May issue – out 13 March

Tune your rig so your boat points higher and sails better, The ultimate cruising guide to Britain and Ireland, Essential propeller care, How to check your mooring for peace of mind, Tips for fitting navigation instruments, why the Beneteau 393 remains popular
Point higher and sail better
Expert tips on tuning your rig for every boat owner
Ultimate cruising guide to Britain and Ireland
Sam Steele explains what you need to know for the adventure of a lifetime
Mooring checks
Can you trust your mooring to be secure?
Beneteau Oceanis 393
Spotlight on this great second-hand buy and its 40ft rivals
How to upgrade navigation instruments
Tips on installing MFDs
Start the season maintenance tips
Get your boat ready for the season!
Westons Point 27 tested
Testing the head-turning semi-bespoke gentleman’s launch
DIY engine replacement
Richard Reed explains how he saves cash by installing a ‘new’ second-hand engine himself
Inflatable tender repairs
How to fix holes in an inflatable
MOB in the Mersey
A tricky situation developed quickly on this busy tidal river
Plan B’s route to success
How boatbuilding and sailing are giving teenagers a second chance
London in a Mirror dinghy
Sailing a 10ft boat on the tidal Thames from Putney to Waterloo
New boat launches
Exciting sub-40ft boats making their debut
Ask the experts
Can VHF and AIS run on the same aerial? Is fouling getting worse?
Invicta 26
It’s the classic long keel yacht for the price of a good dinghy