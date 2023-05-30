Big C Atlantic Challenge ends in disaster as the 1m boat is smashed while being lifted from the water

Andrew Bedwell's Big C Atlantic Challenge is over, after his 1m boat was smashed while being lifted from the water

Andrew Bedwell, who has his own boat repair business, approached Tom’s family who allowed him to modify Big C for his own record attempt, which, if successful, would have seen him sailing 1,900 miles from St Johns, Newfoundland to the finish off Lizard Point, Cornwall.

Big C was built out of GRP with a foam core. Andrew made the boat smaller for his challenge, and carried out extensive sea trials ahead of his record attempt.

It had 12 watertight compartments and vents which could open and close. The boat’s keel could hold 5 litres of drinking water and had a manual watermaker to refill the tank. She had twin rudders (in case one broke) dual furling headsails, outriggers and an A frame mast.

Andrew, who is from Scarisbrick, Lancashire, has spent years sailing small boats, finishing the Jester Baltimore Challenge in 2015 aboard his 23ft Hunter 707, Outlaw.

He has circumnavigated Britain solo in a 6.5m Mini Transat 6.50, and then sailed the boat from Cumbria to Iceland and into the Arctic Circle.

The Big C Atlantic Challenge aimed to raise money for Cancer Research in tribute to Tom McNally and Andrew’s mother and father, who also both died from cancer.

