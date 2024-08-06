How to go sailing and boating if you don’t own a boat

From tall ships to small dinghies, you don't need to own a boat to go sailing. Ali Wood looks at the options, and how skippers can also find crew

When I tell non-sailing friends how much fun you can have on the water, they typically reply: ‘Sailing, isn’t that for rich people?’ ‘NO!’

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve debunked that myth.

It’s true, that owning a boat can be costly, even when you maintain it yourself, but there are many ways to sail for free or low cost, which is what I’ve done for most of my life.

Even now, as a member of two sailing clubs, I spend less annually on boating than I do on my kids’ football subscriptions.

At PBO, our mission is to get you on the water as affordably as possible.

If you don’t own a boat, are thinking of selling yours or even trying a new kind of sailing, here are ways you can do it.

What type of boat?

The first thing to consider is do you prefer to sail a big boat or small?

There’s a world of difference between the two. Dinghies capsize, but yachts usually don’t. You wear a wetsuit on the former, oilskins on the latter.

Then you have keelboats which, with a weighted keel, are somewhere in between.

Dinghies are fast, fun and unforgiving – you learn quickly when one false move tips you overboard, yet you can sail cruising yachts badly your whole life and never even know it.

Yachts and motorboats offer a lifestyle that dinghies can’t; an opportunity to do long passages and see new places, sleep and live aboard.

But, if you want maximum fun for the least amount of cost and effort, a small boat triumphs every time, and there’s great camaraderie to be found at local clubs.

Then there are boating opportunities that fit none of these categories… such as tall ships, lifeboat crew, charities and East Coast smacks. My advice? Try them all!

1. How to go sailing: RYA taster day

I discovered my local club, Hengistbury Head Sailing Club (HHSC) via the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) annual initiative, Discover Sailing.

More than 300 clubs took part in the event last year, opening their doors to local communities, and taking people out sailing, many for the first time.

It’s a great way to try a boat and a club free of charge with no commitment. Discover Sailing events run throughout the summer.

Find an event near you at rya.org.uk/start-boating/discover-sailing

2. How to go sailing: Dinghy sailing courses

Another way to try dinghy sailing is through an RYA sailing centre. These offer a range of courses for juniors and adults.

The RYA Dinghy Level 1 is a two-day/ 16-hour course for complete beginners.

However, if you can already sail yachts, I’d suggest starting at Level 2 which covers rigging, launching, safety and capsizing.

Level 3, which I did one bitterly cold winter, covers more advanced skills such as stopping and MOB recovery.

After this, the RYA offers a range of tailored courses from day sailing to the use of spinnakers and racing.

3. How to go sailing: Join a dinghy club

For insurance purposes, most clubs require a minimum qualification to join, such as RYA Dinghy Level 2.

A yachting qualification such as RYA Day Skipper or Competent Crew may be sufficient, or the club may just take your word for it that you’ve sailed before and let you have practice with another member.

Some clubs, provided they have volunteers to teach you, may be happy to accept members with no sailing experience. Visit your local clubs before deciding.

I’m a member of two Dorset sailing clubs.

HHSC operates from a shipping container and charges just £25 a year membership and £10 per instructor-led sail with a safety boat.

You can leap around in a Laser or sail sedately in a Wayfarer. If the weather’s bad, we do theory nights (see hhasc.com).

Highcliffe Sailing Club, for which I have a family membership, costs £190 per year, just shy of the national average of £200, according to the RYA.

It has a beautiful clubhouse and a vast array of watersports on offer, from ladies’ and junior sailing to mixed and men’s sailing, kayaking, yoga, music and quiz nights.

You can also hire a kayak for £5 or a dinghy such as a Laser or Zest for £10. Boats are free during regular organised sailing sessions.

Although I’ve been a member of other clubs over the years, which have salaried staff and catering, the low-cost, low-commitment model for these clubs fits my busy lifestyle and allows for other hobbies too.

4. How to go sailing: Pay and play dinghy sailing

Southampton Water Activities Centre (SWAC) offers ‘pay and play’ supervised dinghy sailing on Sunday afternoons for £25 per three-hour solo session or £45 for a double-handed session, with a pass costing £160 for up to 40 sessions.

Participants must either hold an RYA Basic Skills certificate or undertake a direct assessment (90 to 120 minutes) for £30.

Powered by the charity Active Nation, the centre also offers Sailability sessions. Book at Active Nation/02380 439180.

5. How to go sailing: Disabled sailors

Sailability is an RYA scheme designed to inspire disabled people to go boating.

PBO contributor Ian Cameron wrote about his experience volunteering at Fife Sailability on a Hawk 20 called Kitty.

“Often [sailors] are non-verbal and take no part in sailing the boat, though many enjoy watching the carers take a turn on the helm,” he said. “Initially it’s hard to tell if they’re enjoying the experience. However, parents and carers help us to communicate and then it becomes clear that we all get the same thing from sailing: a feeling of peace and relaxation that can last for hours after stepping ashore.”

Ian got into volunteering through his local yacht club, and over the years helped trial many different boat designs to accommodate disabilities.

In 2018, with the help of the Wheelyboat Trust, they acquired a Wheelyboat V20 – a wheelchair-accessible powerboat – which proved particularly popular with care home residents.

“We have a core of dedicated and passionate volunteers but many of us are no longer in the first flush of youth and we are always looking for new people. I had the pleasure of trialling a Wheelyboat at the 2020 Southampton Boat Show. There I met Julia McCoy. A member of Emsworth Sailing Club, Julia’s husband operated a Wheelyboat for injured servicemen and families.

“We have one in Chichester Harbour and it has given access to so many people,” she told me. “We even use it to take young children out to see the seals.”

Go to the Wheelyboat website, where you’ll find details on how to apply for a Wheelyboat.

There’s also a list of Wheelyboat operators across the country.

While some are for members only, others are open to the public with an operator, or even available for self-hire.

6. How to go sailing: Volunteering

I met a group of bubbly teenagers in East Cowes Marina a couple of years ago, and remember thinking how happy and windswept they looked. It turned out they’d just returned from a four-day sailing trip around the Solent.

The trip had been organised by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which helps people aged 8-24 to pick up from where they left off before cancer.

Based in Scotland and the South Coast, the charity has volunteering opportunities both on and off the water for sailors, and also non-sailors who are medics.

7. How to go sailing: Armed Forces

Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families who’ve been affected by military operations can get afloat with Falmouth sailing organisation Turn to Starboard.

“We regularly witness that it’s easier to share experiences with others who have served in the Forces. By grouping these individuals together, we allow them to begin their journey of readjustment,” says the organisation, which also helps crew gain qualifications in the marine industry.

8. How to go sailing: Join a yacht club

You don’t have to own a boat to join a yacht club. Many clubs connect crew with skippers and run social events such as talks and dinners for like-minded people.

When we asked PBO’s digital audience for tips, Salty Lass had this helpful advice. “Join a yacht club and volunteer for everything. It worked for us. The more you volunteer, the more likely you are to be asked to take part. As they used to say back in the days of sail, ‘A willing volunteer is worth 10 pressed men’.”

As a cautionary note, though, she added: “As a skipper and owner, I’m unlikely to take just a ‘randomer’ aboard… someone from a yacht club is more likely to get aboard because if they have taken the time to join and pay up a membership fee, I view that as some level of commitment.

“Finally, a statistically unusual consideration – as an all-female boat, we prefer lady sailors… we do get enquiries from single men who sometimes make it clear there is more than sailing on their mind. ‘Which of you is single?’ is a question we’ve had more than once and it’s not likely to earn you a crew place!”

Yacht club membership needn’t be expensive. The Roach Sailing Association in Essex keeps costs down by not having a clubhouse.

For £10 a year, or £20 if you want to take part in racing, you can sail with others.

PBO reader Shaun Hetherington explains: “We have a number of weekend events which usually involve sailing to a pretty anchorage and a pub, as well as a few annual cruises on the East Coast.

“A few of our members have suffered from health issues and have not been able to retain their own boats. They continue sailing in company on other members’ boats, some clocking up many miles.”

9. How to go sailing: Work to sail

One PBO follower based in the US alerted us to Cal Sailing Club in Berkeley, which offers sailing sessions in exchange for work.

Once you’ve activated 12 hours you get $120 worth of sailing membership:

“Find some work to do and do it. We don’t have a volunteer coordinator, we don’t have shifts, it’s up to you to find the work and do it,” states the website.

What a wonderful idea!

10. How to go sailing: Do safety boat duty

Most clubs need help with safety boat duties, which is another great way to get on the water, particularly if you’re injured or don’t fancy sailing.

The RYA Powerboat Level 2 course is the minimum qualification needed for a helm, but unqualified crew can still be very useful to keep a lookout and assist with towing and righting boats.

At my kids’ sailing club, instructor Ricky Harris gave up his weekends to teach parents how to drive the safety boat.

Many were so enthused by the experience they went on to learn to sail themselves.

Clubs are often desperate for safety boat crew so if that suits you, get in touch.

Some even offer free or subsidised courses on the promise that you’ll sign up for duties.

11. How to go sailing: Sail and power courses

PBO contributor Margaret Norris is a sailing instructor. A former lab technician, she got into sailing when asked to help out on a school trip.

She went on to qualify as a dinghy instructor at 50, later scooping the RYA Senior Instructor of the Year award at 60 and is now in her 70s.

“Sailing made me the person I am today,” she says. “I am so lucky to be in a position to see that happen for others too. Extraordinary things happen to ordinary people when they discover sailing.”

Keen to expand her sailing skills, Margaret did a four-day RYA Day Skipper Practical in Poole Harbour on a 30ft yacht.

“As a dinghy sailor, there was a lot I knew already, such as parts of the boat, knots, rules of the road, weather and wind. What was new, however, was all the chartwork,” she said. “It was an amazing and very enjoyable experience.”

12. How to go sailing: Fast-track to a career

While Margaret was becoming an instructor, her nephew Josh Lindley discovered sailing through an open day in Cookham village on the Thames.

Like his aunt, he became an instructor and at the age of 20 decided to switch to yachts.

He did an RYA five-month fast-track Yachtmaster course, which he wrote about in PBO. “I’m now qualified to skipper a commercial sailing vessel of up to 200 gross tonnes up to 150 miles offshore,” he said.

“That’s not to say that the owner of a £3 million luxury super yacht would trust a 20-year-old lad to drive it… but technically I can!”

13. How to go sailing: Women’s racing and cruising

I asked Margaret why there was a need for a ladies-only night at her sailing club.

She explained that many participants don’t have the confidence to sail with men, who sometimes claim to ‘know it all when they don’t’!

The club has a ‘Boats in Blokes’ session too for male beginners. But it’s not just beginners who lack confidence.

The Women’s Open Keelboat Championship (WOKC) has been held annually since 2008 with the aim of getting more women into racing.

Again, it’s not necessary to own a boat. This year’s event, held in May, included on-the-water coaching in borrowed boats. The event is sponsored by OneSails, which has an apprenticeship scheme for female sailmakers.

Committee chair Emily Robertson said: “The goal is to allow female sailors to find a team for the event, but also interact, share job opportunities, discover crewing opportunities, and ask for advice in what is traditionally a male-dominated industry.”

14. How to go sailing: Crew abroad

For one PBO reader, who used to crew in Poole harbour (name withheld), an RYA Powerboat course in the Algarve opened up a world of opportunities: “Someone suggested joining up with Lagos and Portimão Navigators to meet people,” she said.

“Within a few weeks, I had two boats to sail on. Luton to Faro is a cheap hop-on easyJet. Faro to Lagos is €60 in an Uber or can be a lot cheaper by bus or train. I am a fair weather sailor and this suits me perfectly!”

15. How to go sailing: Volunteer for club racing

When Sarah Norbury was PBO editor and the office was five minutes from Poole Yacht Club, she let me leave early for some important staff training, ie racing!

No one wanted crew in the summer, but in the winter, when skippers were scraping snow off the sail cover, anyone willing to be ballast would do.

For years, I sailed a boat called Skullduggery and a Quarter tonner called Quartet.

My husband and I became friends with the couple who owned Quartet and went on to compete in the Round the Island race and the Quarter Tonner Cup (we broke a chainplate in the latter!).

Finding a place on a two-man dinghy proved harder. I realised there was a pecking order.

The best places were taken by experienced racers and I only managed a few sessions with cranky helms who’d struggled to find crew for good reason!

16. How to go sailing: Race committee crew

Working for the club’s race committee is a good way to get introduced to sailors who need crew. And you’ll soon learn the racing rules.

US reader Peter Crawford says his keelboat club Wayzata Yacht Club runs a new sailor training series every spring and has a weekly ‘crew table’ to help people find boats. Either that, or go ‘old-school’.

“Walk the dock on race days,” he advised. “It’s all about meeting the boat owners and making the connections.”

Indeed, I have been successful this way. I recall a very welcoming sailing club on the East Coast of Australia that I crewed for while staying in a backpacker hostel.

It had become something of a legend among travellers, with many skippers relying on the hostel’s itinerant guests to make up numbers.

17. How to go sailing: Join the RNLI crew

If you’re lucky to live close enough to a lifeboat station, you could volunteer to be crew. I did this for a short time while living and working in Poole.

Our ‘shouts’ ranged from rescuing a kayaker to putting out a boat fire.

We did some thrilling night-time search and rescue operations, and on one occasion, while training on the inshore lifeboat, were joined by four dolphins!

Among other criteria, you need to be between 18 and 54 for inshore crew or 64 for all-weather crew, physically fit and a team player.

It’s incredibly rewarding, but the RNLI also warns that crew may be exposed to harsh conditions, aggressive situations, traumatic incidents and rescues requiring first aid.

Find out more at the RNLI website.

18. How to go sailing: Club cruising

When PBO reached out on Facebook for suggestions of how to go sailing, I was delighted to hear from Kessingland Sea Sailing Club, which started life in 1964 as a dinghy club but now has yachts for hire.

Commodore Paul Newland explained that due to coastal deposition, which increased the distance required to drag dinghies across the beach, the club became unsustainable.

Two years later, however, the club bought an ex-MOD Contessa 32, Explorer, which was berthed at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk YC in Lowestoft, allowing the club to be reborn as a ‘big-boat’ sailing club.

A couple of years later the club obtained Edna May, based at Vilamoura on the Algarve.

Now in its Diamond Jubilee, the club has a healthy membership. Explorer has now moved to the River Orwell and was replaced last year with the Dufour 365 GL Capella, and a Bavaria 40 Ploes in Turkey.

Members can access the yachts for taster sails from £50 for four hours, skills days, a week’s cruise or even as a stationary houseboat!

Temporary membership is available from £25 for those who want to try it.

19. How to go sailing: Boat share club

I was once advised that the worst thing you can do is divide the cost of ownership by the number of sailing days; if you’re thinking that way it’s probably time to sell!

An alternative to boat ownership is a boat share club such as Pure Latitude.

You can choose from over 20 sailing and motorboats from bases in the Hamble, Lymington, Plymouth and Windsor.

The year’s membership also offers access to RYA training courses and is based on how many boating days you’d like.

Basic membership costs £500 per month for typically 12 days of boating.

At £6,000 per year, it’s cheaper than many marina fees, with no maintenance of course.

Premium membership, at £1,000 per month offers 27 days of boating.

20. How to go sailing: Bespoke sailing sessions

There are some organisations that offer tailored sailing experiences.

For example, mountain leader and RYA instructor Richard Bradshaw of Sea to Peak expeditions focuses on mountaineering and sailing adventures to destinations off the beaten track.

“We do everything from £65 evening sails to around Britain adventure sailing legs,” he told PBO. “I try to make it as accessible as I can. We are not a sailing school, and our adventures are aimed at a wide range of experience and ability levels, both for individuals or groups.”

Richard is also planning to run a ‘membership’ system for midweek autumn/winter sailing, whereby once you have joined you can go along as many times as you like in the winter for a very reasonable rate.

Love2Sail, based on the South Coast, is run by a group of sailing enthusiasts whose mantra is ‘Get out there and sail.’

While they always have a qualified skipper on board, crew are encouraged to take part in every aspect of sailing, be it helm, sail trimmer, navigator or overall passage manager.

Shared cabins are available on their Dufour 385 on weekend sails, seven-day cruises and events such as Round the Island Race.

21. How to go sailing: Yacht charter

I met Ian and Fiona Ross in St Lucia after they crossed the Atlantic with their daughter, Kim, and her husband.

They’d sailed with Kim since she was six weeks old, strapping her cot down in the cabin with a roof rack strap. But when Kim’s brother came along, they found it harder to get out on the water.

“After a summer spent down below cleaning nappies in a bucket we realised we weren’t enjoying it any more!” said Ian.

Instead, they sold their boat and spent their money on annual charter holidays.

There are three main options for chartering – taking part in a flotilla with an experienced lead boat, having a boat with a skipper, or ‘bareboat’ where you do everything yourself.

I went bareboat for my honeymoon in Greece but it was a rather stressful experience spent battling the Meltemi wind and sleepless nights watching a dragging anchor.

My sedate flotilla holiday in Croatia was far more enjoyable.

PBO’s Laura Hodgetts chose a Sunsail skippered charter for a cruise with her two young daughters.

“This rusty Day Skipper was extremely happy to have opted for a skippered boat, and indeed the fancy catamaran, which took the stress out of the whole experience and gave my young daughters the best first holiday abroad we could have hoped for,” she said.

Last year Laura and I enjoyed a Polish yacht charter with Undiscovered Sailing in the Masurian Lakes.

This too was skippered, which was a relief, considering the number of times we had to drop and raise the mast to go under bridges!

PBO’s complete guide to chartering can be found here.

22. How to go sailing: Narrowboat charter

One autumn my family and I chartered a narrowboat in South Wales, where some of my coal-mining ancestors are from.

We spent a week immersed in the history and beauty of the landscape, chugging past mountains on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

I was surprised by how fun and relaxing it was on our narrowboat Puffin which had heating, DVDs, coffee machine and beds with thick duvets.

A real treat after a frenetic summer on the Solent in our Maxi 84!

23. How to go sailing: Dinghy holidays

Dinghy sailing holidays are a great way to achieve a qualification in the sun.

During a week’s Neilson Beach Club holiday, I progressed from capsizing the wrong side of the start line to roll-tacking and sailing spinnakers.

When you’re sailing every day with experienced instructors and people to rig your boat for you, you learn quickly.

None of my fellow sailors owned yachts, though one owned a Splash dinghy and another a Laser and Bahia.

For sales manager, Dave Tarr, it was his first venture back into sailing after trying it as a kid. “The regatta was challenging,” he told me. “It was difficult to sail in high winds but we placed quite high. I’ve got the racing bug now!”

My uncle, an experienced yacht skipper, did the RYA Level 2 Dinghy course and was surprised by how much he learned.

Instructor Alex Peacock explained: “For sailors, this is the best way to progress – it’s good to understand the manual side of sailing first without the technology. You’ll pick up dinghies quickly, though a lot of people capsize at first!”

My cousin Zoe opted for Level 1 but with hindsight said she should have been braver and done the intermediate course.

“Actually I sailed at school and a lot of it came back to me,” she said. “I’ve been on bareboat holidays before, where you have a lot more freedom and get off the beaten track – but this style of holiday is just so much fun!’

24. How to go sailing: Working on yachts

In my 20s I was lucky enough to get a job on charter yachts in the Whitsundays, Australia. I was paired with a retired firefighter.

He was a formidable and brilliant sailor, with little patience for paying passengers, but all the time in the world to teach me to sail.

While it wasn’t well paid (the best jobs never are), the experience was unforgettable.

If you’re lucky enough to be taking a gap year, whatever your age, my advice is to go sailing!

When my dad retired from insurance he became a sailing instructor and had the time of his life teaching RYA courses on the Menai Strait in Wales.

Whether it’s a first, second or ‘hobby’ career, you’re never too old to work on boats. See crewseekers.net for opportunities.

25. How to go sailing: Atlantic Rally for Cruisers

When I cover the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC), I meet hopeful backpackers walking the docks in Gran Canaria, some of whom are lucky enough to find a last-minute crew place to the Caribbean.

Most, however, have contacted a skipper before the rally via a crew website (see below).

Be careful though; you wouldn’t hitchhike across the Australian Outback with a driver you’ve never met, so be wary of a skipper you don’t trust or a boat that’s not seaworthy.

Some sailors set sail from the Canaries in ill-prepared boats.

However, if you stick to an ARC yacht at least you know it’s carrying the correct safety equipment and is being tracked.

Organiser World Cruising Club (WCC), which operates rallies all over the world, has its own crew website oceancrewlink.com

26. How to go sailing: Heritage sailing clubs

Heritage sailing charity Tiller & Wheel offers free sailing trips to the public.

“Our ambition is to create a sustainable future for the last few surviving smacks and barges of the East Coast. To achieve this, we recognise that these wonderful vessels need to be introduced to a diverse new audience,” explains a charity spokesperson.

“Our hope is that people will fall in love with sailing and barges as much as we have, and will want to support our goals by becoming a patron.”

Tiller & Wheel sails predominantly on the River Medway and The Swale in Kent.

27. How to go sailing: Tall Ships

For something a bit different, why not try tall ship sailing?

I’ll never forget a wonderful trip I did to Belgium on Stavros S Niarchos, then owned by the STA, now the Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT).

I particularly remember the full English breakfasts, and conquering my fear of climbing the mast and yard arms.

If you’re used to solo or small-crew sailing it’s an eye-opener to see how regimented life on a large vessel is, with strict watch systems and a hierarchy of superbly skilled sailors.

Although the TSYT no longer operates tall ships, it does offer youth voyages (aged 12 to 25) and adult voyages on 72ft Challenger yachts.

Sail Training International runs voyages on square-rigged vessels, as well as modern and traditionally rigged ones and takes part in the international Tall Ships Races.

28. How to go sailing: Join a delivery crew

Yacht delivery companies such as Halcyon and PYD employ skippers and crew to deliver boats to owners. This is a great way to build sea miles, explore new destinations and build contacts in the industry.

Skippers need to be commercially endorsed RYA Yachtmaster Ocean or above while deck crew must be capable of doing a solo night watch and generally qualified to at least RYA Day Skipper level.

Both organisations offer training programmes to bridge the gap between leisure sailing and the requirements of the industry.

29. How to go sailing: Find crew online

There are websites dedicated to helping crew find boats and vice versa, offering roles such as first mate or cook, to racing, deliveries and cruising opportunities.

Free for skippers, crewseekers.net offers a six-month membership from £75.

In addition to WCC’s oceancrewlink.com, there’s the North American site for offshore passages sailopo.com and findacrew.net, which claims to be the world’s largest boat and crew network.

30. How to go sailing: the Cruising Association

By joining the Cruising Association you can meet yacht and motorboat owners who share interests and like to cruise in company.

The Crewing Services arm puts skippers and crew in touch, allowing them to meet via zoom and in-person at CA House, as well as hosting a forum for Q&As.

Need crew?

Sometimes the challenge isn’t finding a boat but finding crew.

Crew finding websites are great for passages, but what if you just want regular friends to sail with?

Joining a sailing club is a good way to find crew.

Shaun Hetherington of Roach Sailing Association told me: “In recent years I’ve sailed my wooden boat to the Greek Islands and back and this year up to Orkney and Shetland. On both occasions, I was joined by other club members who wished to experience a different cruising area.”

Many sailing clubs have a cruiser section where owners can sign up for cruises in company, and individuals can volunteer as crew.

Some marina berth-holders organise their own cruises, and crew on each other’s boats.

If your marina doesn’t have one, why not start one on the noticeboard and set up a WhatsApp group?

Even if you’re not a racer, entering a cruiser/racer series will introduce you to lots of new people and hopefully crew.

Often dinghy sailors are keen to try ‘big boats’, and can make exceptionally good crew due to their wind awareness and sail-trimming.

I’ve known a few yacht sailors who’ve had success finding crew after joining a dinghy club.

You may be able to advertise at your local club or go down for a sail and make friends.

Owners Associations organise regular meetings and rallies and can help you find crew.

My dad was a member of the very sociable Old Gaffers Association and was never without crew for his Nobby, nor invitations to join other people’s boats at regattas.

