September 2025 issue – out 1 August

Skills to make you more confident sailing short-handed; Rudder types and how they affect performance; How to enhance your cockpit; The must-have tools for every skipper; Tips for buying your first motorboat; Checks to save your rig; Sadler 34 and the best alternative boats; Practical tips to keep sailing as you age and more!

Order the September 2025 issue online now

Sail handling when short-handed

How to handle sails solo or with crew

Essential rudder guide

Popular rudder designs and how they affect handling

Improve your cockpit

Want to stop battling with deck gear and tripping over ropes? Here’s how to make use of this crucial space

Right tools for the job!

The tools you need to be able to tackle (almost) any job on board

Buying your first motorboat

We look at the main buying choices between new and used, and consider the temptation of projects

Corrosion that may cost your rig!

How to spot signs of stress corrosion cracking early

Never stop sailing!

Top tweaks to make it easier to sail as you age

Cruising with Alzheimer’s

How one couple have modified their sailing so they can continue to cruise

Sadler 34

Focus on one of the most desirable cruising yachts of the Sadler era, as well as some alternative boats

Whales, otters and Vikings

Sailing a Fairey Atalanta from Arisaig to the Inner Hebrides

Is it time to check your engine mounts?

What happens when these often overlooked but crucial fastenings break down and fail

Fit for the future

An innovative approach to boatbuilding design and construction

Ask the experts

Maintaining compass accuracy; using chopped strand mat