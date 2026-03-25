Sailing alone: a checklist for solo sailors

It’s easy to forget vital bits of information when setting off on a single-handed passage. Making checklists helps, but everyone’s will be slightly different

A checklist for UK skippers sailing alone

Expiry dates, ship’s and personal papers

As well as taking the ship’s papers and personal papers, list their numbers and dates. For example, if your radio licence expires while you’re away, you could commit a criminal offence by transmitting.

Small Ships Register number and expiry date/original registration document and other proof of ownership

Ship’s radio licence expiry date

Details of boat insurance cover (including a current receipt and, for some countries such as Italy, a translation). Insurance is mandatory in many European countries and is generally required by marinas, plus insurer’s contact details

Proof that full duty has been paid on any diesel fuel carried

VAT papers (Customs may want to see them)

Sail number

Voyage log

International Certificate of Competence (ICC) certificate and expiry date

RYA number

RYA sailing certificate number

First aid certificate expiry date

Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number

VHF/DSC cert number and call sign in phonetics

Long range radio cert number

Yacht length and draught

Mooring expiry dates

Passport number, visas and expiry dates

Travel/medical insurance details, Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) – or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) if still valid, if travelling to the EU

National Insurance number

Credit card number, expiry date and bank contact details

Engine details

It’s useful to have these details to hand if you need to get some advice from the engine or component manufacturers while you’re away.

Engine type and number, propeller diameter, pitch and shaft diameter

Oil type and capacity for engine and gearbox

Service dates

Details of ancillary equipment

Service department contact details

Liferaft, lifejackets, flares and fire extinguishers

It could be awkward if a service date comes up while you’re in a remote area. This may also make insurance companies unhappy.

Liferaft service date, and list of contents

Lifejacket service dates

Flare expiry dates

Fire extinguisher expiry dates

Medical

A list of onboard medication makes a doctor’s job easier if giving you medical advice over the radio.

Medication and expiry dates

First aid kit contents and expiry dates

Doctor’s contact details

Many chemists will accept an emailed prescription from your doctor

Victualling

This list is to personal taste.

Treats: these make long passages, day or night, more enjoyable. Make sure you have enough of your favourite brands, as they may not be available in some places you visit

UHT milk solves the problem of finding fresh milk

Garlic puree in a tube is very convenient

Curry paste can be added to many dishes – even to beans on toast

Check availability – it’s sometimes difficult to get fresh fruit, salads and vegetables in some remote areas

Spare clothes

These make life more comfortable.

A sleeping bag in a waterproof bag

A set of underwear and socks in a waterproof bag

Leather sailing gloves to avoid injury (seawater can slow down the healing of wounds)

Neck towels and warm hats to avoid cooling of the blood to the head

Thermals. Several layers are better than one, and are adjustable

A large-brimmed hat or a large cloth square to wrap around the head for UV protection

Wetsuit – just in case you have to go over the side

Bosun’s list

You should be able to undertake some basic servicing and repair work. A comprehensive tools and spares list can be found at: https://www.pbo.co.uk/expert-advice/here-are-the-essential-tools-for-a-boat-98754

Engine

Engine service kit, oils and spare parts. Customs charge for parts in most countries, so stock up before you go

Manual and tools for servicing. Colour code the spanners (with tape or paint) for particular jobs, for example, changing the impeller

Sets of filters and several impellers

Some like to carry a spare stern gland

Plumbing

Pipes, fuel, water, gas clips

Spares for heads and bilge pumps. Do you have a manual bilge pump that can be operated from the helm? Or a bucket?

Spare gas regulator

Electrical

Fuses, including those for the engine, electrical wiring, spare spade terminals, crimping tool, portable gas soldering iron

Batteries for torches, handheld VHF, GPS, anchor and emergency nav lights

Check the condition of main batteries. Carry a portable power pack that can be charged from a solar panel or the boat’s electrics, and can be used for charging mobile phone, VHF, searchlight and to start the engine

Sails and rig

Regularly check all sails and lines for damage. Carry a spare mainsail if needed

Repair tape, sailcloth, needles, thread, wax, sailmaker’s palm, Dyneema thread

Enough line to replace halyards – the topping lift and spinnaker could be used as spares

Rigging wire (the same length as the longest stay on board) with an end-fitting already in place, cutters, staylock terminals, bulldog grips

Blocks, sheaves, shackle mousing wire, spare shackles, swivels, winch grease, whipping twine. Don’t forget a decent fid and several sharp knives

Other spares

Sealants, glues, tape

Extending boat hook with knife attachment to remove a rope around the prop without going over the side

Fender boards: two short ones are easier to store

Tender spares: outboard engine service kit, spark plug, filter, shear pin. Pump, repair kit and glue for the inflatable.

Spare water and fuel

Sometimes the main tanks can get contaminated, or you simply run out.

Water: a couple of gallons, just in case you forget to fill the tank. You may also consider a hand-operated watermaker

Diesel: four one-gallon containers are easier to carry, store and transfer

Personal items

Personal medication: make up a card to carry on your person

Spare glasses: maybe in the grab bag

Sunscreen and sun block and ear plugs (harbour use)

Bank credit card in the grab bag

Keep ship’s papers in a waterproof bag and have means of attaching it to a float in case it is dropped overboard

Spare charging leads and battery packs for your phone or other electronics

Emergency hull repairs

Underwater-setting sealants, glues, tapered bungs, self-amalgamating rubber tape (hoses and seacocks), self-adhesive bandage which can stick to itself and is flexible

Grab bag

Ideally the bag should be a waterproof container that will float (an attached fender may solve this).

Check what items are carried in your liferaft. The service agent can provide a list. Extras can then be added such as:

Three rockets, two flares (three flares in liferaft), one orange smoke

Spare glasses, seasick pills, survival blanket, Thermal Protective Aid (TPA) drysuit, spare sea anchor, marker dye, emergency food rations and water/hand-operated watermaker, multiple torches, including head torches and high-powered LED light and strobe light, batteries and spare bulbs in waterproof case, inflatable radar reflector, first layer thermal underwear, first aid kit, credit card, photocopy of your passport, sun block, personal medication, fishing kit (hooks well protected), waterproof notebook and pencil, multitool, binoculars.

A handheld GPS, VHF and EPIRB/PLB transmitting on both 406MHz and 121.5MHz, Search and Rescue Transponder (SART), either radar or AIS, spare batteries in waterproof case.

Safety equipment

The equipment you carry depends where you sail. The following are essential:

Safety harness

Lifejackets with hood and water-activated light (serviced)

Spare gas bottles and firing devices

EPIRB/PLB transmitting on both 406MHz and 121.5MHz

Handheld VHF

GMDSS/DSC VHF Radio

Buoyancy life ring with danbuoy, light and drogue

Fire extinguishers and fire blanket

Two bilge pumps, plus a portable one to pump out lockers

Pyrotechnics (in date)

First aid kit to suit you. Zinc tape and lint last longer in seawater

Finding it all

Make a plan of where these things can be found on board and have several copies in prominent places.

What to read more seamanship articles like Sailing alone: a checklist for solo sailors?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



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