Next stop Fiji! Mini Globe Race skippers start Leg 2 amid gear issues

13 of the Mini Globe Race entrants are now racing towards Fiji in their 19ft plywood boats, a further two skippers are expected to be underway by next week

It is 7,200 miles from Panama to Fiji, and the solo skippers in the Mini Globe Race fleet will need to dig deep if they are to finish the longest of the five legs in the 26,000-mile race.

But, they will not need to do it all in one sitting; the toughest will be the 4,700-mile passage from Panama to the Marquesas Islands, with strong currents and light winds to negotiate before the entrants reach the south east trade winds.

After an eight-day stopover, this will be followed by a 500-mile passage to Papeete, Tahiti and another seven-day pitstop before the 1,500-mile crossing to Pangai, Tonga.

After eight days, the fleet will then make the final 500-mile push to Vuda Marina, Fiji, where the first skippers are expected to arrive in late May/June.

Leg 2 began on 25 March, and already, Swiss skipper Renaud Stitelmann is leading the pack aboard his Globe 5.80, Capucientte – as he did for Leg 1.

Stitelmann, who won the 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat, chose to sail closer to shore to make use of the down draught from the hills, which helped him ease into the lead, although Australian Dan Turner is currently just 1nm behind him.

Turner had hoped to have reinstalled his headsail furling gear during the stopover in Panama after the turnbuckle on the forestay came undone. Instead, he will now have to race to Fiji with a hanked jib.

Behind the lead pack is a group led by Spanish sailor Pilar Pasanau, with Christian Sauer, Dan Turk, Jakub Ziemkiewicz, and Adam Waugh.

Pasanau has installed a new Hydrovane windvane self-steering system on her boat and can now make use of a new asymmetric spinnaker after struggling in Leg 1.

Canadian Dan Turk, sailing Little Bea, had a far-from-easy start. On the first night, he had to radio for assistance after the battery on his electric outboard engine suddenly drained from 70% power to zero.

Caught in light winds and strong currents, Little Bea was being pushed towards the rocks, and Turk had to seek assistance from his nearest rival, Christian Sauer, who sailed back 1.5 miles to tow him to safety.

But the biggest frustration in the fleet is being faced by British sailor Keri Harris, who, along with Jasmine Harrison, missed the official start of Leg 2 due to logistical issues. The Mini Globe Race fleet had to be transported over land from the Atlantic side of Panama to the Pacific side for the start of Leg 2, as the boats are too slow to transit the Panama Canal, and the €55,000 maritime tow fee was too costly.

Harris’s Origami was one of the last boats to leave the marina at Colon, along with Jasmine Harrison’s Numbatou, and so was forced to start Leg 2 12 hours behind everyone else.

He has also had to do some serious maintenance on his Globe 5.80 in Panama after the boat was knocked down “to a capsize position” off Colombia during Leg 1, destroying two solar panels and damaging the electronics.

Harris, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the knockdown, spent time pumping out 600 litres of water from the boat and then drying it out as he raced towards the Leg 1 finish line, finishing in second.

Writing on his official Facebook page, he said: “..I am pushing hard to catch the pack. I think I might have solved the Wind Pilot problem – but my Simrad tiller pilot is now dead. I hope it is not going to be 40 degrees C every day because I am feeling pretty frazzled tonight. I just had to douse the A3 spinnaker in a squall, but will push hard again once it passes. At least the Starlink Mini works.”

Two sailors are still in Panama and should leave in the next day or so.

Mike Blenkinsop is no longer racing, but will cruise the Pacific to Fiji, then on to Australia.

His son John Blenkinsop has a “Green card” and is racing, but plans to sail in support with his father for now.

The Mini Globe Race fleet is expected to take 45-55 days to reach the Marquesas Islands

Mini Globe Race 2025: Leg 2: Panama to Vuda Marina, Fiji on 28 March 2025 at 1700 UTC

Renaud Stitelmann, Capucientte

Dan Turner, Immortal Game

Pilar Pasanau, Peter Punk

Christian Sauer, Argo

Dan Turk, Little Bea, 9d, 2h, 47m, 23s

Jakub Ziemkiewicz, Bibi

Adam Waugh, Little Wren,

Ertan Beskardes, Trekka

Jasmine Harrison, Numbatou

Eric Marsh, Sunbear

Josh Kali, Skookum

Keri Harris, Origami

Gary Swindaill

Yet to start racing

John Blenkinsop, Delja100, 10d, 0h, 18m, 33s

Retired

Mike Blenkinsop, Delja99