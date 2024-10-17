Jakub Ziemkiewicz: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Jakub Ziemkiewicz grew up sailing small boats on Poland's lakes but always yearned for an offshore adventure. He explains how he built his Globe 5.80 and why he is taking part in the Mini Globe Race

Jakub Ziemkiewicz was just two years old when he started sailing with his father, following the family’s move to the north of Poland, close to the Baltic Sea.

Here, he learnt to hone his skills on the waters of Zalew Szczeciński and near Poland’s second biggest lake, Dąbie, initially on a homemade boat his father built using metal sheets, a post mast and sails made from old canvas.

Later, the family upgraded to a 4.7m/15.4ft timber-hulled boat which was bought for two bottles of vodka.

As Jakub says: “At that time [vodka] was like a currency [in the 1970s and 80s, Poland was a Communist country], and Dad was a chemical engineer well able to make his own brand. It was really tasty I have to admit.”

Due to a lack of proper boatbuilding materials, Jackub’s father made everything himself, sewing sails and splicing rigging, and the boat served them well for years.

As a 16-year-old, Jakub was allowed to sail the boat solo. “Dad never gave me a car, as he thought it was too dangerous, but he fully trusted me on the water!” he notes.

Initially, Jakub Ziemkiewicz wanted to go to marine college, but the changing political and economic climate in 1990s Poland forced him to give up that dream.

Instead, he was conscripted into the Army for one-and-a-half years before returning to college to study business and economics.

After finishing his education, he worked for a few years as a salesman for beer companies, before he and his wife decided to move to Ireland, where he worked as a fisherman, amongst other jobs. He has lived in Ireland for over 20 years.

“I wanted to make some money, settle and start sailing again. But the time was tough, kids came, followed by the recession and I struggled a bit. But in about 2016, the economy picked up and I joined the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Cork and started to sail again.”

Jackob bought a 7.9m/26ft Westerly Centaur, sailing mainly singlehanded along the south and west coasts of Ireland.

He also began delivering yachts for others around Ireland, Scotland and Spain.

Why enter the Mini Globe Race 2025?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: When my wife asked me for a divorce I decided to stop and ask myself what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. It was obvious; I was going to spend it sailing.

I started to read and look for any opportunities that would allow me to sail rather than work. I read about the Mini Globe Race and the trigger was that the designer of the Globe 5.80, Janusz Maderski, was from near my home. So I said no more excuses and I went for it.

Are you looking to win or just complete the race?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I’d like to say if you complete [the race] you are the winner. I built my boat and she is my baby.

I’m not going to push her to win; I want to make it and come back alive and in good shape.

How are you preparing yourself for the race?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: It is tough going, there are so many things to pack into such a small boat.

I’ve sold my apartment to be able to finance this without wasting time at work and since September, I am just focusing on preparing myself for the journey.

You built Bibi of Cork. Was this the first boat you have built?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: Bibi of Cork is the first boat I’ve built, but I have done a lot of repair jobs on my own boats and the boats of my friends.

What were the highs and lows of the build?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: At the beginning, I underestimated the total cost of the project so I had to work hard to earn some extra money and then spent evenings and nights building the boat.

After a few months, I was exhausted like a horse in the coal mine. Also, finances were a problem. I think the paperwork and digging around for the correct information when you are so tired was the killer.

But I never ever thought about giving up.

I have to mention that I am not a rich guy but I have the best friend in the world and only thanks to them have I succeeded in getting the boat to Lagos [Portugal, for the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat in December)

What storm tactics do you plan to use?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I have got a daggerboard and drogue to sail down the waves, which was well tested during my Bay of Biscay passage [when delivering Bibi to Portugal).

And if the weather deteriorates, I will deploy the sea anchor and I will go to sleep. LOL!

Drogues or warps?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I made my drogue out of an old warp so I can deploy as much as I need.

Have you practised those storm tactics?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: Yes, and it took me a few days to adjust everything to my satisfaction. Also, I talked a lot to the Setka sailors (Designed by Janusz Maderski, the Setka is 5m/16.4ft and there is a regular Setka Atlantic Challenge) and gathered some nice tips.

How have you prepared your boat for the race?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: She is really well built with very good symmetry and sails well.

Reading about other races, most sailors retire due to a failure to do with the boat or gear. I can fix my boat, even in the middle of the ocean because I made everything myself so I know every bit of her and that gives me confidence.

There is still a lot to do but I am working on it and now with the other Globe 5.80 skippers, it’s going to be easier as we exchange information and help each other. It is feeling like a strong family.

Are you confident you will make the start?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: Well, I’m already in Lagos 😉 [for the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat).

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I got a Wind Pilot and am very happy with it.

What antifouling will you be using?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: International Micron 350; it is not ideal, but I keep observing it.

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I’ve never used routing so far and don’t think I would like to. I hate electronics and try to use them to a minimum. I haven’t decided about my tactics yet.

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: It is hard to say. So far. I have never felt lonely on the boat and always the worst and most upsetting part of any trip was getting to the end and having to step ashore.

How will you prepare for the challenges alone at sea?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I’m pretty handy and always find a way to do things. Friends used to call me MacGyver because I could solve problems with seemingly nothing.

I’m very excited about this adventure and looking forward to it. During my spare time, I have tonnes of books which I have never had time to read.

The Mini Globe Race is a celebration of John Guzwell and Trekka. What words of wisdom from Guzwell will you be following?

Jakub Ziemkiewicz: I haven’t read it yet but Trekka Round the World is on my list for the trip.

The wisdom words I like are:

When you think about reefing – reef

When you think about taking out a reef – make some coffee

And my own one: it is better to regret that you’ve reefed than regret you haven’t

