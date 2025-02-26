Mini Globe Race 2025 underway: racing 19ft boats around the world

14 skippers have crossed the start line of the Mini Globe Race 2025, with the first leg taking entrants from Antigua to Panama

The Mini Globe Race 2025 fleet is now sailing the first leg of the inaugural event, which will see solo skippers race their 19ft home-built plywood yachts around the world.

14 entrants crossed the start line at the National Sailing Academy in Antigua in a 15-knot north-easterly breeze; Britain’s Adam Waugh was first across the line in his Globe 5.80 Little Wren, which he built in his workshop at his home in Bolam, Northumberland.

Eric Marsh on Sunbear was the last to start, having run aground on a reef while the Australian sailor dealt with a headsail issue; he later sailed off under spinnaker, no damage done other than dented pride.

The Lello 34, Coconut was the official start boat. Owned by Golden Globe Race and Ocean Globe Race skipper, Mark Sinclair, it will accompany the fleet on each of the five legs: from Antigua to Panama; Panama to Fiji; Fiji to Cape Town; Cape Town to Recife, Brazil and Recife to Antigua.

Many of the entrants completed the 3,600-mile Mini Globe qualifying race—the Globe 5.80 Transat —solo across the Atlantic ahead of the start.

Transat winner, Renaud Stitelmann soon took the lead in his Capucientte, with British sailor Keri Harris, hot on his heels aboard Origami.

The two were neck-and-neck across the Atlantic in the earlier race, and this is likely to be the pattern for each leg of the race.

Harris has made no secret of his desire to win the Mini Globe Race 2025, hoping it will open up other yacht racing doors, although for Leg 1 he will be racing without his South Atlantic windvane self-steering gear, having taken it off for servicing before the race start, which then couldn’t be fulfilled.

Australian Dan Turner is currently third, having already had a whale encounter within his first 24 hours at sea.

“I’ve spent 24 hours making my towards Panama now, have seen a whale come right up next to the boat, managing to get some rest with the new setup and doing fairly well on the race course so I’m happy!” he posted.

There are just 14 miles between the top three, with Dan Turk on Little Bea, Adam Waugh on Little Wren, Christian Sauer aboard Argo and John Blenkinsop, aboard Delja100 constantly looking for opportunities to eat into any gains.

Towards the back of the fleet, the UK’s Jasmine Harrison leads on Numbatou, with Ertan Beskardes on hull number 1, Trekka, Jakub Ziemkiewicz, aboard Bibi and Spanish sailor Pilar Pasanau’s Peter Punk sailing just 1nm apart. 10nm behind are Mike Blenkinsop aboard Delja99, and Josh Kali‘s Skookum.

Josh Kali almost didn’t make the start having had problems with his boat’s lower rudder hinge while sailing to Antigua; he used his Go Pro camera to get shots of the rudder, which showed no signs of damage or problems and eventually managed to tighten up the nuts on his South Atlantic windvane to make it to the start.

The first boats are expected to cross the finish line at Colón, Panama by 4-5 March.

Mini Globe Race 2025: Leg 1: Antigua to Colón, Panama

Renaud Stitelmann, Capucientte

Keri Harris, Origami

Dan Turner, Immortal Game

Dan Turk, Little Bea

Adam Waugh, Little Wren

Christian Sauer, Argo

John Blenkinsop, Delja100

Eric Marsh, Sunbear

Jasmine Harrison, Numbatou

Ertan Beskardes, Trekka

Jakub Ziemkiewicz, Bibi

Pilar Pasanau, Peter Punk

Mike Blenkinsop, Delja99

Josh Kali, Skookum

