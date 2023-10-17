Jay Renton devises a tackle for tensioning
When the square sail is raised on my vessel Zephelios, the head loads are carried by the yard and normally absorbed by the braces, writes Jay Renton.
As a safety precaution, I attach two running backstays to support the mast should the braces fail or be inadvertently released.
These backstays are tensioned using a simple 3:1 purchase but my original system was a bit tedious to set up and take down, so I set about finding a better solution to the problem.
During the age of sail, deadeye tackles were used to tension the shrouds and stays of the square-rigged ships, and I wanted to stay true to this maritime legacy by designing and fabricating a purchase assembly that was simple, reliable, robust, with no moving parts (eg without rotating sheaves in a block) and – after a few iterations – came up with this deadeye tackle arrangement.
Continues below…
Sail boat rigs: the pros and cons of each popular design
Peter Poland looks at the history of popular rig designs and how the different types affect boat performance
How to check your rigging
Maintenance of your rigging can save expensive failures and could be a lifesaver - here's how to check your boat's…
Refining rigging and improving performance
Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. When, back in 2014, I saw the mainsail on Peter Kewish’s…
Rigging setup: Turning round a yacht’s performance
Little old boats can offer enormous fun for your money, but they often require some tweaking in order to be…
The deadeyes are made of oak and will be reinforced with glassfibre sheathing before deployment on the boat.
The lanyards are 1/4in (6mm) double braid polyester line, and the tackle assembly is attached to the chainplate and upper backstay thimble using soft shackles.
For more details and Jay’s construction drawings, visit sailingheretic.blogspot.com
Enjoyed reading how to make a simple deadeye tackle?
A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.
Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.
PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.
-
-
-
- Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs
- Impartial in-depth gear reviews
- Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat
-
-