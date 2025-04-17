Yacht charter in Europe: where to sail

From bareboat to skippered or flotilla holidays, Laura Hodgetts looks at options for sunnier climes a few hours’ flight away

Just a short-haul flight away from the UK, warm sunshine and a sailor’s playground awaits.

The Mediterranean coast stretches approximately 2,500 miles and encompasses 23 countries, boasting varied landscapes, cultural gems and countless islands, islets and bays.

Cruising hotspots range from traditional Greek fishing harbours to Italian escapes that rival Caribbean settings, Croatian National Parks to sleepy Turkish bays.

While it’s hard to choose a favourite cruising area, the team at Nautilus Yachting, which has been organising sailing holidays in the Mediterranean for over 30 years, said: “Few sailing areas offer more possibilities than Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. Split and Dubrovnik are among the most popular tourist hotspots, although charterers can find pure escapism by anchoring free of charge by uninhabited islands in the Kornati or experience vibrant nightlife at Hvar.”

A one-way charter between Split and Dubrovnik is a popular option for sailors wishing to ‘pack in as much as possible’.

Sunsail, which has bases in Agana and Dubrovnik, has expanded its Croatian offering with an adventurous ‘Libertas flotilla’, with a focus on rugged coastlines exploring coves, picturesque harbours, swimming, scuba diving and snorkelling. Prices for seven nights start from £3,360 for four passengers on a 34ft yacht.

Yacht charter in Europe: Rising trends

Adi Tognarelli, a founder at PlainSailing.com, agrees that Croatia is a hotspot for 2025 bookings, although this was not the case last year.

Adi said: “We’re seeing a trend back towards Croatian waters – last year there was a drop off as prices have gone up and up in the last five years, and for the first time in many years there was last-minute boat availability in Dubrovnik even in high season (usually every single boat is sold out many weeks in advance).

“The marinas have also gone up quite a bit since Croatia joined the Eurozone, which made it much more expensive than its old rival Greece, where staying moored up overnight can typically be around 75% cheaper. We’ve also seen a growing number of new enquiries asking to take the boat from Montenegro down to Albania, which is a new and growing sail tourism area. Not all that many companies have the insurance needed to cover the territories, but some do, and Albania has the same stunning coastline and beautiful old towns to explore, often at great prices.

“With Albania being the last piece in the puzzle, it hopefully means that in a few years time you’ll finally be able to charter a boat from Croatia and sail it one way down to Greece, linking the cruising grounds for the first time.

“Italy, Mallorca and the South of France remain as popular as ever.”

Turkish delight

The team at HELM has noticed that while Croatia and Greece “remain hugely popular”, they are seeing a resurgence of charters in Turkey and “slightly quieter spots, like Pula in North Croatia”.

James Foot at HELM recommends their new base in Kaş, Turkey, “in a beautiful natural bay away from the hustle and bustle of Fethiye and giving direct access to remote areas like the bay of Kekova Roads.”

He added: “We always suggest avoiding August if at all possible. The best times to sail in the Mediterranean are usually June and September, outside of the peak busy periods but benefitting from lovely warm weather, without oppressive heat.”

Chartering from smaller marinas where there is only one charter fleet in operation can help to ‘keep things peaceful.’

Foot said: “Starting in Sivota, Greece, rather than Lefkada, for example, keeps you away from the Saturday chaos and gains you the advantage of being a day ahead of the south Ionian flotillas – all for the price of an extra 40 minutes down the coast road. The further east you go, the longer the season lasts – I took my family to the Dodecanese in early October 2024, and we had 24°C all week. If you have a particular yacht or specific requirements in mind, we recommend booking early to lock in your chosen boat and take advantage of early booking discounts.”

Greek odyssey

New for 2025, Seafarer cruising and sailing holidays is offering one-way ‘explorer flotilla’ routes this summer, with the start alternately in Kiato and Korfos.

One week will see the flotilla start in Korfos and, after crossing the Corinth Canal, explore the Gulf of Corinth, “an area off the radar for most sailors”.

The second week begins in Kiato in the Gulf of Corinth, cruising through the iconic canal before exploring the Saronic Gulf.

Running from April to November with 35-45ft monohull options, sailors can expect an average daily distance of 18 miles. Prices are £1,823 for a Bavaria 37. A skipper can be provided for £1,295 per week.

Chris Lorenzo, Seafarer managing director, said: “Reliable sunshine on the Corinth and Saronic Gulf flotilla is all but guaranteed during the season between May and October, with temperatures ranging from the low 20s in early and late season up to the mid to high 30s in late June through August. Sailing conditions are generally moderate with winds typically Force 3-5.”

Sunsail has noticed a 7% year-on-year increase in European charter bookings from the UK market, with Lefkas in Greece the top spot, plus a ‘slight increase’ in flotilla bookings.

Katrina Lawson, head of brand and acquisition at Sunsail, said: “Lefkas is one of our most accessible sailing destinations, with affordable mooring options, making it a more budget-friendly holiday which may be why it’s so popular. The Ionian Sea around Lefkas is renowned for its predictable and gentle winds, particularly in summer. The mix of calm morning breezes and moderate afternoon winds makes it an excellent choice for sailors of all skill levels.”

Sunsail’s Lefkas base offers flotilla, bareboat, skippered and sailing schools.

In peak season, some flotillas include a children’s co-ordinator, as well as a host, skipper and technician.

Other trends include an 8% increase in Sunsail’s Croatian bookings year on year, driven by Dubrovnik, which is up 35%. Agana is up 9% on bareboat bookings; 38ft and 41ft vessels are the most popular.

Italian wonders

One of Nautilus Yachting’s top 10 destinations is Sardinia, the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, after Sicily, where its Emerald Coast beaches ‘rival the Caribbean’.

The Maddalena National Park is a haven of over 60 islands, home to bottlenose dolphins and turtles. Highlights include Budelli’s pink beach, Caprera, Razzoli, Santa Maria, Santo Stefano and Spargi.

Nautilus Yachting’s business development manager, Leanne Kiffor,d recommends experiencing two countries in one trip by sailing from Sardinia to Bonifacio on the French island of Corsica, which is “within easy reach and has the dramatic entrance through the narrow opening in the cliff; the Bocche di Bonifacio is not to be missed.”

En route, visit the Lavezzi Islands nature reserve, dubbed the ‘Seychelles of the Mediterranean’ due to its large rocks.

Qualifications needed to yacht charter in Europe?

Confident sailors with the right licences – RYA Day Skipper or International Certificate of Competence (ICC) – can save a fortune by opting for a bareboat charter – skippering the boat either in company (with a flotilla) or by following the charter company’s recommended routes.

James Foot at HELM has noticed an increase in people selecting skippered charters as a choice rather than a necessity: “It may be older sailors who have lost a little confidence at sea, or sailors who want to relax and not worry about the damage deposit.”

Eloise Barker, an experienced sailor and travel writer at Responsible Travel, recommends: “When it comes to sailing in more popular destinations like the Greek Islands, a little local knowledge goes a long way to making your trip better.”

She added: “You’re much more likely to get a chance to check out small off-the-beaten-track ports, drop anchor in hidden-away coves or discover the restaurants local people love. These kinds of charters help you minimise your impact on over-touristy destinations too. You can spend less time in busy areas, and you’ll be helping to make sure your money reaches local people’s hands. You can also choose a boat that provisions from local suppliers, not just big supermarket chains.”

Bigger groups can split the cost of a skipper. For example, in mid-July, a Sunsail 404 Classic four-cabin catamaran on its Croatian Libertas flotilla costs £9,798 for six people with a skipper, which works out at £3,266 per couple. Remember that a skipper will require a berth.

The €200 a day may seem a luxury, but if their local knowledge removes the need to spend €240 a night on mooring fees or their restaurant suggestion reduces evening meal prices by €10 per person, they soon add value – and have the language skills.

“Modern catamaran designs have opened charters up as an option for a much wider group of holidaymakers, rather than just being the preserve of sailors,” says James Foot at HELM.

Another trend noticed for several years “is an increasing demand for newer and larger, more comfortable yachts.”

Foot adds: “This could be driven by the new customer entrants, as well as the growth in clients from the United States. Because most Mediterranean marinas use stern-to mooring with lazy lines, the length of yacht isn’t really relevant from a space perspective, although it does obviously influence cost. I tend to prefer anchoring overnight, and with the price of marinas in Croatia at around €120 per night for a 13m yacht, we often advise clients to choose boats with a generator so they can enjoy peaceful evenings away from the hectic, sweltering marinas.”

Sunsail’s Katrina Lawson has noticed: “Some customers choose catamarans to help ease hesitant friends or family members onto the water, thanks to the extra space and stability the vessel offers, making longer trips more comfortable.”

When it comes to choosing monohull size, Katrina says vessel choice is usually determined by the sailing conditions, particularly in narrower channel passages.

Yacht charter in Europe: Inland alternatives

Among the many online offerings for inland waterways, Mediamare Yacht Charter operates a fleet on the Baltic Sea, ‘located in the middle of the most beautiful sailing areas, protected by the offshore islands of Rügen and Usedom’.

Undiscovered Sailing offers bareboat and skippered sailing yacht holidays on Poland’s Masurian lake district, and Nicols organises river and canal motorboat fleets in the Hungarian inland waterways via local company Mahart, plus bases in France, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Ireland, which do not require the skipper to have boating qualifications.

Meanwhile, Locaboat offers self-drive canal boat hire that sleeps two to 12 people in Ireland, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

A Nicols spokesperson said their charter holiday bookings were up 8% for 2025 holidays from last year.

He added: “In terms of destinations, the south of France is seeing the biggest growth as customers are seeking the sun. The three Nicols bases in this region benefit from fine weather all year round. The top three destinations in terms of growth on 2024 are: Canal du Midi, Camargue and Brittany. The top three destinations in terms of weeks booked per boat are: Camargue, Lot and the Netherlands.”

Another idea

Keen charterers may be tempted to buy a yacht and hire it out when not in use, through a scheme such as Sunsail’s yacht ownership programme.

Benefits include being able to use equivalent sister ships or upgrade to larger models operated by Sunsail or The Moorings, up to 12 weeks of sailing a year and ‘zero operating costs’.

Charterers seeking a sailing challenge

Corfu and the South Ionian have been knocked off the Greek charter top spots by the Cyclades and Dodecanese, says Nautilus Yachting business development manager Leanne Kifford, who believes sailors are seeking “lesser-known cruising areas which provide more challenging sailing conditions.

Both the Cyclades and the Dodecanese are known for stronger winds and longer sails between islands.” The areas retain authentic Greek island charm.

For the Cyclades, fly to Athens for a 40-minute transfer to Lavrion; for the Dodecanese, fly to Kos or Rhodes.

