Sail and Stay charter: flotilla and beach club combo

Laura Hodgetts and family find out why Seafarer’s Sail and Stay flotilla and beach club holidays have a 50%-plus return rate

Time flies when you’re having fun and I realised that my eldest daughter would be turning nine this year and I still hadn’t properly introduced her to sailing, as I’d intended.

Aside from a catamaran charter when Neve was five, and my youngest, May, was three – which they had loved – there had been minimal other sailing activities for them, despite the fact we’re an outdoorsy family and regular sea swimmers.

Looking into options in the UK, and getting Neve and May on the waiting list for the children’s section at a local sailing club, I was aware that my enthusiasm could deter them if I rushed into booking a course too early in the season, when the weather in England can be either lovely or freezing cold and rainy!

A beach club holiday abroad seemed like a great solution.

When I started to explore possibilities, Seafarer’s Sail and Stay charter in Lefkada, Greece, stood out – it enables people of all ages to combine dinghy lessons while based in a hotel with time spent on a yacht flotilla.

How had I not heard of this before?

What is a Sail and Stay charter?

Many guests opt to do the week’s ‘Stay’ part of the option first, but our adventures began as part of a flotilla.

Seafarer offers weekly or fortnightly charter options – this was for three nights as a PBO taster.

The benefits of flights from London Gatwick to Preveza is the low-cost airline EasyJet, and transfer time to Nikiana of just 40 minutes.

The downside for us was that the 0620 flight departure meant travelling through the night from Dorset.

Prompt departure

After a smooth flight, we – my husband, Drew, Neve, May and I – were met at Aktion airport by a surprisingly luxurious taxi and taken to Nikiana Harbour where, after walking to the end of the marina, we used the Seafarer contact number via the Vamoos travel app to locate our boat – back where we had been dropped off!

Skipper Giorgos Kokkinos welcomed us onto the Bavaria 39 cruiser, Orestis.

After just an hour’s sleep, the gangway felt daunting while carrying bags of luggage, but we made it aboard without mishap.

Neve and May were excited to explore their new home.

Anticipating that they might wake confused in the night, we requested the aft double cabins with shared heads, giving Giorgos the forward double en-suite cabin.

As Greece is only two hours ahead of the UK, it was still early afternoon and Giorgos was keen for us to set sail.

We just needed to stock up on provisions.

A three-minute walk from the marina into the village took us to The Green Apple mini market, recommended for its boat deliveries.

Having bought large water bottles, delicious hummus, olives, baguettes, juice, wraps, tomatoes, strawberries, rice cakes, ham, grated Gouda, pasta, cereal, milk, sausages and eggs, we were ready.

The supermarket owner reached the marina before us on his quad bike, and kindly carried the shopping bags onto Orestis.

Stress-free navigation

The majority of Seafarer charterers opt for ‘self-sail’ but it was a treat to have Giorgos ready the boat for departure and his local knowledge to take us straight to an idyllic swim spot on the eastern side of Meganisi island.

Giorgos described the Ionian’s attraction for charterers as “prevailing north-westerly breeze all summer, deep water – 10m is shallow – a nice sea state, no tides, plenty of anchorages and nice bays in good weather, and if the weather turns, there are a lot of ports with lazy lines.”

Using the push-button control, we dropped anchor at Loutrolimni Beach, between Ankoni and Langada, signalling to Giorgos as the depth markers changed.

There was no need for a shoreline in the deep waters and calm, empty bay.

Neve declared “best holiday ever” when Giorgos got the snorkels out and broke up rice cakes to attract shoals of iridescent fish.

During lunch, we remarked that the strawberries and tomatoes were extra tasty. “Everyone says that!” Giorgos laughed.

Using the windlass controller’s ‘up’ button, with the engine ticking over, we weighed anchor and motored around to Karnagio where the rest of the flotilla fleet was enjoying an overnight stop as part of a week-long itinerary.

On approach, we released the fenders has been tied with clove hitches – skipper’s preference – when we left Nikiana.

As we reversed in, a Seafarer team member was ready to assist us ashore, catching the stern line I threw and passing Drew the mousing line to follow along to the bow to secure the lazy line mooring system.

The gangway led us to a decked walkway.

May was delighted to spot a well-camouflaged octopus in the shallows as we walked down to the restaurant and courtyard garden to the marina amenities.

After hot showers, we dined at Kapvayio restaurant in lieu of marina fees.

Drew and May chose chicken and pork souvlaki (kebab skewers), while Neve had chicken schnitzel.

Giorgos had meatballs and spaghetti but admitted to ‘food envy’ about my moussaka (€12).

We shared a €10 Greek salad of tomatoes, onion, cucumber, peppers and feta.

Sleep at last

We went to sleep to the sound of lightly squeaking fenders and despite the flat, bumpy pillow, I slept like a dream.

Freshly washed sheets, blankets and towels were included. I’d been a bit worried by the lack of mosquito screen on the open companionway but it wasn’t an issue.

The next morning a neighbouring boat crew recommended the short walk to a nearby town of Little Vathi, so we made plans to visit before departure.

May managed to squeeze in an early morning dip when a beach paddle proved so tempting that she went in fully clothed.

After a quick breakfast of cereal, we climbed the steps out of the marina and followed the winding road left.

A 10-minute walk away we found a much larger marina, lined with restaurants and shops.

Neve and May loved the handmade keyrings and bracelets.

Later, our next stop was One House Bay, Atokos, where Giorgos was excited to show the girls the swimming pigs.

It did not disappoint, as squealing piglets raced along the beach, part of a large herd that emerged from the undergrowth on sight of the boat.

When Giorgos began throwing chopped apple into the sea, a couple of larger pigs waded out and swam over.

One ignored the food and swam joyfully about.

Once the pigs returned to the beach, Giorgos swam ashore to show that the herd do not bother people.

Later, an older couple from the only other anchored yacht took a bag of vegetables to the beach, getting the pigs excited. “Now that’s what you’re not supposed to do!” said Giorgos.

We enjoyed a dip, keeping an eye out for paddling trotters.

We then raised anchor and, using the Navily app, headed for Syvota on the southern end of Lefkada island, staying clear of the Formikoula seal nesting sanctuary protected area.

I was glad to have a skipper on board when I saw the tight space we were directed to in the beautiful but busy hill-lined marina.

The Seafarer team caught our lines as we moored stern-to, again with lazy lines.

It was no hardship to dine at Taverna Delfinia Yannis in lieu of marina fees.

We enjoyed local dishes and a fresh Greek salad. After a good night’s sleep we spent the morning exploring, finding a beach and playpark, then it was time to head back to Nikiana.

After two days of motoring, it was great to do some proper sailing despite the mizzle and then soaking rain.

After winching out the jib from the in-furled mast system, Orestis easily reached 6 knots with a reefed headsail on a beam reach.

At Nikiana Marina, Giorgos impressed us by parking in such a snug space that we initially got snagged on a lazy line from a neighbouring boat.

I thought he might try another berth, only for Orestis to return at a tighter angle.

George’s skills as a former pilot instructor kept him so cool under pressure that he answered a phone call mid-manoeuvre.

After ‘putting the boat to sleep’; turning instruments off, connecting to shorepower, putting sun covers on, stowing the boat hook and tidying the lines, we bid a fond farewell to Giorgos, who went home to sort some washing before his next guests arrived the following day.

Time to ‘stay’

After a peaceful night, we were sad to leave Orestis but excited to move into Nikiana Beach Club, just a short walk away– through the marina, turn right at the big tree.

Neve and May were delighted when marina manager Vangelis Kavas presented them with bars of chocolate.

Beach club manager Michelle Grudzinski welcomed us and said we could enjoy the shady restaurant with a sunlit patio, take sunloungers onto the beach and swim in the sea or pool, until our garden view room in Aeolus House was ready mid-afternoon.

We were happy to park our heavy bags near the porch.

After a relaxing morning, smoothies and club sandwiches, our rooms were ready ahead of schedule.

We had two adjacent en suite double rooms, each with an extra single bed and balcony.

That night Neve was happy to see two girls arrive late at the hotel with their parents.

We met Bea, 12, and Felicity, 7, at the buffet breakfast the next morning.

They were doing a Sail and Stay holiday – beach club first – with parents Alison and Jason Williams, following their first Corinth flotilla with Seafarer last year.

The girls became instant friends, hunting for shells, swimming in the pool and sea and petting all the taverna cats.

It was a ‘level up’ special offer week which meant that all the adults had 15 hours of free tuition.

As there were still spaces available, Neve, May, Bea and Felicity were allowed to have free tuition too and signed up to beginner sailing.

I booked intermediate sailing, hoping to refresh my Level 2 dinghy sailing skills, while Drew chose windsurfing.

The most popular course which Jason, who also has his RYA Coastal Yachtmaster qualification, signed up for was ‘advanced sailing.’

Blackboards listed course schedules for the week, although it was prone to change, depending on daily forecast, with beginner lessons chasing the lighter winds and the advanced sailors keen for a big breeze to try spinnakers in Laser 4000, RS400, and Alto dinghies.

The 30-strong boat fleet also includes RS100, Pico, Laser, Bahia, Laser 2000 and Hartley Alpha dinghies, a new RS800, and Hobie Cat multihulls.

Beach clubs manager Giles Airey said: “We’re lucky we’ve got so much kit, it means everyone can get out.”

The girls were with instructor Thomas (Tom) Berry who, at just 18, was a great mix of calm authority and fun.

He had taught sailing in London previously and said “It’s much nicer here.”

Knowing they’d get cold and want to head to shore if they took a dip, he delayed their requests to jump into the sea until the session’s end by playing games to boost skills and letting each helm the Bahia.

By the end of the week Neve and Bea felt confident enough to sail a Pico by themselves.

Tom said: “I was impressed with Neve and Bea for going out on their own. I expected to be babysitting and rescuing them and I didn’t have to do any of that until the final capsize.”

Huge playground

Guests could take out any free craft within beach club opening hours; they just had to let a staff member know.

A briefing told us to look out for the flags; black with a fog horn sounding meant storm coming.

A 1.5km boundary was marked by yellow fun boats and the safety boat had a two minute response time – as witnessed when 81-year-old guest Mike Lynch, a fourth-time returner with wife, Lucy, passed me at full pelt in his Laser saying “Well isn’t this lovely”, then capsized.

Mike, who plans to sell his Red Fox 200E trailer-sailer but keep sailing with beach club holidays, won a ‘wetsuit warrior’ award at the end of the week in honour of his daily swim, kayak and sail.

Our ‘club board’ package included five evening meals (including the club’s three social events –a Greek dancing night, quiz and barbecue) and three lunches.

All the taverna staff, especially Thespoina, Dora and Paris, were wonderfully friendly.

We seized a rare window of all being lesson-free to visit the waterfall in Nydris, which dries up mid-summer.

We had to anticipate the bus’s arrival to Nikiana, as the timetable only gives the time and location it first sets off from.

Dimossari Waterfalls didn’t disappoint, and after a 2km walk and cold swim, floating and looking up in awe, we followed a Lefkada Trails route up the mountain and around a 6km track and winding road back to Nydris for the bus.

The girls were on ‘caterpillar rescue’ duty, moving them off the track and on to brambles. Other guests enjoyed a walk to the Hermitage and its gardens.

The week’s finale was a ‘regatta’, which after my week of confidence-building, rigging the Bahia, sailing at all points of the wind, ‘man overboard’ rescuing a sand-filled bottle, catching a mooring buoy and coming alongside, I felt inspired to join.

As I went to book out a Pico, Michelle asked ‘Are you entering as a family?”

Why not? I thought. and changed it for a Bahia.

Never again. In shifting winds, my family – first time in a dinghy together – barely made it over the start line before the ‘advanced sailors’ who had been race training all week came careening down with spinnakers flying, shouting “room” or “water at the mark”.

We bid a hasty retreat back to shore, almost capsizing as we turned.

Neve shouted “Help us!” to the safety boat on standby but, fortunately, we made it back unassisted, though it took a while for my heart rate to return to normal.

The final evening included a prizegiving ceremony: Neve and Bea achieved RYA Level 1 dinghy sailing qualifications, while May and Felicity were happy with their ‘start sailing’ certificates.

Drew was praised by his instructor for his skill at windsurfing.

Instructor Luke Jones told me and my sailing partner Anne: “I’m really proud of you both and happy with the progression. You came to me saying you wanted to boost confidence and do specific things like rigging and you’ve aced it.”

Our final day coincided with the school half-term arrivals, with numbers set to double to around 60 guests.

I was glad to have experienced a more peaceful week, though I could see the appeal for children to be part of the mayhem.

Many guests were repeat returners, including retired headteacher Phil Hyman, who booked his 2027 holiday before departure.

Designed by sailors, Sail and Stay caters for all ages and abilities, in a stunning setting, close to the airport.

With plenty of fun based in Nikiana plus the option for greater Ionian exploration.

We’d love to go back.

What to expect from an Ionian Sail and Stay charter

Situated on the east coast of Lefkada (also known as Lefkas), attached to the Greek mainland by a road bridge, Nikiana is just a 40 minute transfer from Aktion airport in Preveza.

Nestled at the foothills of Mount Skaros, on the edge of the crystal clear Ionian Sea, there are stretches of sand to be found around Nikiana but the east coast of Lefkada is the pebbly side – it kept my girls happy hunting for shells.

Beach club fleet

Catering for sailors of all skill levels, Nikiana Beach Club facilities include four accommodation blocks with 32 rooms, accommodating a maximum of 80 guests.

Within the watersports hub opening times of 0930 to 1800, guests can enjoy unlimited access to dinghy sailing, windsurfing and paddlesports, complemented by RYA instructors who share an enthusiasm for their sport.

Depth near the shore quickly went 4m deep, while mid-harbour was 60m-plus.

The village of Nikiana, just a few minutes walk away, has minimarkets, souvenir shops, cafes and restaurants.

Charter options

For those seeking to expand their horizons, Seafarer’s Lefkas yacht programme offers flotilla, bareboat and Sail and Stay getaways within the Ionian islands.

Those with International Certificate of Competence (ICC) or RYA Day Skipper practical qualifications can opt to ‘self-sail’.

Novice sailors can book a skipper (priced around £1,495 per week – plus their food) or enrol on a pre-flotilla or RYA training course either pre-departure or in resort, by prior arrangement with Seafarer.

The Ionian Sea, a protected bay that’s part of the Mediterranean Sea, is renowned for its gentle breezes and secure anchorages, idyllic for novice crew and seasoned sailors alike.

The Lefkas Flotilla runs two separate routes – alternating the Ithaca route and the Lefkas route– which can be combined for a fortnight’s adventure.

Starting from Nikiana, the Lefkas route includes Little Vathi on Meganisi, Palairos on mainland Greece, and Kalamos, alongside free sail days.

The Ithaca Route takes sailors to Syvota on south Lefkada, Fiskardo on Kefalonia, Frikes on Ithaka, and Spartochori on Meganisi.

Example prices are £2,334 for a two-cabin Bavaria 33, or £3,550 for a three-cabin Bavaria 40, and include fuel, water, gas, end cleaning, a welcome pack, linen, dinghy with outboard and the assistance of a lead crew.

Quotes are provided upon enquiry, and can include flights.

Check the website for offers and last-minute discounts.

Skills weeks

Seafarer offers three ‘Level Up’ weeks a year when adult guests get 15 hours of free tuition in dinghy or windsurfing, plus free kids RYA courses all summer and two Learn to Sail weeks.

Guests can also book RYA courses in dinghy sailing, windsurfing and powerboating.

Prices range from £595 for a week’s beach club holiday (£995 for two weeks) in early May or October, to £1,295 for a week (£2,195 a fortnight) in peak season July and August.

About Seafarer cruising and sailing holidays

Last year marked the company’s 30th year.

Seafarer was founded in 1995 by managing director Chris Lorenzo, who is still at the helm.

Seafarer began operations in Greece and now offers flotilla holidays at eight destinations across Greece, Croatia, Italy, Turkey and Thailand, sailing schools in Greece, Croatia and the UK, plus two beach clubs, cabin charter and bareboat charter.

This independent company is large enough to offer a variety of sailing destinations, yet small enough to offer a personal service, both at the booking stage and overseas.

The team is proud that Seafarer’s repeat booking ratio is among the highest in the industry and offers special deals for ‘returners’.

Sail and Stay case studies

Vangelis Kavas, Nikiana Marina manager, said: “I’ve been working with Chris [Lorenzo] and the Seafarer team for 15 or 16 years.

“In that time Nikiana Marina has been getting bigger, we have more repeat clients. Our clients are very quiet and sensible.

“The Ionian is an easy area to start chartering.

“We have invested money in this area so that clients feel they have everything they need, yet it’s not spoilt.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in seagrass growing to preserve the place.

“Next year we’re going to get the kind of mooring system that doesn’t affect the seagrass.

“All the tourists like the village here; it’s nice. We have a lot of repeat visitors.

“One family started sailing here when their daughter was seven and now she’s working for the Royal Air Force and still coming with her family.

“There are lots of ports a half-an-hour sail away, you can get here and head straight out.”

Giles Airey, Seafarer beach clubs manager, said: “This is my seventh year working with Seafarer. “I live in Nikiana all year round and know all the locals – it’s really nice to walk through the village in the morning; there’s a great atmosphere. “The taverna and guest rooms are all owned by a Greek family we’ve been in cahoots with since 2011. “Tassos and Pippina, Eleni and Costas, and their sons Theo and Ilias are lovely and bend over backwards to help us. “Up until four years ago Seafarer used to run the restaurant as well, but we brought in George and Dora to run the taverna and they have done so well; they’ve really improved the food and service. “Chris and George have been friends for decades. “My task is now to find a similar location to set up another Seafarer beach club. “It’s a hard task as this ticks so many boxes, being close to the airport, in a sheltered bay, a two-minute walk to the harbour and charter fleet.” He added: “I got hooked on this sort of holiday going on a Sunsail holiday with my parents. “I like that Seafarer is a lot smaller; here the staff will know all the guests’ names and vice versa. “We recently had a guest who had only sailed Picos and we encouraged her into a Laser and she loved it. “You can only do that if you know the person and have the time to watch and push them out of their comfort zone.”

Retired headteacher Phil Hyman, of Cumbria, who booked his 2027 holiday before he had finished his 2026 one, said: “This is our fifth Seafarer holiday.

“We first came in 2016 with our children when they were teenagers.

“It’s a nice location; the same people come back here because of the high-performance boats.

“One group this week has been organised through a sailing club.

“We have always had fantastic beach teams with Giles and the restaurant staff behind the bar are great.”

Martin Noble, aged 60, of Hayling Island, said: “This is our third Seafarer holiday in six years. “We like that the guest numbers are low. “Our daughters were 13 and 11 when we first did a Sunsail holiday. Their first impression of Greece was having a mountain in the back garden. “We found the best approach to getting kids into sailing was not to force them; let them have a bit of fun with other kids and all of a sudden you can’t keep them away.”

Neve Hodgetts, aged 8, from Dorset wrote this round-up: “It felt exciting and I love sailing; it makes me happy and if I can’t get the hang of it straight away then I want to give it another try.

“The thing I love most about sailing is capsizing.

“PS: I got my level one certificate and I did dinghy sailing.”

Kate Webb, of South Devon, was returning for the fourth time with her children Sam, 11, and Emmie, 9. She said: “It’s friendly, affordable and so close to the airport. “Seafarer offers a returners’ discount and it’s so nice to see the same people come back year after year. “There’s never a run on kit; it feels like everyone has enough. “Both of my children learnt to sail here, the Kids’ Club is great; they take them for ice cream and over the bay for snorkelling. “My daughter loves to dance and Giles always lets her and a few friends put on a show. “I booked flights and everything through Seafarer. “This year staff initially reserved our flights from Gatwick and then Suzie in the office rang to say closer flights were available from Bristol. “It’s like a bespoke service.”

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