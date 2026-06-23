Join the Wooden Boat Stage community at the Southampton International Boat Show

Following a successful debut year in 2025, an expanded Wooden Boat Stage will be returning to the Southampton International Boat Show (SIBS) from 18 to 27 September 2026.

Last year, the inaugural Wooden Boat Stage welcomed 60 guest speakers, including Jazz Turner, Conrad Humphreys, and Dan Lee, and was a highlight of the UK’s flagship boating and watersports festival.

Now organisers are planning even more daily demonstrations, practical sessions, and expert-led talks and panels, along with the Wooden Boat Stage Afloat to expand the experience onto the water with a collection of unique vessels.

The celebration of wooden boatbuilding skills in the UK is being organised by the collaborative forces of the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis (BBA), the Wooden Boatbuilders’ Trade Association (WBTA) and Women In Boat Building (WIBB).

Jasmine Hill, event director of SIBS, said: “The Wooden Boat Stage embodies the heart and craft of the UK’s wooden boat industry, bringing stories, skills, and projects to life for our visitors. “We’re excited to expand the stage in 2026, offering an even bigger platform for talent, innovation, and the timeless appeal of wooden boats.”

What’s new for 2026?

This year, in addition to a bigger line up of guest speakers and demonstrations, the attraction will have an on-the-water aspect too, showcasing a special collection of standout wooden boats for visitors to experience up close.

Colin Henwood, chair of WBTA, said: “Wooden boatbuilding represents the very best of craftsmanship, where traditional techniques meet modern thinking, and where every build is a reflection of skill, care, and experience. “It’s a discipline that connects people to the water in a uniquely authentic way. “The Wooden Boat Stage gives that craft the platform it deserves, allowing us to share not just the finished boats, but the process, the people, and the stories behind them.”

Would you like to take to the Wooden Boat Stage?

Applications are now open for guest speakers who would like to join the community behind the Wooden Boat Stage – and receive a free ticket to the show. Anyone with a story to tell, a project suited to the stage, or a relevant skill to demonstrate is encouraged to apply at: https://forms.gle/yMRFgJKuSaMWTyFT9.

The organising group is particularly keen to support younger and lesser-known individuals in the industry who may not have previously had the opportunity to showcase their craft and encourages applications from those wishing to share their work with show visitors.

Earlybird tickets are now on sale for SIBS, with adult tickets starting from £21, children under 16 go free with a paying adult.

After this time, use the SIBS discount code PBOSIBS2026 for a £23 any day general admission ticket.

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