terry shares her experience and the lessons she learned

Want to liveaboard full-time?

The best second-hand boats for life afloat

Tried and tested

Typhoon TX-3 Coast salopettes and jacket, Red 30l Adventure backpack, Arthur Beale Guernsey and Rheos Cora floating sunglasses

Finding freedom

The extraordinary voyage of the 32ft cutter Damien, from Spitsbergen to Antarctica via the Amazon

Checklist for lightning strikes

How to cope with adversity

Cruise the Outer Hebrides

Summer on Scotland’s west coast

Ask the experts

Preventing barnacle growth on a propeller, best paint for a dinghy hull, removing diesel bug from a tank, anode issues

Mid-season checks

Hep your boat run smoothly