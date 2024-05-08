July issue – out 9 May

110 ways to save money on your boating costs, from mooring and maintenance to rigging and sails! PLUS 12 anchor designs to consider, how to replace thru-hull fittings, 100 years of the Deben Cherub, the remarkable voyage of Florentino Das and MORE!
110 money-saving tips
Save on mooring, maintenance, rigging, sails and more…
Anchoring essentials
Best anchor types to suit your type of cruising
How to replace thru-hull fittings
Changing bronze hull fittings for composite alternatives
Cast a cutless bearing
How the experts cured a reader’s bearing problem
Outboard cowling refurb
Making a scruffy outboard motor cowling look like new
Deben Cherub
100 years of a classic
Electric motor woes
Why fitting an electric motor proved to be the wrong move
Shoestring voyage
A remarkable trans-Pacific voyage on a homebuilt 24ft boat
Discover inland gems
A cruising guide to the inland waterways – from boats and gear to cruising routes
Explore the Baltic Sea
Duncan Kent on the best power and sail boats for the Baltic
Capital cruising
A sojourn in London and the Lee
Multihull anchoring
Brush up on your multihull skills
Fabrics revolution
Long lasting eco fabrics for boats
Emsworth luggers
Simple rigs for single-handing
Ask the experts
Rust streak removal, getting a sail drive to run, sink outlets
Sharks and fish
Identification guide for UK sailors