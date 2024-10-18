Mike Blenkinsop: Mini Globe Race 2025 skipper

Mike Blenkinsop has always dreamt of sailing around the world. The 70-year-old Australian shares why now is the time for him to take part in the Mini Globe Race

For Mike Blenkinsop, 70, the Mini Globe Race 2025 is a family affair: one of the skippers he will be racing against is his son, John Blenkinsop.

Together, they decided to build their two Globe 5.80 boats – Delja 99 and Delja 100 – and prepare for the race of their lives.

Mike grew up sailing on his father’s yachts in England before windsurfing became his passion; he went on to qualify for the World Windsurfing Championships and the Olympics before he returned to sailing.

His desire for adventure has always been strong, initially fuelled by a diet of adventure books like Treasure Island and The Famous Fives, which could be found on his childhood bookcase.

Mike has sailed a range of boats from Hobie Cats to coastal cruisers and, with his son, John, used to race and sail the Laurent Giles ketch, Pelikan.

Away from the water, Mike’s background is in IT and more recently, jewellery design.

He believes the cramped confines of the Globe 5.80 (he can’t stand in the boat) will be the biggest challenge of the race, especially as he has “weak knees”, but he is training for this via a diet of healthy eating and exercise.

“This is a dream come true for me, as I have always loved the sea and the challenge of navigating the oceans,” said Mike.

Why enter the Mini Globe Race?

Mike Blenkinsop: I have always admired the sailors going around the world reading about their adventures in books and magazines before the internet and as a result, it has always been a dream.

I did enter the [World] ARC with a 42ft ketch with my son about 15 years ago but John had an accident off Wilsons Promontory in south Australia which prevented us from linking up with the fleet in Mackay

Again, I used to read about Don’s [McIntyre – founder of the Mini Globe Race] stories in magazines and was always impressed with his adventures.

Then I started to see he was designing a 19 feet ocean going boat based on his early years,

As this developed, I rang John, my son, to see what he thought about building two boats to go solo. Three months later, we ordered the kits!

Are you looking to win or just complete the race?

Mike Blenkinsop: Initially, I was just happy to enter and complete the race, but as time has gone on (three years later), my competitive nature has come through even though I am at a disadvantage with age. Today, I am focused on winning!

How are you preparing yourself for the race?

Mike Blenkinsop: The race is on many levels – mindset, wellness, fitness, sailing, the list goes on.

I have been spending a lot of time in Bali for the last three years and I have made a number of changes to my lifestyle such as not going to social activities, being happy by myself, becoming more of a vegan cutting out dairy products, cutting out alcohol, riding a push bike , walking a lot more…

I feel fit at 70, I also had a hernia operation last year as part of the preparation.

You built Delja 99. Was this the first boat you have built?

Mike Blenkinsop: John, my son, essentially built our two boats, Delja 99 (mine) and Delja 100 side by side, mine being the prototype.

I did quite a bit during trips back to Australia but mainly as an ‘assistant’. These are the first boats we have ever built, but we are both practical with a general all-around skillset.

What were the highs and lows of the build?

Mike Blenkinsop: For me, pushing John to finish was hard as you never really finish a boat. The high was when we launched the two boats. I was speechless and just amazed at what we had accomplished.

What storm tactics do you plan to use? Drogues or warps? Have you practised those storm tactics?

Mike Blenkinsop: I have sailed in many storms and each tactic is very dependent on the type of boat you are in.

On the 5.80 we have drogues and warps and we have listened in many marinas on everybody’s stories and ideas, which generally nobody agrees on.

We had a very difficult maiden 7-day voyage from Mooloolaba to Coffs Harbour and back, where we had fresh winds with short sharp waves gusting up to 40 knots with squalls.

We weren’t in need of deploying storm tactics but at the moment we are confident in some procedures.

The boat behaved well, was easy to hove-to and we had every confidence in the boat.

The only things we changed were some fittings and some racing tactics for sail control.

How have you prepared your boat for the race?

Mike Blenkinsop: We have done everything possible following the notice of the race. Every day during the build were discussions of risks and performance

Are you confident you will make the start?

Mike Blenkinsop: Our two boats are in a 40ft container on their way to Portimão, Portugal (10 miles from Lagos), we will arrive a week before to start preparations to unload into a boatyard [ahead of the start of the Globe 5.80 Transat]. All flights are booked!

What self-steering set up are you planning to use?

Mike Blenkinsop: We initially bought the South Atlantic but lost confidence in the quality of the product and the maintenance required.

We are in the process of getting the Hydrovane, as it seems easier to use as a rudder system and is of a higher quality. We also have short-term usage Raymarine ST1000 autopilot.

What antifouling will you be using?

Mike Blenkinsop: Not sure, as this is John’s department, but we are using International products as we have been happy with their antifouls for many years. I believe we are doing soft over hard.

Routing is forbidden. How are you preparing to sail the best route?

Mike Blenkinsop: We have Jimmy Cornell‘s book which is very informative and have a few cruising guides collected over many years!

How will you cope with sailing solo for so long? How will prepare for the challenges alone at sea?

Mike Blenkinsop: I believe I will be fine, I have few responsibilities now, and I have no assets left to worry about. No loved one to be concerned about

I have been journaling a lot and wish to write a book.

I have other interests in illustrating and playing the harmonica which I haven’t even started.

The Mini Globe Race is a celebration of John Guzwell and Trekka. What words of wisdom from Guzwell will you be following?

Mike Blenkinsop: To be honest I haven’t read the book but I will take it with me to read.

