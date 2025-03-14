May issue – out 13 March

Tune your rig so your boat points higher and sails better, The ultimate cruising guide to Britain and Ireland, Essential propeller care, How to check your mooring for peace of mind, Tips for fitting navigation instruments, why the Beneteau 393 remains popular and MORE!

Order the May 2025 issue online now

Point higher and sail better

Expert tips on tuning your rig for every boat owner

Ultimate cruising guide to Britain and Ireland

Sam Steele explains what you need to know for the adventure of a lifetime

Mooring checks

Can you trust your mooring to be secure?

Beneteau Oceanis 393

Spotlight on this great second-hand buy and its 40ft rivals

How to upgrade navigation instruments

Tips on installing MFDs

Start the season maintenance tips

Get your boat ready for the season!

Westons Point 27 tested

Testing the head-turning semi-bespoke gentleman’s launch

DIY engine replacement

Richard Reed explains how he saves cash by installing a ‘new’ second-hand engine himself

Inflatable tender repairs

How to fix holes in an inflatable

MOB in the Mersey

A tricky situation developed quickly on this busy tidal river

Plan B’s route to success

How boatbuilding and sailing are giving teenagers a second chance

London in a Mirror dinghy

Sailing a 10ft boat on the tidal Thames from Putney to Waterloo

New boat launches

Exciting sub-40ft boats making their debut

Ask the experts

Can VHF and AIS run on the same aerial? Is fouling getting worse?

Invicta 26

It’s the classic long keel yacht for the price of a good dinghy