Make your own hose adapter stowage on your boat

Federico Ramirez has a simple idea for handy hose adapter stowage

Where’s the wretched 1/2in hose adapter? I don’t know; perhaps this one? No, not that one, that’s the ¾in, I need the ½in…

This dialogue often kicked off at the arrival at a new marina, and was followed by a frantic search in the BOOT (box-of-odd-things) and in several other of the boat’s black holes until the suitable adaptor for the marina’s water supply was found.

In my home port berth, I have the hose adaptor conveniently and permanently fitted to the water tap (that is, until someone else finds it irresistible…).

Marinas, however, tend to distinguish from each other by their prices and the threads of the pontoon water supply.

The problem was solved by buying three male plugs with the usual threads – ½in, ¾in and 1in – and fixing them to the underside of the cockpit locker lid.

With the hose adaptors screwed onto them, they’re neatly stowed and always at hand when I need them.

