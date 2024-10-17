Renaud Stitelmann: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Having grown up afloat, Renaud Stitelmann has spent decades racing in France and beyond. He shares how he is preparing for his first round the world race - the Mini Globe Race 2025

Renaud Stitelmann spent his childhood sailing the world with his family in the steel ketch, Les Bons Enfants, which had a similar waterline to Joshua Slocum’s 11.2m/37ft Spray.

The family left the port of La Rague in southern France in 1973 and arrived in Milne Bay in Papua New Guinea in 1981, having sailed The Antilles, Panama and Polynesia.

With this background, Renaud was destined for a life afloat, crewing on charters, and working at the Regatta Training Centre in Geneva before crewing in various Tour de France à la voile, the annual race around the coast of France.

He is no stranger to competition; between 1982 and 2022, he took part in the International Moth, 505, and competed in solo and double-handed regattas in Lake Geneva.

He raced in the M2-Catamaran circuit between 2006-2011 aboard his multihull, Harsch Transport before becoming the équipier for the Mini 6.50 skipper, Valentin Gautier.

From 2016-2019, Renaud cruised the Mediterranean on his Bavaria 430

Renaud can be followed at classglobe580hull28.blogspot.com

Why enter the Mini Globe Race?

Renaud Stitelmann: For the adventure.

Are you looking to win or just complete the race?

Renaud Stitelmann: To be at the start is a win and completing the race is another win! They are small boats with small problems (hopefully) but small faces to the wind, waves and natural elements.

How are you preparing yourself for the race?

Renaud Stitelmann: The boat is small so it is not difficult. I am doing my own exercise to keep me fit for the race.

Capucinette was built in Poland. What were the highs and lows of that experience?

Renaud Stitelmann: Piotr from Multiboats in Poland built the hull and keel, painted the boat and fitted the stainless steel parts. He was the same builder who built Don’s [McIntyre] Class Globe 5.80 [Trekka].

I have done the remaining electrics, fitting out, deck plan, and the inside.

The distance from the boatyard during COVID-19 meant I was unable to go there to supervise the build plus there was a language barrier as I do not speak Polish.

What storm tactics do you plan to use?

Renaud Stitelmann: Plan A: no storm. Plan B: go to plan A!

Drogues or warps?

Renaud Stitelmann: I am not an aficionado of drogues, I think speed is important, but not too much speed. So I use a long rope (100 metres with knots) and I can adjust it to control the speed.

Have you practised those storm tactics?

Renaud Stitelmann: I have. When I sailed Capucinette to Lagos [Portugal] from Les Sables d’Olonne [France] I had up to 45 knots of northerly wind along Portugal with 3m rolling waves for approximately 40 hours. The system with the rope works well.

How have you prepared your boat for the race?

Renaud Stitelmann: Capucinette is prepared for the adventure!

Are you confident you will make the start?

Renaud Stitelmann: I can say that I will make the start at Lagos, Portugal for the Transat [Globe 5.80 Transat] and will do day after day, and we will see how it goes.

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

Renaud Stitelmann: When I sailed to Lagos, I used a South Atlantic but I am not happy with it. So I am installing a Hydrovane and I cross my fingers.

What antifouling will you be using?

Renaud Stitelmann: International Micron 350

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

Renaud Stitelmann: Since 2021, I have followed the weather according to where we will be during the Mini Globe Race. Of course, it is never the same but it can help to have guidelines

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long?

Renaud Stitelmann: I love sailing alone. There are lots of things to do every day, in no particular order” Eating, drinking, sleeping, navigation route, checking others, weather, checking Capucinette, exercise, texto, reading, listening to music……And some days, I don’t have enough time to do all of them!

How will prepare for the challenges alone at sea?

Renaud Stitelmann: I will see…..and take it on a case-by-case basis.

The Mini Globe Race is a celebration of John Guzwell and Trekka. What words of wisdom from Guzwell will you be following?

Renaud Stitelmann: Honestly, I have not read his book as I did not find one in French.

