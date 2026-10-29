December 2026 – on sale 29 October

19 quick fixes for yuor boat; Complete guide to windlasses; The best sailing gear as voted by you! Yann Quenet on sailing the world in a 4m yacht; How GNSS works; How to fix a diesel air heater; Sailing without an engine; Building a wireless NMEA network; Racing tips for cruising sailors; Man overboard on a mooring and more!

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19 Quick fixes for your boat

Ways to improve reliability and onboard comfort in an afternoon

Complete guide to windlasses

Manual or electric? Horizontal or vertical? Expert guide to the best setup for your boat

Circumnavigating on a 4m yacht

French sailor Yann Quenet on why small is best for ocean sailing

eNav in a Nutshell

How GNSS works

Hanse 360 tested

The new big little cruiser

Best sailing gear

Sailors vote for the sailing gear that really works

NMEA networking

The DIY way to build a wireless network for older instruments

Asymmetrical spinnaker rig

A reader’s novel way to fly a kite

Fixing a diesel heater

Tricky diagnosis of a fault

MOB on a mooring

Falling out of a tender and the difficulty of getting back onboard

Sail, oar and tide

The pleasures of sailing a lugger without an outboard motor

Fitting deck hardware

Attaching to sandwich decks

Racing tips for cruising sails

Hard-won advice from the BVI Spring Regatta

Perfectly designed

Why Dutch flat-bottomed barges are ideal

Peloponnese Paradise

An idyllic quiet escape around the Greek mainland