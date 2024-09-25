November issue – out 26 September

The pros and cons of converting to an electric engine, Expert advice on maintaining engine belts, Second-hand spotlight on the Contessa 32, First test of the Merry Fisher 895 & Cap Camarat 9.0, Is low-cost, high-speed internet on board the future? How to leave an anchorage or buoy short-handed and MORE!

Going Electric? The pros and cons

In-depth look at the practicalities and pitfalls of electric propulsion

Sharpen your seamanship

Leaving an anchorage or buoy single-handed: expert advice when the wind and tide are against you

Stay connected at sea

Ali Wood looks at the pros and cons of different sat comm systems

New boat test: Cap Camarat 9.0 vs Merry Fisher 895

Find out which one comes out on top

Second-hand boat focus: Contessa 32

Spotlight on this popular yacht + 6 top alternatives

DIY electric motor conversion

How one PBO reader ditched the diesel engine for quieter cruising

Stern shaft seals

Replacing the seal when your boat is in the water

Alternator drive belts

The correct method for tensioning

Leaking portlight

Fixing a broken cabin window for a drier time on board

A first transat

Valuable lessons learned from an ocean-crossing adventure

Tried and Tested

The PBO team tests storage systems and UV-resistant clothing

SeaHawk 17

Clive Marsh muses on this small boat that seemingly has everything

Sailing back to Blighty

A trip down memory lane on a cruise from The Hague to London

Ask the experts

Troubleshooting voltage drop, Is AIS Net Location Beacon app worth installing?

Gear focus

Latest foul weather clothing