Jasmine Harrison: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Jasmine Harrison has rowed the Atlantic alone and swum the length of the British Isles. Now, she is preparing to sail solo around the world in a 19ft boat

Jasmine Harrison is no stranger to pushing the limits at sea.

At the age of 21, she became the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 70 days; rowing up to 20 hours a day in flat calm seats to 10-metre-high waves during the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge; she also had to recover the boat after capsize and push through injuries and physical exhaustion.

A year later, in 2022, Jasmine Harrison swam 900 miles in 110 days, from Land’s End to John o’Groats – becoming the first woman and third person ever to achieve this feat. Practical Boat Owner covered her story from the point of view of the skipper of her support boat, Will Bruton.

The double World Record holder grew up in North Yorkshire and soon became a competitive swimmer. After school, she began teaching swimming before an opportunity to teach in Grenada for three months.

“This was my first major trip abroad and within a few weeks, Hurricane Maria struck devasting many Caribbean islands. Grenada was relatively unscathed but a US skipper with a couple of yachts offered relief missions to Dominica and wanted crew. I jumped at the chance,” she explained.

John D. Cowperthwait then lent Jasmine the 32ft Catalina, Zayr Naytik, and for three months, she sailed from Trinidad to the US Virgin Islands; it was while in Antigua that she saw the arrival of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge rowing boats and decided she had to compete.

“After 70 days of the highs of surfing waves and seeing amazing wildlife, and the lows of capsizes, a near miss by a ship, being on para-anchor and at times going backwards I made it into Antigua. The international press went mad as someone had achieved something remarkable whilst most of the world was reeling from lockdown, and I was thrust into the limelight. It was all a stark contrast to the previous 70 days!” said Jasmine of her experience.

She was placed on the Forbes 30-under-30 list of the world’s “brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and stars”, and started motivational speaking, as well as teaching swimming.

“I wanted another challenge and decided to swim the full length of the UK, from Lands End to John O’Groats, 900 miles. Yet again it was hard gathering sponsorship, a support yacht and crew. I set off in July 2022, with a Bavaria 38 in support, and towards the end, a RIB to deal with the very worst of the seas off the north of Scotland, and completed the swim in 110 days, then sailed to Plymouth from John o’Groats via the Caledonian Canal. I gained a Guinness World Record for the first female to swim Land’s End to John o’Groats. I also raised more money for charity to add to the funds raised by my row, in total more than £30k.”

Even before her swim, Jasmine had already decided to enter the 2025 Mini Globe Race and by June 2023, she had bought the Globe 5.80, Numbatou.

Hull number 88 was built by Etienne Messikomer, who sailed her to first place in the inaugural Globe 5.80 Transat in 2021.

“I sailed her from France to Plymouth, and then towed her to Hartlepool to start training. I’ve had amazing support from the sailing community and Rotary clubs, I’ve been made a Sailing Squadron Associate of the Royal Yacht Squadron, am a member of the Ocean Cruising Club, have raced in Cowes Week and various South Coast series, and have been ‘adopted’ by the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht club as I learn more skills on more boats, whilst also learning how to handle Numbatou,” explained Jasmine, who has also launched a crowdfunding page to fund her entry.

“I want to inspire everyone, particularly young females, that anything is possible!”

You can follow Jasmine Harrison at jasmine-harrison.com

Why enter the Mini Globe Race?

Jasmine Harrison: Why not?

Are you looking to win or just complete the race?

Jasmine Harrison: To complete, it’s a huge adventure and I will be challenging myself.

How are you preparing yourself for the race?

Jasmine Harrison: As much time spent as possible on my boat and other people’s boats to learn lots of methods of doing things, understanding that there’s often more than one way or answer to something and amalgamating advice from lots of people, then making my own decisions based on that knowledge and experience gained.

How are you preparing Numbatou for the race/What changes are/have you made to the boat?

Jasmine Harrison: I’ve replaced the compaionway hatch, it was only made of Perspex and although it passed the class certification I wasn’t happy or confident with it so that’s now a Lewmar hatch.

The previous owner didn’t like shiny stainless steel and painted it all black – so I’ve rubbed all that back to shiny.

The hand and toe rails were all made of ply, some had broken even before I got the boat, others during training so I’ve stripped them all off, and am now awaiting delivery of the Class Globe 5.80 steel work to fit and, as part of that, I’ve ordered a cockpit steel structure which will take the solar panels etc.

I did consider repainting the hull, only because the funky design would make it difficult to see sponsor stickers, but I’ve managed to just overlay some sections in the middle of the hull with plain colourful vinyl, so Numbatou retains her colourful character.

I’m going to use a Hydrovane [wind vane steering] instead of a South Atlantic.

The South Atlantic on the boat needed repair (which has been done), but after talking to others about wind vanes I feel really happy with my choice of going for a Hydrovane.

I’ve had to fit new spreaders as one was damaged during transport, and I’m getting some new Quantum sails as some of the existing ones were showing signs of wear, and it’s allowed me to get one printed with the logo of Rotary International which are supporting me.

I’ve received lots of practical help from amazing people.

What storm tactics do you plan to use?

Jasmine Harrison: Any that feels appropriate at the time. Peter Bruce has been kind enough to send me a copy of his Heavy Weather Sailing book which will also be coming with me!

Drogues or warps?

Jasmine Harrison: Drogues

Have you practised those storm tactics?

Jasmine Harrison: No, not in Numbatou.

Are you confident you will make the start?

Jasmine Harrison: Yes, I will make the start. Numbatou is already in the water in Lagos Marina [for the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat], with a few minor jobs to do including fitting the steelwork when it arrives.

The biggest challenge is keeping the funding coming in and I’m still talking to potential sponsors, raising money through crowdfunding, raffles, a ball etc, and working as much as possible (as a swimming teacher, lifeguard and delivering motivational talks) to help pay the bills.

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

Jasmine Harrison: Hydrovane

What antifouling will you be using?

Jasmine Harrison: I’ve applied International hard antifoul, the previous owner had used a hard antifoul and it worked really well.

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

Jasmine Harrison: Lots of studying of charts and weather systems, talking to people, and being prepared to adapt.

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long?

Jasmine Harrison: I’ve previously rowed solo for 70 days and coped with that, and hopefully none of the Mini Globe Race legs should be anything like that long.

Plus you’re never actually alone with the wildlife, regular communication [with friends and family] and a mind to explore.

How will you prepare for the challenges alone at sea?

Jasmine Harrison: Know my boat and equipment, know exactly where everything is, always clip on.

