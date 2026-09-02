October 2026 – out on 3 September

How to paint your boat like a pro; the best navigation apps for UK waters; My 14 biggest boat ownership mistakes; how one couple refitted their second-hand boat and lived the dream; How to read telltales; Sir Robin Knox-Johnston on how he maintains Suhail and more!
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How to paint your boat
Pro tips to get the perfect finish
Reading telltales
How to interpret telltales to improve your sailing performance
Best nav apps for UK waters
The apps for smartphones and tablets which are most useful for UK coastal cruising
My 14 biggest mistakes
From silly leaks to kneeing the chartplotter
Maintaining Suhaili
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston shares his maintenance tips
Living the dream
Trials and tribulations of one couple’s Etap 30 refit
eNav in a nutshell
Using the humble waypoint
Ocean ready
Refitting a Contessa 26 for an Atlantic circuit and beyond
Stop seacock leaks
Dealing with a snapped skin fitting
Bente 28 new boat test
A brilliant all-weather coastal cruiser
Freshwater system care
Managing drinking water on board
DIY keel-cooled fridge
Quiet refrigeration on a Barbican 33
Aground at night
Octogenarians run into trouble in familiar waters
Steering ram seals
Troubleshooting an oil leak
Quieter Norway
An out-of-season adventure like no other