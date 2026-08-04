September 2026 – out on 6 August

Watchkeeping, sleep patterns and short-handed passages – a guide to night sailing; Orca navigation system tested over a 450 mile voyage; Could you be a UK liveaboard? Get-you-home contingency planning tips for sailors; Understanding keels and how they affect handling; How to choose the right tender for you; How to clean a heat exchanger; Hull-deck GRP repairs; Behind the scenes of Hartley Boats; Saildrive antifouling and more!

Order the September 2026 issue online now

Night Sailing

The skills needed to tackle your first all-night passage with confidence

Which tender?

How to pick the right one for you

Orca navigation system – tested

450-mile test of the updated Orca navigation system in UK coastal waters

Could you be a UK liveaboard?

How one couple made it work

Understanding keels

How keel shape impacts boat performance

Getting home when it all goes wrong

Critical systems contingency planning for sailors

eNav in a nutshell

Paper charts versus electronic charts

Mastering gel coat

One owner carries out hull-deck repairs

Bavaria 36 Cruiser

What owners think of one of Bavaria’s most popular family cruisers

Boated Out’s Ollie Boyes

The Southwold You Tuber on crossing the North Sea in a £1,400 trailer-sailer

Heat Exchanger flushing

Tips for maintaining this vital but easily clogged part of your engine’s cooling system

Brain haemorrhage and rudder loss

Alex Carter on surviving a medical emergency at sea, only to suffer fatal rudder failure during a recovery sail

Tide time inconsistencies

How to read tide times

Saildrive antifouling

How to keep it running smoothly

Sail and stay charter

One family finds the best of both worlds on a Greek beach club and flotilla holiday