November issue – out 26 September

The pros and cons of converting to an electric engine, Expert advice on maintaining engine belts, Second-hand spotlight on the Contessa 32, First test of the Merry Fisher 895 & Cap Camarat 9.0, Is low-cost, high-speed internet on board the future? How to leave an anchorage or buoy short-handed and MORE!
Going Electric? The pros and cons
In-depth look at the practicalities and pitfalls of electric propulsion
Sharpen your seamanship
Leaving an anchorage or buoy single-handed: expert advice when the wind and tide are against you
Stay connected at sea
Ali Wood looks at the pros and cons of different sat comm systems
New boat test: Cap Camarat 9.0 vs Merry Fisher 895
Find out which one comes out on top
Second-hand boat focus: Contessa 32
Spotlight on this popular yacht + 6 top alternatives
DIY electric motor conversion
How one PBO reader ditched the diesel engine for quieter cruising
Stern shaft seals
Replacing the seal when your boat is in the water
Alternator drive belts
The correct method for tensioning
Leaking portlight
Fixing a broken cabin window for a drier time on board
A first transat
Valuable lessons learned from an ocean-crossing adventure
Tried and Tested
The PBO team tests storage systems and UV-resistant clothing
SeaHawk 17
Clive Marsh muses on this small boat that seemingly has everything
Sailing back to Blighty
A trip down memory lane on a cruise from The Hague to London
Ask the experts
Troubleshooting voltage drop, Is AIS Net Location Beacon app worth installing?
Gear focus
Latest foul weather clothing