Calor confirms it is increasing its small cylinder capacity

Following years of shortages, Calor has announced it has ordered "a significant number" of 3.9kg propane and 4.5kg butane cylinders

Calor has confirmed that it has ordered “a significant number” of new 3.9kg propane and 4.5kg butane cylinders, which will be available via Calor Distribution Centres and retail partners in the coming weeks.

For years, boaters have struggled to source 4.5kg cylinders in the UK.

Initially, Calor blamed high seasonal demand and a shortage of workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the problem.

Then in January 2023, the firm announced it would discontinue its 4.5kg butane cylinders and 3.9kg propane cylinders, along with the Cube, 6Lite Propane and 12kg Butane cylinders.

Calor reversed its decision on the 4.5kg butane cylinders and 3.9kg propane cylinders in December 2023 following an outcry from the boating community, with many boat owners stating that gas lockers on older boats would only take 4.5kg bottles or smaller. The Westerly Owners’ Association led the campaign.

Calor said the new 3.9kg propane and 4.5kg butane cylinders will be “the same size and design as existing cylinders so will be suitable for all current applications.”

“This new stock will complement our stock of existing cylinders in this range and substantially improve availability for the boating and caravanning communities late this summer,” said a Calor spokesperson.

“Last year, we confirmed our commitment to continuing to supply and refill 3.9kg propane and 4.5kg butane cylinders. We listened to our customers’ concerns and reviewed options for maintaining supply.

“This has included a modernisation programme to our cylinder filling plants and refurbishment facilities, which now enables us to refurbish existing stock without impacting supply of other cylinder sizes. The new cylinders will start to be delivered to our retail network later this month,” continued the spokesperson.

“We recognise our customers’ frustration over availability of these sizes and we are confident that these actions will improve cylinder availability.”

