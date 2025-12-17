February 2026 issue – out 18 December

Outboard SOS: how to fix common engine problems; How to set up and get the most out of your chartplotter; The build of the 100cm boat which is set to cross the Atlantic; Tips for berthing short-handed; The ultimate sailing tech of 2025; Best boats for ocean sailing; Engine throttling guide; Prop refurbishment step-by-step; Cruising Scotland’s beautiful shortcut; Make a £25 hull noise dampener; SunCamper 31 on test and more!
Outboard fixes for common problems
How to troubleshoot outboard engine problems and get them running again
Navigating a chartplotter
Expert advice for setting up your chartplotter
Berthing short-handed
Tips for trouble-free berthing in marinas and alongside pontoons and quays
Prop refurbishment
Fixing a pitted propeller
Engine throttling
Drive and trim your outboard motor for best performance
SunCamper 31
Testing the new breed of river cruiser
Home-built 100cm boat
Building a 1m boat for crossing the Atlantic
Spinnaker pole build
Making a lightweight carbon pole
Quieter cruising
How to make a £25 hull noise dampener
Best boats for ocean sailing
The second-hand sub-45ft boats for taking offshore
Sustainable makeover
Spruce up your boat with a new generation of marine fabrics
A community boat
History and modern use of a West Country salmon seiner
Orkney Coastliner 14
A lightweight sea boat that is easy to trail, launch and recover
Adventures on a £1 boat
Long-distance sailing in a bargain project boat
Best gear of 2025
Winners of the DAME Design Awards