How to polish stainless steel in the workshop at home

Highly polished metalwork – stainless steel in particular – shows off a boat to its best, and helps protect the metal itself. Tony Davies shows how to polish stainless steel

Once you know how to polish stainless steel from its raw milled state to a high gloss finish then it’s possible to make all sorts of trims from flat bar, angle or sheet.

It’s not difficult to achieve a mirror finish on raw stainless – although it is time consuming and can be a bit tedious. However, the end result will always be worth it.

There are various methods of achieving the desired result and here I’ll be describing how I go about it.

My two main tools are a mini-grinder and a 750W bench grinder/polisher.

I first started polishing using a standard low cost 350W bench grinder and although this worked well I decided to upgrade to a more powerful machine as the amount of my polishing increased. Even the new machine was not excessively expensive at just over £100. But, as I said, a bench grinder will do the job just as well although I should mention that the low priced and very low powered 150W bench grinders are not up to the job – you’ll need a minimum of a 350W model.

Grinders needed to be capable of having a grinding wheel removed to allow a ‘pig-tail’ to be fitted to the shaft. This is an auxiliary shaft that has a spiral thread onto which the mops are fitted.

If you don’t have a mini-grinder or bench grinder then it is also quite possible to achieve similar results using just a powerful hand drill fitted with grinding discs to begin with and a ‘pig-tail’ with a shaft designed to fit in the chuck of the drill to take the polishing mops. This arrangement can also be used when polishing old, scratched and rust-stained fittings attached to the boat.

When I want to make a particular trim I generally buy stainless steel in small quantities from suppliers on ebay, while for larger quantities I go to a stainless steel stockholder.

I always use 304 stainless for trims above the waterline although I know many people prefer to pay the extra for 316.

Whatever your choice there is no difference in the work required to polish (or indeed to weld) it.

Preparing strip or angled steel

Preparing stainless steel sheet

Final polishing with a wheel