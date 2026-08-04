September 2026 – out on 6 August

Watchkeeping, sleep patterns and short-handed passages – a guide to night sailing; Orca navigation system tested over a 450 mile voyage; Could you be a UK liveaboard? Get-you-home contingency planning tips for sailors; Understanding keels and how they affect handling; How to choose the right tender for you; How to clean a heat exchanger; Hull-deck GRP repairs; Behind the scenes of Hartley Boats; Saildrive antifouling and more!
Order the September 2026 issue online now
Buy a single issue delivered to your door! OR buy a single issue to download now · Buy a back issue · Subscribe to get future issues delivered to your door: www.magazinesdirect.com
Night Sailing
The skills needed to tackle your first all-night passage with confidence
Which tender?
How to pick the right one for you
Orca navigation system – tested
450-mile test of the updated Orca navigation system in UK coastal waters
Could you be a UK liveaboard?
How one couple made it work
Understanding keels
How keel shape impacts boat performance
Getting home when it all goes wrong
Critical systems contingency planning for sailors
eNav in a nutshell
Paper charts versus electronic charts
Mastering gel coat
One owner carries out hull-deck repairs
Bavaria 36 Cruiser
What owners think of one of Bavaria’s most popular family cruisers
Boated Out’s Ollie Boyes
The Southwold You Tuber on crossing the North Sea in a £1,400 trailer-sailer
Heat Exchanger flushing
Tips for maintaining this vital but easily clogged part of your engine’s cooling system
Brain haemorrhage and rudder loss
Alex Carter on surviving a medical emergency at sea, only to suffer fatal rudder failure during a recovery sail
Tide time inconsistencies
How to read tide times
Saildrive antifouling
How to keep it running smoothly
Sail and stay charter
One family finds the best of both worlds on a Greek beach club and flotilla holiday