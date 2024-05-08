July issue – out 9 May

110 ways to save money on your boating costs, from mooring and maintenance to rigging and sails! PLUS 12 anchor designs to consider, how to replace thru-hull fittings, 100 years of the Deben Cherub, the remarkable voyage of Florentino Das and MORE!

Order the July 2024 issue online now

110 money-saving tips

Save on mooring, maintenance, rigging, sails and more…

Anchoring essentials

Best anchor types to suit your type of cruising

How to replace thru-hull fittings

Changing bronze hull fittings for composite alternatives

Cast a cutless bearing

How the experts cured a reader’s bearing problem

Outboard cowling refurb

Making a scruffy outboard motor cowling look like new

Deben Cherub

100 years of a classic

Electric motor woes

Why fitting an electric motor proved to be the wrong move

Shoestring voyage

A remarkable trans-Pacific voyage on a homebuilt 24ft boat

Discover inland gems

A cruising guide to the inland waterways – from boats and gear to cruising routes

Explore the Baltic Sea

Duncan Kent on the best power and sail boats for the Baltic

Capital cruising

A sojourn in London and the Lee

Multihull anchoring

Brush up on your multihull skills

Fabrics revolution

Long lasting eco fabrics for boats

Emsworth luggers

Simple rigs for single-handing

Ask the experts

Rust streak removal, getting a sail drive to run, sink outlets

Sharks and fish

Identification guide for UK sailors