June issue – out 11 April

Is it time to swap your boat batteries? We look at the pros and cons of lithium-ion vs standard, installation dos and don’ts, bust the myths around lithium-ion batteries PLUS how to plug leaking decks, oil test for engine health and more!
Should you be swapping to lithium-ion batteries?
Sailors share how they installed their own DIY upgrade, as well as the installation dos and don’ts
Lithium-ion pros and cons
Lithium-ion vs standard batteries PLUS busting the myths around lithium-ion batteries
Fixing leaking decks
Advice to deal with decks dripping below
Oil test for engine health
Why regular oil tests can increase the life of your engine
Take the strain out of winching
Evolution of electric winchers
Pointer 22
David Harding tests the “refreshingly simple trailer-sailer”
Coming alongside in a cat
Handling and docking a catamaran
Talking to elderly displays
Installing a new depth transducer
Sun 2000 restoration
A teenager’s dream comes true
Sunk by the rocks!
A junk rig sailor loses his beloved boat after trouble while anchoring off Anglesey
Channel crossing special
A reader’s addiction for crossing the English Channel PLUS 10 factors for a trouble-free passage
Searching for the sun?
Best sail and power boats for cruising the Med
Ask the experts
Milky saildrive oil and do I have dezincification on my propeller?
Need to clean your dirty fenders?
Could the Silky Cream cleaner be the best grime-buster out there? We put it to the test.
Simple lug sails
Exploring simpler traditional rigs