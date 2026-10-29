December 2026 – on sale 29 October

19 quick fixes for yuor boat; Complete guide to windlasses; The best sailing gear as voted by you! Yann Quenet on sailing the world in a 4m yacht; How GNSS works; How to fix a diesel air heater; Sailing without an engine; Building a wireless NMEA network; Racing tips for cruising sailors; Man overboard on a mooring and more!
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19 Quick fixes for your boat
Ways to improve reliability and onboard comfort in an afternoon
Complete guide to windlasses
Manual or electric? Horizontal or vertical? Expert guide to the best setup for your boat
Circumnavigating on a 4m yacht
French sailor Yann Quenet on why small is best for ocean sailing
eNav in a Nutshell
How GNSS works
Hanse 360 tested
The new big little cruiser
Best sailing gear
Sailors vote for the sailing gear that really works
NMEA networking
The DIY way to build a wireless network for older instruments
Asymmetrical spinnaker rig
A reader’s novel way to fly a kite
Fixing a diesel heater
Tricky diagnosis of a fault
MOB on a mooring
Falling out of a tender and the difficulty of getting back onboard
Sail, oar and tide
The pleasures of sailing a lugger without an outboard motor
Fitting deck hardware
Attaching to sandwich decks
Racing tips for cruising sails
Hard-won advice from the BVI Spring Regatta
Perfectly designed
Why Dutch flat-bottomed barges are ideal
Peloponnese Paradise
An idyllic quiet escape around the Greek mainland