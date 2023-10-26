Home-built 5.8m yachts to race across the Atlantic in the Globe 5.80 Transat

The second edition of the Globe 5.80 Transat will start from Lanzarote, and will see skippers racing home-built 5.8m plywood yachts across the Atlantic

The Globe 5.80 Transat, a 3,500-mile race across the Atlantic in home-built plywood 5.8m/19ft boats, will begin next month.

This is the second time the race has been run, and five entries are confirmed: Niels Kamphuis (NED), Michael Moyer (USA), Jack Johnson (USA), Keith Oliver (GBR) and Ertan Beşkardeş (GBR).

All the entrants have to sail a five to six-day qualifying voyage from Lagos, Portugal to Rubicon Marina in Lanzarote ahead of the race start.

A former 2018 and 2022 Golden Globe Race skipper, Beskardes is sailing the 5.80 Class prototype, Trekka, which belonged to the race founder, Don McIntyre.

See a video of the inside of Trekka below.

Beskardes sold his Golden Globe Race Rutler 36, Lazy Otter and has already sailed Trekka from Les Sables d’Olonne in France, across the Bay of Biscay and south towards Lagos, Portugal. He has already provisionally entered the 2025 Mini Globe Race.

This is a solo race around the world in Class 5.80 boats in stages, and the Globe 5.80 Transat is the first of two qualifying solo-transat races for the event.

Fellow British skipper, Keith Oliver is facing time pressures to make the start of the Transat.

He has only just finished building his 5.80, Meraki (Hull No. 178), and is currently carrying out sea trials; he has just weeks to make sure all the systems on board are running smoothly and make Lagos by 12 November. He will be trailering his 5.80 from his home in Chichester to Portugal.

Meanwhile, both American entrants are shipping their 5.80s from the US to Lagos.

A US Coast Guard Licensed Captain, Michael Moyer has sailed over 74,000nm, 8,000 singlehanded.

He will be sailing Sunbear (Hull No. 079). He had hoped to compete in the inaugural Globe 5.80 Transat, but the yacht wasn’t finished in time.

Moyer, who is from Newport Beach, said: “I have been waiting almost three years for this great adventure, let’s go already!”

Continues below…

Jack Johnson has been sailing all of his life and said he enjoyed building his 5.80, Right Now (Hull No. 113).

The Californian sailor, who has over 10,000nm under his belt, 500nm solo, has entered the Globe 5.80 Transat to “test himself with a challenging solo sailing event.”

Dutch skipper Niels Kamphuis has always dreamed of completing a transatlantic crossing.

He has spent one-and-a-half years building his boat, Biggest Monkey (Hull No. 163), and has already sailed it solo from Brest to Lagos for the start.

“The Class Globe 5.80 is a very interesting, affordable and fun boat to build. I’ve sailed all my life but this experience was still on the bucket list,” said Kamphus.

The Globe 5.80 Transat will start on Saturday, 25 November from Lanzarote, with the first arrivals at Falmouth Bay, Antigua expected just before Christmas.

Lutz Kohne, who was in charge of the inaugural 2021 Globe 580 Transat, continues as Race Director for the coming edition.

He has just returned from his own solo Atlantic crossing to qualify for the Golden Globe Race 2026.

Enjoyed reading Home built 5.8m yachts in race across the Atlantic in the Globe 5.80 Transat?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter