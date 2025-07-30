September 2025 issue – out 1 August

Skills to make you more confident sailing short-handed; Rudder types and how they affect performance; How to enhance your cockpit; The must-have tools for every skipper; Tips for buying your first motorboat; Checks to save your rig; Sadler 34 and the best alternative boats; Practical tips to keep sailing as you age and more!
Sail handling when short-handed
How to handle sails solo or with crew
Essential rudder guide
Popular rudder designs and how they affect handling
Improve your cockpit
Want to stop battling with deck gear and tripping over ropes? Here’s how to make use of this crucial space
Right tools for the job!
The tools you need to be able to tackle (almost) any job on board
Buying your first motorboat
We look at the main buying choices between new and used, and consider the temptation of projects
Corrosion that may cost your rig!
How to spot signs of stress corrosion cracking early
Never stop sailing!
Top tweaks to make it easier to sail as you age
Cruising with Alzheimer’s
How one couple have modified their sailing so they can continue to cruise
Sadler 34
Focus on one of the most desirable cruising yachts of the Sadler era, as well as some alternative boats
Whales, otters and Vikings
Sailing a Fairey Atalanta from Arisaig to the Inner Hebrides
Is it time to check your engine mounts?
What happens when these often overlooked but crucial fastenings break down and fail
Fit for the future
An innovative approach to boatbuilding design and construction
Ask the experts
Maintaining compass accuracy; using chopped strand mat