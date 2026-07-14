Voting is now closed for the inaugural Sailors’ Choice Awards 2026 (run alongside our sister title Yachting Monthly) which aims to champion the very best marine equipment and services.

Jointly run by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly and sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, the award nominations have been made by the sailing public rather than those within the marine industry, giving a true reflection of the products and services which really work and are valued by boat owners and sailors.

The public vote on the shortlisted entries is now closed.

The Sailors’ Choice Awards are brought to you by Haven Knox-Johnston.