This sailor’s Atlantic crossing attempt in bonkers 100cm micro-boat has started. Will he make it?

With the favourable prevailing westerly winds now blowing, Andrew Bedwell has started his Atlantic crossing aboard his 100cm boat, Big C V2

Andrew Bedwell has left St John’s harbour in Newfoundland aboard his self-built 100cm boat, Big C V2 and is now heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Lancashire sailor confirmed his departure in a message to friends last night, texting: “So, I cast off about midday (1530BST), and am doing well.”

Bedwell and his support team arrived in St John’s two weeks ago to make the final preparations ahead of launching Big C V2; for the past 10 days, he has been waiting for the wind to change to the favourable westerlies.

He will now sail down the coast and into the Gulf Stream, hoping to avoid the worst of the weather in the Grand Banks area before starting his 1,900NM crossing and the finish line off the western point of Ireland.

This is the second time the microyacht adventurer has attempted an Atlantic crossing. In May 2023, he left St John’s but was forced to return to harbour after noticing water ingress into the 1m boat. As Big C was being craned out of the water, one of the strops broke and the boat was dropped onto the harbour wall, causing irreperable damage.

Atlantic dream revived

Just days later, Bedwell was busy designing a new version of Big C, building a life-size model of the boat out of cardboard boxes before naval architect Jérôme Delaunay made Bedwell’s vision a reality.

Big C V2 is built from aluminium, with 5mm of aluminium at the keel and hull and 3mm at the topsides. It is 1.4m/4ft 6in wide which means Bedwell, who is 6ft tall, can stretch out his legs while inside the boat.

The encapsulated 115kg lead keel is secured with 25mm diameter keel bolts, which can be adjusted from inside the boat. A watertight 10mm polycarbonate domed hatch with an 8mm polycarbonate washboard will seal him inside the boat in bad weather, and there are directional dorade vents and a custom snorkel system, which allows Bedwell to breathe while encapsulated and reduces condensation levels inside the boat.

Power onboard is via 50W solar panels and two batteries – one AGM and one lithium. His navigation station includes AIS, VHF radio, strobe and white lights and a sleep timer – all of which can be run independently on batteries.

The boat has a central furling system for twin Dacron sails around an aluminium A-frame. There is no liferaft on board, as Bedwell believes Big C V2 is “so solid” so will act as his survival capsule; volunteers are also on standby to rescue him, if needed.

Extensive sea trials were carried out before the start of the challenge.

For food, he will be eating pemmican, a mix of beef dripping, beef and raisins – all dehydrated. He also has a water maker for drinking water and will be taking daily doses of vitamins and minerals.

A flannel attached to the outside of the boat will serve as his bathroom.

Follow Andrew Bedwell’s progress via the Big C Atlantic Challenge App.

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