October 2026 – out on 3 September

How to paint your boat like a pro; the best navigation apps for UK waters; My 14 biggest boat ownership mistakes; how one couple refitted their second-hand boat and lived the dream; How to read telltales; Sir Robin Knox-Johnston on how he maintains Suhail and more!

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How to paint your boat

Pro tips to get the perfect finish

Reading telltales

How to interpret telltales to improve your sailing performance

Best nav apps for UK waters

The apps for smartphones and tablets which are most useful for UK coastal cruising

My 14 biggest mistakes

From silly leaks to kneeing the chartplotter

Maintaining Suhaili

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston shares his maintenance tips

Living the dream

Trials and tribulations of one couple’s Etap 30 refit

eNav in a nutshell

Using the humble waypoint

Ocean ready

Refitting a Contessa 26 for an Atlantic circuit and beyond

Stop seacock leaks

Dealing with a snapped skin fitting

Bente 28 new boat test

A brilliant all-weather coastal cruiser

Freshwater system care

Managing drinking water on board

DIY keel-cooled fridge

Quiet refrigeration on a Barbican 33

Aground at night

Octogenarians run into trouble in familiar waters

Steering ram seals

Troubleshooting an oil leak

Quieter Norway

An out-of-season adventure like no other