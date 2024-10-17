John Blenkinsop: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Seasoned sailor John Blenkinsop nearly died when he fell through an open hatch and ruptured his kidney while taking part in the World ARC. He explains why this "unfinished business to sail around the globe" was the driving force behind entering the 2025 Mini Globe Race

John Blenkinsop was nearly born on a yacht. His family were living in Papa New Guinea on their 22ft yacht when his mother went into labour.

This set the scene for his childhood where he was “always around boats with my father [Mike Blenkinsop, who has also entered the Mini Globe Race 2025] as I grew up”, sailing around Pittwater in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian worked on boats from the moment he left education, sailing in the Whitsundays on the 18.3m/60ft Halvorsen & Jarrett yacht, Banjo Paterson, and while working for Sunsail Australia; he raced regularly during Hamilton Island Race Week.

Once John Blenkinsop qualified as a Yachtmaster, he began working in Antibes, France as a deckhand aboard the 58m/190ft Amels motor yacht.

By then, his father, Mike Blenkinsop had bought the 13m/43ft Laurent Giles-designed ketch, Pelikan.

Together, they decided to take part in the World ARC, a 26,000nm tradewind circumnavigation of the world, but the voyage was shortlived.

“Two days into our voyage leaving Melbourne, Australia, I had a severe accident onboard, falling down an open deck hatch, I ruptured my kidney. This led to internal bleeding and eight hours later I was taken ashore. I was extremely lucky to survive. We decided not to go ahead with the event,” said John.

After six months of recovery, John lived aboard Pelikan, sailing her up and down the Australian coast for over 15 years before he settled in Noosa, Australia, running his own yacht detailing management company.

You can follow John at delja580.com

Why enter the Mini Globe Race?

John Blenkinsop: We saw an opportunity online to build a kit boat called the Class Globe 5.80.

Mike’s warehouse became tenant-free so we decided to buy plans, purchase a kit and start building.

I believe after my accident we both had unfinished business to sail around the globe. This time we decided to do it solo.

What have been the highs and lows of the build?

John Blenkinsop: I was quite nervous as I had no boat-building experience at all.

Luckily a few friends are qualified shipwrights who pointed me in the right direction.

As this was a first-time build for both me and my Dad, we took some time to build the boats.

I spent three years off and on in the warehouse glueing, sanding, varnishing and painting; lots and lots of long days and hard work.

As everyone would say, I think boarding was definitely the hardest part as we had 35-40°C in the workshop at the time.

After completing the builds, we prepared ourselves by getting the yachts into the water for test sails.

This was a great idea as we cooked and slept onboard for about six weeks.

We both managed to get our first single-handed sail down the coast with lots of different conditions. We tested moving weights and different sail arrangements. Surprisingly we both weren’t nervous and were very happy with the boats.

You will be racing against your dad, Mike. How are you feeling about that? Why did you decide to do it together?

John Blenkinsop: Mike and I always joke about racing or not racing against each other.

I think it’s hard not to race against each other, especially when we lose contact out on the water.

You just want to keep your boat moving, so it’s hard to tell where you are in the fleet.

The boats are currently in a 40ft container and will be arriving in Portugal shortly.

Are you confident you will make the start?

John Blenkinsop: We are very confident we will meet the start. Our yachts will be in Portugal soon.

How will you prepare Delja100 for the race? What storm tactics do you plan to use?

John Blenkinsop: Hoping to have a little more time on the water before starting the event, we will do more test sails with storm tactics and the use of drogues and warps.

We have ordered a new asymmetrical sail called the A7.

This will be used in heavier conditions so will be good to test this upon arrival in Portugal. We now have six sails in total, three of which are asymmetrical spinnakers.

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

John Blenkinsop: I have fitted the South Atlantic Wind Vane, though we have decided to change to the Hydrovane.

The wind vanes are a very important piece of gear and it’s an ongoing subject in itself. There are lots of different opinions, but we won’t really have answers until they are tested further on the water.

What antifouling will you be using?

John Blenkinsop: I am using International antifoul and will slightly raise the water line if I get time.

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

John Blenkinsop: I will be spending some time with my sailing instructor/manager regarding reading weather patterns and learning more about using the sextant.

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long?

John Blenkinsop: I do like my own space, but being alone for 40 days between legs at sea?? Guess I’ll soon find out!

The Mini Globe Race is a celebration of John Guzwell and Trekka. What words of wisdom from Guzwell will you be following?

John Blenkinsop: I have purchased John Guzwell’s book, Trekka Round the World, so looking forward to the read.

