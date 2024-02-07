POP Fender: Tried and Tested

Katy Stickland

The POP Fender doesn't squeak, is maintenance free and is fully recyclable. Katy Stickland puts it to the test

Product Overview

POP Fender

Pros:

  • Telescopic for ease of stowage
  • It can't burst
  • Fully recyclable
  • It will always float

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Smaller diameter means it doesn't mix and match well with conventional fenders

Product:

Price as reviewed:

£109.00
The POP Fender is not a conventional fender. It is not pneumatic, but is rigid although not solid, and works like a spring.

Its ends are telescopic for ease of stowage, which would be extremely useful on smaller boats where space is a premium.

It is suitable for use on boats up to 26ft/8m.

A POP fender tied to a boat

The POP Fender is non-marking and non-squeaking. Credit: Katy Stickland

During the recently windy weather, the POP Fender has done what it says on the tin and successfully fended nine tons of boat off the pontoon.

This is the first telescopic fender available in the UK via Arthur Beale, and is telescopic from 620mm to 250mm on both sides.

It can also be used underwater for up to three days, if needed.

A folded down POP Fender

It folds down to 165mm x 250mm

At £109 it is expensive compared to conventional fenders, but as far as its claims to be non-marking and non-squeaking, I can confirm that these claims hold water; for those spending nights onboard during rough/windy weather, the lack of squeaking would be a real plus.

I am not sure that due to its construction it could be deployed as flexibly as a conventional fender, for example, horizontally or in a chain of multiple fenders.

It is also smaller in diameter than a conventional fender and therefore does not mix and match well.

The folded down POP Fender compared to a conventional fender

The folded down POP Fender compared to a conventional fender

For boat owners concerned about their environmental impact, the POP fender is made from Santoprene® Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) which contains non-toxic Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic and no plasticizers; it is this lack of plasticizers which eliminates squeaking and reduces streaking.

It also can’t burst.

As the POP fender has a density of 0.92kg/dm³ it means that it will always float, unlike conventional fenders which when deflated, sink.

Fenders hanging by the side of a boat

The POP Fender works like a spring, and can’t burst. Credit: Katy Stickland

Each component of the fender can be replaced, if needed and the material is fully recyclable; in fact, POP Fender has a 0% reject rate in their production as new ones can be made from any reject.

Customers can contact the company directly at info@popfender.com for parts or recycling.

It can also be washed in a dishwasher at 65° too, a bonus for those who like to keep their boats shipshape!

Available to buy at www.arthurbeale.co.uk.