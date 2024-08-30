Countdown to the Mini Globe Race 2025

In six months' time, 18 skippers will leave Antigua to sail around the world in the Mini Globe Race 2025, aboard 5.8m home-built plywood yachts

In the 1950s, John Guzzwell proved that sub-21-foot boats could sail around the world with his adventures aboard Trekka, and in February, 18 skippers will follow in his footsteps when they participate in the Mini Globe Race 2025.

Guzzwell built Trekka from Laurent Giles’s plans for a 20ft 6in yawl, doing all the work himself before sailing the yacht from Victoria, British Columbia to Hawaii via San Francisco.

Over the following four years, Guzwell sailed 33,000 miles crossing the the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic Oceans, transiting the Panama Canal and sailing back to Victoria via Hawaii in 1959. He wrote about his voyages in Trekka Around the World.

Don McIntyre, who founded the Golden Globe Race and Ocean Globe Race, is also behind the Mini Globe Race 2025.

The Australian sailor has long been a fan of Guzwell, who died last week at the age of 94. A few days before, Guzwell had agreed to be the patron of the Mini Globe Race.

“As I was thinking of John with the sun setting, he passed away. “Sail On John”…we will all be thinking of you and your passion for life and adventure during the Mini Globe Race,” wrote McIntyre.

All those taking part in the Mini Globe Race 2025 will be sailing identical one design Class Globe 580 yachts.

Designed by Polish naval architect, Janusz Maderski, the 19ft Globe 580 is built using a basic plywood epoxy construction, bow crash box, three watertight compartments, six full frames, two watertight bulkheads, pine stringers and oak floors.

The plans cost from €300. Builders can also opt for a CNC pre-cut plywood kit. To date, over 80 yachts are in various stages of completion, with about 20 in the water and another 140 builders with plans.

Some of the Mini Globe Race 2025 skippers have already built their Globe 580s, including British sailor Adam Waugh, Australian father and son, John and Mike Blenkinsop, Canadian Dan Turk, Australian Daniel Turner and Swiss sailor Renaud Stitelmann, while others still have their boats in build, like German Christian Sauer.

All entrants undergo survival and medical training, comprehensive medical checks, and stress tests before taking part.

The Mini Globe Race 2025 Notice of Race prohibits the use of electronic wind instruments and logs, hydro generators and watermakers. Solar panel capacity is limited to 200 watts; only a 200-amp battery is allowed.

Unlike some solo races, entrants sail independently, with each sailor responsible for their voyage plan, logistics and safety management, overseen by individually appointed safety managers. They can make unpenalised stops, but the race clock will continue to run.

Safety managers report to the Mini Globe Race 2025 event management but maintain primary responsibility for their sailors around the clock.

Entrants will also need to finish the solo 3,600-mile Mini Globe qualifying race, solo across the Atlantic.

The Globe 5.80 Transat will start on 28 December from Marina de Lagos in Portugal to Marina Rubicon in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, before concluding at the National Sailing Academy, Antigua.

The Mini Globe Race 2025 will begin from Antigua on 23 February 2025.

The first leg takes sailors to Shelter Bay Marina, Panama, where yachts will be transported overland to the Pacific Ocean.

The second leg, starting on March 23, 2025, covers 6,500 miles to VUDA Marina in Fiji, with mandatory pit stops in the Marquesas, Tahiti, and Tonga. Each pit stop requires an eight-day minimum stay, allowing sailors to rest and make repairs.

The third leg spans 10,000 miles to Cape Town, South Africa, with stops in Darwin, Mauritius, and Durban.

Given the challenging weather conditions and the notorious Agulhas current, an additional 10 days of pit stops are allowed.

The fourth and final leg of 7,000 miles begins on December 22, 2025, with stops in St. Helena and Recife, Brazil, before the final sprint back to Antigua, with the first boat expected to cross the line by late March 2026.

“The Mini Globe Race (MGR), like the Golden Globe Race, will be a voyage of attrition. I have great faith in the sailors, the boats, and the meticulous planning that has gone into this event over the past five years,” said McIntyre.

“The Globe 580 yachts are robust, safe and fun to sail, offering an affordable challenge. The McIntyre MGR is an exciting companion to our two other unique around-the-world races, closing the loop and now offering true adventures to all sections of sailing. 10 years ago, I set out to bring back affordable, human around the world racing that was truly sustainable for all sailors, where money and speed at all costs is not the driving force. All three events GGR, OGR and now MGR are epic human stories,” he added.

Mini Globe Race 2025 skippers

Adam Waugh (UK) sailing Little Wren, which he built himself

Christian Sauer (Germany) sailing Argo (still in build)

Dan Turk (Canada) sailing Little Bea, which he built himself

Daniel Turner (Australia) sailing Immortal Game, which he built himself

Eric Marsh (Australia) sailing SunBear, which was built by Michael Moyer, who sailed the boat in the Globe 5.80 Transat 2023

Ertan Beskardes (UK) sailing Trekka, hull no 1 which was built for Don McIntyre. Beskardes took part in the Globe 5.80 Transat 2023. Beskardes also took part in the 2018 and 2022 Golden Globe Races.

Gary Swindail (Australia) sailing Question 2 (still in build)

Jakub Ziemkiewicz (Ireland), sailing Bibi, which he built himself

Jasmine Harrison (UK), sailing Numbatou, which used to belong to Etienne Messikommer, winner of the inaugural McIntyre Adventure Globe 5.80 Transat 2021. Jasmine is a world record holder, having become the youngest solo female to row across the Atlantic in 2021, aged 21, and is the first woman to swim the full length of the British Isles, from Land’s End to John o’Groats.

John Blenkinsop (Australia), sailing Delja 100, which he built himself

Joshua Kali (USA), boat to be announced

Keri Harris (France), sailing Origami, which was built using a CNC kit by former owner Peter Kenyon (UK), who took part in the inaugural McIntyre Adventure Globe 5.80 Transat 2021

Marco Buonanni, sailing Bandolero, which he built himself

Mike Blenkinsop (Australia), sailing Delja 99, which he built himself

Patrick Forkel (Germany), sailing Ada, which he built himself

Pilar Pasanau (Spain), sailing Peter Punk, which was built by Severin Hummer and sailed in the 2021 Globe 5.80 Transat as Shrimp

Renaud Stitelmann (Switzerland), sailing Capucinette, which he built himself

Tom Koolhaas (Netherlands), sailing Molly Claire, which was built by Jim Schofield, and sailed in the 2021 Globe 5.80 Transat

