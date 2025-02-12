Renaud Stitelmann wins the 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat

Swiss racer Renaud Stitelmann has taken the crown in the 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat, crossing the Atlantic in just over 22 days in his 19ft plywood yacht

The 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat is a race like no other, where skippers race their homebuilt 19ft boats across the Atlantic.

This year, 12 sailors took on the challenge from Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Solid trade winds meant the fleet had good daily average speeds, with the winner, Renaud Stitelmann, crossing in 22 days and 5 hours, making average speeds of 5.62knots/135 miles a day.

This was despite discovering a cracked spreader mid-Atlantic.

He is the second Swiss sailor to have won a Globe 5.80 Transat – with Etienne Messikommer winning the inaugural race in 2021 aboard Numbatou; the boat also took part in the 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat skippered by British sailor, Jasmine Harrison.

Fellow Brit Keri Harris took second place, arriving just over 4 hours behind Stitelmann, while Niels Kamphuis took third aboard Biggest Monkey.

Keri Harris has raced extensively offshore in the Pacific, Mediterranean and South China Seas, and was neck and neck with Stitelmann at the race start. The pair battled it out across the Atlantic, with Kamphuis and fourth-placed Dan Turk chomping at their heels.

The whole fleet experienced highs and lows in the weather, with some becalmed for days while others dodged 50-knot squalls mid-Atlantic. Kamphuis broke a spinnaker pole after being knocked down, but other skippers faired worse.

British sailor Adam Waugh suffered two cracked ribs after falling onto his deck, but managed to continue following remote medical advice.

His Little Wren is the first boat he has ever built and he expressed his sense of achievement at having sailed the yacht successfully across the Atlantic (although he did lose his spinnaker pole along the way).

Toward the rear of the fleet was Australian Mike Blenkinsop, who celebrated his 70th birthday mid-Atlantic. He was also racing against his son, John, who came sixth.

Last to finish was Jasmine Harrison, who sailed 2,865nm in 28 days, 20 hours and 41 minutes.

The double World Record holder has previously crossed the Atlantic by rowing boat – having become the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 70 days. She then went on to become the first woman to swim from Land’s End to John o’Groats – a feat she completed in 110 days.

Following the finish of the 2024 Globe 5.80 Transat, the majority of skippers are now preparing for the start of the Mini Globe Race – where 15 sailors will race around the world via the Panama Canal, in legs.

The race – the first of its kind – will start from Antigua on 23 February, with the first boat expected to cross the finish line by late March 2026.

It is being held to mark 75 years since small boat sailor, John Guzzwell set out from Victoria, British Columbia in his 20ft 6in yawl, Trekka before going on to sail 33,000 miles crossing the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans.

2024 Globe 5.80 Transat results

Renaud Stitelmann, Capucientte, 22d, 5h, 26m, 24s

Keri Harris, Origami, 22d, 9h, 55m,7s

Niels Kamphuis, Biggest Monkey, 22d, 23h, 20m, 17s

Dan Turk, Little Bea, 23d, 14h, 38m, 53s

Pilar Pasanau, Peter Punk, 23d, 18h, 50m, 8s

John Blenkinsop, Delja100, 24d, 7h, 0min, 5s

Dan Turner, Immortal Game, 24d, 8h, 53m, 3s

Christian Sauer, Argo, 24d, 11h, 32m, 7s

Adam Waugh, Little Wren, 25d, 1h, 40m, 7s

Jakub Ziemkiewicz, Bibi, 25d, 20h, 47m, 31s

Mike Blenkinsop, Delja99, 28d, 9h, 19m, 51s

Jasmine Harrison, Numbatou, 28d, 20h, 41m, 34s

