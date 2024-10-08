Becoming a Day Skipper

From classroom conundrums to night-time navigation, dinghy instructor Margaret Norris decides to give big boats a go

Have you ever wondered what to do now summer’s over? Do you feel like setting yourself a challenge for those dark winter months? Then why not think about doing a Day Skipper course which comes in two parts: theory and practical, writes Margaret Norris.

The theory provides the groundwork for the practical. The course gives you the skills to skipper a boat safely, navigate from port to port and moor up at the end of the day.

Being a glutton for punishment, I did my theory course twice – separated by a couple of years for reasons now forgotten.

The course was 40 hours long so was spread out over five eight-hour days, giving the brain a real workout!

The teacher had us moving around the classroom doing various exercises, watching videos as well as poring over charts to break up each session.

We worked individually as well as in teams too. As a dinghy sailor, there was a lot I knew already, such as parts of the boat, knots, rules of the road, weather and wind, as well as basic first aid.

What was new, however, was all the chartwork.

Learning to interpret the chart symbols, plotting positions, taking tides into consideration and working out tide heights at your proposed anchorage were just some of the things we covered.

Others found this easy but I struggle with new things and had to wait for my lightbulb moment to arrive.

I’m glad it did eventually, as you have to take two three-hour exams at the end of the course; the first on general boat knowledge and the other on chartwork.

I hadn’t done proper timed exams for many years so it was quite nerve-racking but I always like a challenge!

I reminded myself that once I’d done the theory I could move onto the fun practical bit so I gritted my teeth and got on with it.

On the water at last with Day Skipper practical

The fun bit happened the following year when I got the chance to do my Day Skipper practical.

Pat, one of our sailing club members, got a group of us together and found a sailing school in Poole, Dorset.

Being in local waters gave the course more relevance and I think we felt it gave us a bit of a head start too. Our group was divided between two 30ft boats and set off from Poole Harbour on our four-day adventure.

Some of us were trying to get our Day Skipper qualification (so had done the theory) while others were doing their Competent Crew (so hadn’t done the theory).

We all basically did the same stuff or as much as we felt able to do.

My first question for instructor Rob (just in case we were all useless) was ‘Can you handle this boat on your own?’ Fortunately, the answer was yes!

The first couple of days we pottered around Poole Harbour, learned how to handle the boat and practised anchoring and avoiding lots of other water craft.

As we became more familiar with our boats, we ventured out of the harbour, travelling across to East Cowes for the night.

We had to motor some of the way as the wind was so light.

The instructor, of course, got the single cabin with en-suite facilities while the rest of us had to share the other coffin-shaped cabins.

Surprisingly, most of us did manage to sleep, judging by the amount of snoring going on!

The next day, the wind was Force 3, which was ideal, and I was on the helm in shorts and T-shirt when we sailed past the Needles and headed back to Dorset.

I can’t tell you how amazing that felt. Fortunately, my friend Louise was on the helm when the wind picked up and the rain poured down.

She handled it calmly and we eventually reached Swanage Bay, where we moored alongside the other boat for a well-deserved cuppa.

We then had to wait until dark to do a night passage back into Poole Harbour before tying up at the quay for the night.

Rob had made us plan our route, noting the light sequences of the buoys in the dark. I can tell you, it’s pretty tricky.

All the time we’d been sailing, we’d been monitoring Channel 16 and I was astounded to hear the coastguard calling the lifeboats into action so many times – even in good weather.

There were vessels drifting onto rocks, boats with broken-down engines, yachts that had misjudged the tide and were now stuck on the bottom.

As we came into Poole Harbour that night, the coastguard reported a girl in the water near the entrance and for all boats to keep a lookout.

The tide was going out and I remember thinking she doesn’t stand a chance in the cold water.

Fortunately, we heard the next day that the police had dragged her out, cold and drunk.

It was an amazing and very enjoyable experience, so if you want to while away those dark winter months, why not get started with your Day Skipper or another RYA qualification?

You don’t even need to go in a classroom as they have a whole series you can do online.

Day Skipper in a nutshell

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Day Skipper course can be used to obtain an International Certificate of Competence and satisfies the minimum experience requirement for bareboat charter.

The practical course involves five days aboard a yacht, 100 miles sailed and four night hours. It’s an introduction to navigation, boat handling and skippering skills, leading to the ability to skipper a small yacht on short daylight passages in fair weather.

The course concentrates on pilotage, navigation and boat handling under both sail and power. It will also improve your sail setting and deck work, as well as developing your knowledge and understanding of seamanship and safety issues.

During the 5-day practical course, you will be able to take charge of the yacht on short tidal passages, under the guidance of the instructor.

It can also be completed over three weekends. This course can be combined with the RYA Day Skipper shorebased course over 10 days. Remember your sleeping bag, pillow and passport photo!

