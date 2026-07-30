Westerly at 60: the largest owners’ association in the world

As the Westerly Owners’ Association marks its diamond anniversary year, we explore the history of these beloved GRP classics

The Westerly Owners’ Association is a force to be reckoned with; now that all registered owners of a boat are counted – not just the yacht – its membership of 5,000 tops even the Dinghy Cruising Association’s 1,500-strong numbers and nears the Cruising Association’s 6,400 members.

Yet this is just one sailboat brand.

Westerly Marine Construction Ltd launched its first boat, the Westerly 22, in 1963 in Hampshire and three years later the Westerly Owners’ Association (WOA) formed.

Between then and when the company folded in 2000, more than 70 new designs were launched, many in significant volumes, making WOA one of the biggest and most active associations in the UK and possibly the world.

To mark this diamond anniversary year, the WOA has a new member-designed logo and a summer of celebratory rallies planned.

East Coast-based Brian Jones, who was WOA Commodore from 2024-26, said: “A total of 51 boats participated in various aspects of our Association Summer Cruise in June and July which converged in the Solent and culminated in a gathering in Portsmouth with 100 members attending our 60th Anniversary dinner. “Participants then split into organised cruises, with some crossing the Channel to Honfleur via Cherbourg and the remainder heading to Brighton before sailing cross-Channel to Dieppe and on to Calais.” “Over Easter, the North East cluster group had a good attendance for a 60th anniversary rally in the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club, and the Scotland Group are anticipating a good turnout of approximately 35 Westerly yachts from Scotland, Ireland and Wales attending the Celtic Gathering taking place from 7-9 August in the Isle of Man.” “Additional Rallies are planned around the country throughout the summer.” He added: “For a £17.50 subscription, members get a free copy of The Westerly Story; A history of the company and the boats, a WOA magazine twice a year, participation in rallies and shore-based events, discounts in marine suppliers and marinas, discounts on RYA-approved training, access to the forum for advice and the database of Westerly Yachts.”

How the Westerly Owners’ Association began

Brian Easteal, co-author with Peter Poland of The Westerly Story, said: “Our voyage began in the mid-1960s, when Denys Rayner designed a modest GRP vessel, which he called the Westerly (now called the Westerly 22), and established Westerly Marine Construction Ltd to build it – naming the company after the boat. “Soon came his slightly larger Westerly 25, and among its earliest owners were John and Eve West who proposed setting up an owners’ association. “Rayner gave the green light for them to write to all his customers to join this new adventure. “In March 1966, the first newsletter and yearbook were sent to 103 members (out of 400 owners), and the Westerly Owners Association story began.”

Rayner was chairman and Eve West was the secretary of the association.

At every Earls Court Boat Show, she joined the sales team on the Westerly stand, coaxing new members to join for two guineas.

The inaugural newsletter – 11 typed pages with the Westerly logo on the cover, was all text, with announcements, articles, technical wisdom, and cruising logs.

By November, when the second edition came out, the biannual tradition had been set.

A couple of events were arranged in the Solent; the first annual general meeting (AGM) saw Westerly salesman Lionel Dove-Dixon take over as chairman.

While WOA was born the late 1960s, it ‘grew up’ in the 1970s, Easteal said: “AGMs were held, rally secretaries were appointed for South, East, and West coasts –though the West never quite got going – and the first cross-Channel cruise was organised in 1969; only one skipper turned up but he sailed to Cherbourg anyway.”

In 1975, Dove-Dixon stepped down as chairman and Vic Hughes became the first non-Westerly company commodore, making the WOA near-independent of the Westerly firm.

By now, the South Coast and East Coast areas were thriving, Easteal said: “The early 80s were the boom years: inventive events multiplied, area groups flourished, and land-based technical gatherings out of season took hold. “The South Coast group’s first technical event was on racing instructions and tactics. Commodore Kevin Read ran a cruise to Brighton using his now legendary 5-knot rule: ‘If you can’t sail at 5 knots, put your engine on’.”

Also in the 80s, the newsletter recorded the first request for advice on how to refurbish a roof lining – the now-infamous Westerly droop.

Meanwhile, past commodore Jack Acres donated the Jacres Trophy, named after his boat, for line honours in a South Coast race.

Highs and lows

While the association grew in strength, the company itself struggled, culminating in Westerly’s first administration.

New WOA area sub-committees formed in Guernsey, Jersey, and the East Coast found fresh energy.

Across the pond, the American Westerly Owners Newsletter (AWON) began, initially by mail, now by email.

Technical advice for ‘fixing the droop’ became a regular feature, and the AGM evolved from a formal gathering to a more lively event with speakers and demonstrations.

Easteal said: “The 1990s kicked off with the South Coast’s ‘Loony booze cruise’ to Cherbourg and back in a weekend, more formally described as ‘A cruise to French hypermarkets for those who desire long-distance sailing over a short period’.”

The WOA’s 25th anniversary was marked in 1991, the same year as the second administration of Westerly Yachts.

The same management continued running Westerly and WOA commodore Dick Leedham and his team requested space on the Westerly stand at the London Boat Show – a first since Eve West in the early days.

The event was a success and Westerly agreed to give WOA stand space at the Southampton Boat Show as well.

New millennium challenges for the Westerly Owners’ Association

“This era saw constitutional changes to give area groups more autonomy. “And a membership database drama occurred when a membership secretary stopped volunteering,” said Easteal. “The database was heroically reconstructed by Jackie and Tim Pullen, who went on to run WOA’s membership system for 25 years.”

Also in the 90s, the South West group ‘burst into life’, holding technical courses, suppers, rallies and social events. Membership topped 1,000.

Easteal said: “Around this time, WOA suggested to the company that they should set up a website and asked that, when they did, could we have a page on it – and they agreed! “So we appointed an internet editor to plan our online presence.”

In 1997, WOA marked its first AGM’s 30th anniversary with a dinner dance on HMS Warrior where an auction raised £3,000 for RYA Sailability.

May 2000 brought the final liquidation of Westerly, and the WOA tried to assist owners – particularly with the 16 unfinished yachts in build, spending much time trying to locate sources of spares.

Easteal said: “The committee worked closely with Gordon Mowat and Jeremy Hood, who acquired the Westerly name, logo, and moulds, who were helpful when they realised the owners’ difficulty.”

Ian Cochrane of XW Rigging was appointed official spares supplier and provided WOA space on his stands at boat shows.

The association’s own website was launched: https://westerly-owners.co.uk.

Also on a happier note, 44 members enjoyed the Millennium Charter Cruise to the British Virgin Islands, and an East Cowes rally attracted a record 160 members in 60 boats.

In 2001, the WOA ‘newsletter’ was recognised as being a ‘magazine’.

The website flourished, sales and an email discussion group blossomed. Membership hit 1,650, and by 2003, six area groups were active.

A large meeting launched Scotland’s West Coast group.

In 2006, the 40th Anniversary Relay Cruise comprised two parallel routes, eight area groups and nearly 140 boats, with banners relayed between crews like an Olympic torch.

The Westerly Story was distributed to all 2,400 members and is still given to new members 20 years later.

Easteal said: “In 2007, the WOA issued a news release asking ‘Are we, with over 2,800 members, the world’s largest yacht owners association?’ “So far, this claim has not been effectively challenged and will be hard to beat after the recent change to our constitution to count the membership as all registered owners of a boat rather than just the number of boats.”

Shows and campaigns

WOA’s first opportunity to exhibit a boat was at the 2007 Excel London Boat Show.

Roy Littens’ Sandiana II and Z-Spars kindly provided a short exhibition mast.

The event saw 101 new member sign-ups.

Roger and Wendy Gentle’s Merlin Rowen was featured at the 2008 Excel boat show and when organisers carpeted the hall, including under Rowen, the pair finished their pre-show antifouling job in comfort.

In 2018, a Centaur, Aurora Allen’s Sapphire III with WOA branding on the mainsail, was the backdrop for the PBO talks at Southampton; “one of the best promotions the boat show team achieved.”

In the 2010s, WOA grew not just in numbers but in advocacy.

Easteal said: “When the Maritime and Coastguard Agency threatened to restructure and close local stations, WOA put together a small team to garner input from all the area groups and responded vigorously— winning some important concessions and demonstrating the power of its collective voice. “A later campaign in 2023 against the withdrawal of 4.5kg Calor gas bottles saw WOA rallying members and industry allies to reverse the decision.”

Celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary in 2016 included a week-long meet at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, a sub-rally to Ryde for bilge keelers, and a re-run of the 1966 Portsmouth-Beaulieu race.

In 2019, the South Coast group’s 50th anniversary Centaur rally in Bembridge attracted 50 boats and 110 people.

Meanwhile, the website was revamped, automating renewals and embracing social media, and the Westerly Wiki began.

2020s and what’s next for the Westerly Owners’ Association?

When the pandemic hit. WOA responded by migrating AGMs, presentations, and even pontoon parties onto Zoom.

Easteal said: “Recent years have seen big boat anniversaries, record AGMs and area groups remain active. “At the heart of our association are the many people who have volunteered. “We are particularly grateful for those who stepped up to the helm when the going was rough. “Through six decades, WOA has had some 25 commodores, survived three Westerly liquidations, lost the membership database, weathered a global pandemic, launched countless rallies. “Yet, like a Westerly yacht, the WOA remains afloat and ready for adventure. “Here’s to the next 60 years.”

Why I love Westerlys

From the archives, (PBO, February 2011)

Having sailed the globe in his Westerly Oceanlord, former WOA commodore Bernard Clarke reflected on the success of the boat.

He said: “Over the years I’ve come across countless skippers who, once they’ve owned a Westerly, never stray from the marque in subsequent boats they progress to. “And while it’s maybe unusual to have had five [Bernard has also owned a Westerly 21, Centaur, Seahawk and Oceanquest], I know that a large number of owners share a common liking for the British build’s distinguishing features, such as sound design of good, seaworthy hulls, solid build strength and sheer durability.” He added: “It’s sad they’re no longer in production, because they continue to be one of the great success stories in British boatbuilding.”

WOA volunteer historian and past commodore Brian Easteal and his wife, Denise, sail from the Solent area and keep their 35ft Oceanquest with an aft cockpit in Haslar Marina.

Six years ago, the couple spent three summers cruising around Britain up to the Shetland Isles, exploring and sampling beers and cheeses along the way.

The ‘almost 6ft’ Easteal said the Westerly’s best design features are: ‘Headroom, feeling spacious and being solidly built’.

He said: “Even the early ones have teak rubbing strakes, toe rails, companionways and handrails so they’re not entirely plastic boats. “They’ve got a classic boat feel about them and look good. “Once you’re in the helm position you know you’re in charge of a proper boat. “We bought ours secondhand 25 years ago. “It had been laid up for 18 months and was green and sad-looking, waiting for someone to love it. “We cleaned her up and she very quickly became a lovely boat to own. “We’ve always kept her in a marina. “I’m retired, well into my 70s, but when I used to work in IT, I loved sailing in my Westerly at weekends. “We would get down to the boat on a Friday night and even if we didn’t take it anywhere that night, it was instantly relaxing and a very comfortable boat to hunker down in. “Sailing takes enough of your concentration – keeping an eye on wind direction and navigation. “You can’t worry about work and it’s a relatively slow pace, at least the way we sail. “We always feel safe in our Westerly.”

TIMELINE OF THE WESTERLY

1963

Westerly 22 (22ft 25in)

1964

1966

Westerly 30 (30ft 2in)

Windrush (25ft 1in)

1967

Nomad (22ft 3in)

Westerly 28 (28ft)

1968

1969

Tiger (25ft 1in)

Centaur 26 (26ft)

1970

Jouster (21ft)

Warwick (21ft 6in)

Pageant 23 (23ft 1in)

1971

Longbow 31 (31ft 6in)

1972

Chieftain (26ft)

Renown 31 (31ft)

1973

Pentland 31 (31ft)

Berwick 31 (31ft)

1974

Conway 36 (35ft 9in)

1975

Solway 36 (35ft 9in)

Galway 36 (35ft 9in)

1976

Kendal (23ft 1in)

GK24 (24ft)

Pembroke (26ft)

Medway 36 (36ft)

1977

Westerly 21(21ft 6in)

Westerly 33 (33ft)

1978

GK29 (29ft)

Conway Mk2 (35ft 9in)

W35 (35ft 9in)

1979

1980

1982

Griffon II (26ft)

1983

1984

1985

Griffon Club (26ft)

Konsort Duo (28ft 10in)

Falcon 34 (33ft 8in)

1986

1987

1988

1989

Storm Cruiser (33ft 2in)

Oceanranger 38 (38ft)

Oceanmaster 48 (48ft)

1990

Merlin 29 (29ft)

Typhoon 37 (37ft 4in)

1991

Oceandream (34ft 7in)

1992

Spirit (25ft 10in)

Fulmar 33 (32ft 8in)

Kestrel (34ft 7in)

W490 (48ft 7in)

1993

Regatta 260 (25ft 10in)

Regatta 290 (29ft)

Regatta 310 (30ft 4in)

Regatta 330 (33ft 2in)

Oceanquest 35CC (34ft 7in)

1994

Oceanquest 35AC (34ft 7in)

Regatta 370 (37ft 4in)

Ocean 49 (48ft 7in)

1997

Ocean 33 (33ft 4in)

Ocean 43 (43ft 6in)

1998

GK33 (33ft)

1999

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