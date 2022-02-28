PBO was launched in 1967 – since when it has consistently outsold every other yachting magazine in Britain. If you would like to contribute, please read the contributors’ guidelines.

As the brand leader it provides a unique blend of helpful advice and in-depth information for every kind of yachtsman; power or sail.

PBO is a hands-on publication which is driven by its readers. A source of useful and helpful information for boat owners, both power and sail, it helps them get the most from their chosen leisure activity.

Inside every issue you’ll find clear step-by-step guide to every seasonal hands-on boating job, plus verdicts on the latest gear and boat tests too.

Editorial team

Editor Alison Wood

A yachting, outdoor and travel journalist, Ali has written for a number of brands, including BBC Wildlife, Countryfile, Yachting Monthly and Radio Times. She’s also worked as a publisher in the Women’s and Craft sectors.

Sailing and watersports are her passion. As a child she raced Mirror dinghies with her parents and went on to cruise the North Wales coast in everything from a fibreglass trimaran to a 100-year-old wooden gaffer. These days she lives in Dorset and enjoys wild swimming, paddleboarding, surfing and sailing dinghies in Christchurch harbour.

Ali’s recently become the proud owner of the PBO Project Boat, Maximus. Together with her husband, she’s refitting the 43-year-old cruiser and making all the DIY mistakes her readers warned her about.

E-mail | Articles

Cruising editor Laura Hodgetts

After graduating with a 1st in BA (Hons) Multi-Media Journalism at Bournemouth University, Laura worked for Digital Photographer magazine as a staff writer, before taking voluntary redundancy to go travelling.

Laura then joined the Dorset Echo as a news reporter, completing the NCTJ senior news reporter qualifications. Laura’s love of watersports saw her write the Echo’s Afloat page and become the Echo’s accredited reporter for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic sailing events, held in Weymouth and Portland.

Laura has passed the RYA day skipper, dinghy sailing level 2, powerboat level 2, windsurfing and kitesurfing beginner, and PADI advanced open water diving courses.

Laura has worked full time on PBO for more than seven years as news and website editor.

E-mail | Articles

Digital editor Chris Jefferies

Chris’s boating career began in his teens, when he worked on the River Wey as a narrowboat instructor. After leaving university, he worked on several magazines before joining Motor Boats Monthly in 2014 as News Editor – a title he also held at Motor Boat & Yachting and Boat International, before being appointed as Group Digital Editor of Future’s marine titles in March 2019.

E-mail | Articles | Twitter

Tech editor Fox Morgan

Hailing from that well known seafaring port of Chesterfield and brought up with a family of engineers, Fox Morgan is an STCW, GMDSS and YM Ocean qualified maritime professional as well as NCTJ qualified photojournalist since 1997. On the water, they go by the name Captain Flashheart.

Email | Instagram

Office address

Practical Boat Owner

Future PLC

Unit 415

Winnersh Triangle Business Park

1000 Eskdale Rd

Winnersh

Reading

RG41 5TU

Subscribe to the magazine today

Get the magazine for your ipad or tablet

Practical Boat Owner is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth Privacy Policy.

Affiliate links

One of the ways PBO makes money in order to keep our content free is through an affiliate linking programme. In our reviews, products and deals round-ups our editorial team will often include a ‘Buy Now’ link, or links will be automatically displayed, to a retail partner. If a reader clicks the link and buys a product, PBO will earn a small fee. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

We always try to find the best deals on products that we know and trust from reputable retailers to give to our readers. Our affiliate and advertising relationships don’t affect our reviews or recommendations.

Practical Boat Owner is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact pbo@futurenet.com. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit: ipso.co.uk