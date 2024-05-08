July issue – out 9 May

July 2024 cover of Practical Boat Owner

110 ways to save money on your boating costs, from mooring and maintenance to rigging and sails! PLUS 12 anchor designs to consider, how to replace thru-hull fittings, 100 years of the Deben Cherub, the remarkable voyage of Florentino Das and MORE!

Order the July 2024 issue online now

Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com

110 money-saving tips

Save on mooring, maintenance, rigging, sails and more…

Anchoring essentials

Best anchor types to suit your type of cruising

How to replace thru-hull fittings

Changing bronze hull fittings for composite alternatives

Cast a cutless bearing

How the experts cured a reader’s bearing problem

Outboard cowling refurb

Making a scruffy outboard motor cowling look like new

Deben Cherub

100 years of a classic

Electric motor woes

Why fitting an electric motor proved to be the wrong move

Shoestring voyage

A remarkable trans-Pacific voyage on a homebuilt 24ft boat

Discover inland gems

A cruising guide to the inland waterways – from boats and gear to cruising routes

Explore the Baltic Sea

Duncan Kent on the best power and sail boats for the Baltic

Capital cruising

A sojourn in London and the Lee

Multihull anchoring

Brush up on your multihull skills

Fabrics revolution

Long lasting eco fabrics for boats

Emsworth luggers

Simple rigs for single-handing

Ask the experts

Rust streak removal, getting a sail drive to run, sink outlets

Sharks and fish

Identification guide for UK sailors