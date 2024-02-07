POP Fender: Tried and Tested

The POP Fender doesn't squeak, is maintenance free and is fully recyclable. Katy Stickland puts it to the test

The POP Fender is not a conventional fender. It is not pneumatic, but is rigid although not solid, and works like a spring.

Its ends are telescopic for ease of stowage, which would be extremely useful on smaller boats where space is a premium.

It is suitable for use on boats up to 26ft/8m.

During the recently windy weather, the POP Fender has done what it says on the tin and successfully fended nine tons of boat off the pontoon.

This is the first telescopic fender available in the UK via Arthur Beale, and is telescopic from 620mm to 250mm on both sides.

It can also be used underwater for up to three days, if needed.

At £109 it is expensive compared to conventional fenders, but as far as its claims to be non-marking and non-squeaking, I can confirm that these claims hold water; for those spending nights onboard during rough/windy weather, the lack of squeaking would be a real plus.

I am not sure that due to its construction it could be deployed as flexibly as a conventional fender, for example, horizontally or in a chain of multiple fenders.

It is also smaller in diameter than a conventional fender and therefore does not mix and match well.

For boat owners concerned about their environmental impact, the POP fender is made from Santoprene® Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) which contains non-toxic Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic and no plasticizers; it is this lack of plasticizers which eliminates squeaking and reduces streaking.

It also can’t burst.

As the POP fender has a density of 0.92kg/dm³ it means that it will always float, unlike conventional fenders which when deflated, sink.

Each component of the fender can be replaced, if needed and the material is fully recyclable; in fact, POP Fender has a 0% reject rate in their production as new ones can be made from any reject.

Customers can contact the company directly at info@popfender.com for parts or recycling.

It can also be washed in a dishwasher at 65° too, a bonus for those who like to keep their boats shipshape!

Available to buy at www.arthurbeale.co.uk.