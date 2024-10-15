Dan Turk: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Dan Turk never intended to take part in the Mini Globe Race when he began building his Globe 5.80, but a conversation with his daughter has led him to the start line of his biggest challenge yet

Dan Turk has spent his life “tinkering and building things”, working initially as a journeyman machinist and then as Vice President of a ship repair business on the Great Lakes before teaching for the last 18 years.

The Canadian’s desire to “earn new skills and challenge myself with complex projects” led him to build his Globe 5.80, Little Bea in his garage.

He then tested the boat by sailing around Lake Superior, building on his passion for sailing solo.

This was followed by a singlehanded Atlantic crossing from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Portimao, Portugal via the Azores. Little Bea remains in Portugal, ahead of the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat in December.

“This Atlantic crossing was a true test to my sailing and navigational skills,” Dan Turk told PBO. “Out of the 33 sailing days covering 3,618 nautical miles, I experienced 6 days of really rough seas which included avoiding a tropical depression that was named DON. Ironically, Don is also the name of the Class Globe 5.80 Association founder, Don McIntyre.”

Originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada, Dan began sailing on Lake Superior in his early 20s after he and his wife sailed in St Lucia on their honeymoon.

“We took sailing lessons together and we have been sailing ever since,” he notes.

Sailing soon turned to racing, and he would regularly compete in J24s, racing with friends on Lake Superior.

Dan Turk has also founded the not-for-profit hands-0n education programme, Sailing into S.T.E.M, which aims to encourage and engage young people in science, technology, engineering and maths.

During the Mini Globe Race 2025, Dan plans to connect with young people in each of the 11 race stopover ports, incorporating aspects of sailing to help students understand maths and science concepts.

Dan Turk can be followed at: littlebeasailing.ca

Why enter the Mini Globe Race 2025?

Dan Turk: Entering the Mini Globe Race was never my initial intention when I bought the plans for the 5.80.

I thought it would be really cool to hand-build a boat during the global pandemic of 2020; I soon realised that the community of 5.80 builders were a great group of people who had similar interests as myself.

While watching the start of the 2021 Globe 5.80 Transat, my daughter asked me: “Dad, why don’t you sail your boat in a race like that with your 5.80 builder friends?”

My initial response was that the race is starting in Portugal, which is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, so logistically that’s a huge challenge to begin with.

I do believe my response was “Maybe someday!” That brief conversation may have been the seed that was planted that made me think about whether that was even possible and whether it was something I could or even wanted to do.

As time went on, I sailed the boat on Lake Superior for a year and a half, learning how to sail this 5.8m stout little sailboat. before seriously considering entering a class association race.

The Mini Globe Race appealed to me in a number of different ways. It will be a sure test for me mentally and physically along with the thrill of adventure and exploring new countries around the world.

I think that entering a race with 17 other like-minded sailors from all over the world is going to be a great experience in itself.

Are you looking to win or just complete the race?

Dan Turk: I am entering this race because I feel I have a good chance of winning.

With that said, I believe that it will take patience, consistency and perseverance to be able to complete this race.

How are you preparing yourself for the race?

Dan Turk: I am preparing myself for the race by keeping in good physical shape. Strength and endurance will be needed during the Mini Globe Race, so I am working on that.

I am researching and gaining knowledge about global weather systems, and oceanic systems and, in general, improving my navigational skills.

You built Little Bea. Was this the first boat you have built?

Dan Turk: Yes, Little Bea is the first boat that I have built. A lot of learning happened during this build!

What were the highs and lows of the build?

Dan Turk: Probably the biggest highlight of building Little Bea was launching her after 14 months of construction.

It was amazing to see the fruits of my labour floating in the water and functioning as it should.

I joke about it now, however, at the time after I completed constructing the hull, I soon realised that there was a lot of finishing work that must happen to complete this boat.

Between the priming, epoxy coating, final top coats, and antifouling there was probably more time to do that than actually constructing the hull.

What storm tactics do you plan to use? Drogues or warps? Have you practised those storm tactics?

Dan Turk: I have both a drogue and warps on board. I trailed one warp during the time I was avoiding the tropical depression Don in the North Atlantic. This proved effective in slowing the boat down and keeping it in control while surfing large seas.

How have you prepared your boat for the race?

Dan Turk: The Notice of Race states many basic regulations that we must adhere to.

Additionally, I will be going beyond that in terms of some safety items and procedures, spare parts for a variety of systems on the boat along with a thorough inspection of the rig, hull and electronics before the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat and the Mini Globe Race.

Are you confident you will make the start?

Dan Turk: Yes! Little Bea is on the hard just a short distance from the start line of the Globe 5.80 Transat in Lagos. I will be arriving in Portugal in due time to prepare the boat and myself before the race start.

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

Dan Turk: I have a Swedish-made unit that proved to handle the seas and be effective in most conditions that I encountered while crossing the North Atlantic last summer.

What antifouling will you be using?

Dan Turk: I have applied Coppercoat antifouling to Little Bea and it has worked very well.

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

Dan Turk: I have been reading books on preferred routes across the oceans. GRIB files will be very helpful during the journey along with accessing public weather information for the sailing area I am sailing in.

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long?

Dan Turk: I believe that having the satellite communication systems onboard will be very helpful in keeping connected with family and friends.

I read many books on my last crossing, so that will be a great distraction from the isolation.

How will you prepare for the challenges alone at sea?

Dan Turk: I am a self-sufficient person who has the skills to repair most things which I believe will be very important during this endurance race.

I heard a quote recently that sums it all up …

It’s the 6 P’s of success … Proper, Preparation, Prevents, Pathetically, Poor, Performance – Dr. Spike Briggs

Performance could be, not just speed in the case of this race, but also the mental and physical condition of the sailor.

Overall, mitigating risks daily will be at the forefront of my procedures onboard.

The Mini Globe Race is a celebration of John Guzwell and Trekka. What words of wisdom from Guzwell will you be following?

Dan Turk: John Guzwell built Trekka in Canada so I feel that I have a great connection to the story, spirit and roots of the Mini Globe Race since I will be the only Canadian in the race.

I have read John’s book Trekka Around the World and the big takeaway from it was the fact that this is an adventure.

This race will be an adventure with highs and lows just as John experienced.

Discovering new places and having these experiences for the first time in my life will be exhilarating. I feel fortunate that I can put all of this together with the support of many people in my life.

I am excited to share these experiences with all those people and meet new friends along the way.

Before my last crossing, I had respectfully nicknamed my windvane, Johnny G in his memory.

Johnny G can help me steer a proper course around the world, just as he had done on Trekka.

