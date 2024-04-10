June issue – out 11 April

Is it time to swap your boat batteries? We look at the pros and cons of lithium-ion vs standard, installation dos and don’ts, bust the myths around lithium-ion batteries PLUS how to plug leaking decks, oil test for engine health and more!

Order the June 2024 issue online now

Should you be swapping to lithium-ion batteries?

Sailors share how they installed their own DIY upgrade, as well as the installation dos and don’ts

Lithium-ion pros and cons

Lithium-ion vs standard batteries PLUS busting the myths around lithium-ion batteries

Fixing leaking decks

Advice to deal with decks dripping below

Oil test for engine health

Why regular oil tests can increase the life of your engine

Take the strain out of winching

Evolution of electric winchers

Pointer 22

David Harding tests the “refreshingly simple trailer-sailer”

Coming alongside in a cat

Handling and docking a catamaran

Talking to elderly displays

Installing a new depth transducer

Sun 2000 restoration

A teenager’s dream comes true

Sunk by the rocks!

A junk rig sailor loses his beloved boat after trouble while anchoring off Anglesey

Channel crossing special

A reader’s addiction for crossing the English Channel PLUS 10 factors for a trouble-free passage

Searching for the sun?

Best sail and power boats for cruising the Med

Ask the experts

Milky saildrive oil and do I have dezincification on my propeller?

Need to clean your dirty fenders?

Could the Silky Cream cleaner be the best grime-buster out there? We put it to the test.

Simple lug sails

Exploring simpler traditional rigs