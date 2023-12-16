Easy berthing with a boat pick-up line

Bill Rothwell devises a simple boat pick-up line to make berthing easier

My wife and I are now both in our 80s and find jumping ashore no easy task. If it can be avoided then we avoid it, writes Bill Rothwell.

So I have made this helpful aircraft carrier-type arrester line.

This allows my wife to hook the line with the boat hook without drama – it’s so much easier than trying to catch a cleat on approach.

Our berth on the finger pontoon at Port Solent is to the north side and generally being blown off.

I am not overly quick out of the wheelhouse of our motor-sailer, so this boat pick-up line has proved very useful.

The boat pick-up line is supported by 5-inch square blocks securely knotted at 20-inch intervals and this keeps the boat pick-up line off the deck at all times making hooking on really easy.

Our boat, the Atlanta 32 Armeria, is to the right of the picture.

The boat pick-up line is on the left side so that when caught it remains on the pontoon and doesn’t drop over the side into the water.

I should mention that our pontoon neighbour is happy for me to put it out when we leave and remove it after return.

