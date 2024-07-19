Meraki: a new film about defying the odds to race across the Atlantic in a homebuilt 5.8m boat

Meraki is a new film documenting Keith Oliver's build of his Globe 5.80 and his 3,600nm race across the Atlantic. Katy Stickland speaks to the director, Robert Edmonds

Meraki is a Greek word meaning to do something with soul, creativity, or love.

Anyone who has ever built their own boat will know that the project will test the depths of your patience and sanity, and without soul, creativity or love, you would never finish and finally set sail on the vessel that has taken blood, sweat and tears to complete.

Despite financial constraints and overwhelming odds, “average family man” Keith Oliver confronted any self-doubt square in the face and built a Globe 5.80 in his garden to race in the Globe 5.80 Transat; he came third out of four more experienced entrants.

His remarkable achievement is documented in a new film, Meraki.

The film’s creative director, Robert Edmonds is Keith’s cousin. They reconnected at a family funeral and when Keith told him about his plan, Robert knew he had to document the build and the voyage.

“The deeper we got into the project, the deeper Keith got into building the boat, and all the hurdles and the money and other aspects of the build, it was like there is something very special here,” said Robert.

Keith’s friend, David Sadler sent him a link to the Globe 5.80 website; this was all the inspiration Keith needed and he ordered the boat plans and a CNC kit.

The build began in April 2022 in a purpose-built tent in Keith’s garden. It was finished in October 2023, just weeks before the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat.

“Keith took a massive leap into the unknown. He says in the documentary, ‘I’m not a carpenter. I’ve never built anything.’ but he did it. Keith is a hard-working, middle-aged guy who wanted an adventure, and despite everything he went through, he did it. Many of us genuinely didn’t think he would make it but he didn’t give up. Everything about the story is so inspiring,” said Robert.

Robert filmed the major milestones of the build, such as turning over the hull, with Keith recording his progress via GoPros.

In the film, Keith acknowledges that building the boat “consumed my life” and had a big financial and emotional impact on his family.

Time was always against Keith; parts arrived late, and he struggled to find the lead for the keel.

As a result, he spent just one hour sailing the boat, which he named Meraki, in nearly windless conditions in Chichester Harbour before it was loaded onto a trailer and driven to Lagos, Portugal, for the start of the 600-mile qualifier for the Globe 5.80 Transat. The boat was 95% complete.

“The boat was a bit like a shell; no creature comforts. His bed was a bit of foam from Amazon (Keith didn’t have the budget for upholstery). He got to Lagos and he didn’t have a pillow. He borrowed a pillow from a friend’s house. During the qualifier, he was still trying to get the boat ready. All of the other sailors taking part were seasoned sailors. Meraki was not specced out like the other boats. Keith has never really sailed offshore or solo, yet here he was,” said Robert.

Robert readily admits that he and others were unsure that Keith would go on to compete in the Atlantic race but having gotten so far, Keith could not turn back now.

Light winds dogged the 2023 Globe 5.80 Transat fleet. Throughout his ocean crossing, Keith shared the highs and lows; his frustration with his lack of progress, the monotony of eating freeze-dried food (he only had a JetBoil on board), water rationing and his misery at spending Christmas Day alone.

But after 35 days alone at sea, Keith Oliver crossed the finish line and arrived in Antigua; the “weekend sailor” was just hours behind second-placed Michael Moyer, a US Coast Guard Licensed Captain with over 74,000nm sailed.

“I really hope Keith is proud of what he has done because what he did was so inspiring,” said Robert. “Most people would have given up. Faced with the financial and time pressures, most people would have said ‘I am putting this off. I can’t deal with this.’ But Keith has this British dogged determination, it is the Everyman doing something extraordinary so I really hope he is proud of what he has done. I think he absolutely deserves the recognition.”

“Keith’s story is proof that you can fulfil those big dreams that you might have dreamed of for years. These big, massive things that people talk about but never really do. He is proof that you can do it. He is proof that it is achievable. He is not an influencer or a big entrepreneur. He is an Everyman/woman/teenager; an Everyperson. He is proof you can achieve your dreams, but you might have to go through slight hell to get there.”

Meraki is available to watch on YouTube and will be screened at various film festivals around the world.

