February 2026 issue – out 18 December

Outboard fixes for common problems

How to troubleshoot outboard engine problems and get them running again

Navigating a chartplotter

Expert advice for setting up your chartplotter

Berthing short-handed

Tips for trouble-free berthing in marinas and alongside pontoons and quays

Prop refurbishment

Fixing a pitted propeller

Engine throttling

Drive and trim your outboard motor for best performance

SunCamper 31

Testing the new breed of river cruiser

Home-built 100cm boat

Building a 1m boat for crossing the Atlantic

Spinnaker pole build

Making a lightweight carbon pole

Quieter cruising

How to make a £25 hull noise dampener

Best boats for ocean sailing

The second-hand sub-45ft boats for taking offshore

Sustainable makeover

Spruce up your boat with a new generation of marine fabrics

A community boat

History and modern use of a West Country salmon seiner

Orkney Coastliner 14

A lightweight sea boat that is easy to trail, launch and recover

Adventures on a £1 boat

Long-distance sailing in a bargain project boat

Best gear of 2025

Winners of the DAME Design Awards