How to keep your anchor secure when not in use

Trevor Martin shares his simple solution to to keep his anchor secure when not in use

Having gifted my old Moody 36 Joanna with a new Rocna anchor I bought an ideal IFAM padlock on a wire to keep it secure at the berth.

I re-tasked a drop-nose pin having substituted two of the deck plate countersunk machine screws for eye bolts.

I was very happy with the set up.

Six months later I was motorsailing a choppy west run against wind and wave out of the Solent bound for Weymouth when I heard a rather nasty clunk sound.

Did I hit a lump of floating wood?

Then it did it again. A really heavy and worrying sound.

Had I caught something around my keel or skeg? CLUNK/BANG.

I surveyed the deck and saw that my anchor was missing!

I made my way forward and hauled it back on board from its mission to randomly dig chunks of gelcoat out of my starboard hull where it had been swinging with a vengeance.

The drop-nose pin had somehow extracted itself, allowing the anchor to make its way overboard on half a metre of loose chain.

On my return to Weymouth, I realised that I needed to do no more than add an R-clip to the pin. Sorted.

