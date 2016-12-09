The 2017 edition of the Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac is now available, offering many unique features for small craft sailors in the UK, Ireland and much of northern Europe.

Meticulously researched, this popular almanac contains a wealth of information presented in an easy to find, quick reference manner for practical on-board use.

The Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac covers the whole of the UK and Ireland and the west coast of Europe from Denmark to the Gironde.

It includes a huge amount of information of value to small craft navigators: Tide tables, tidal streams and tidal gates, Secondary port differences, more than 2,500 waypoints, radio data, light recognition, weather information, principal lights, IALA buoyage, international codes and flags, sun/moon rise and set plus emergency information.

The Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2017 is priced at £18.99 for the printed version, or £16.99 for the eBook edition. Available online and in chandleries, or by calling 01256 302699 quoting ISBN: 9781472930514.