Chance to win a free Seafarer charter holiday prize in aid of the RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is auctioning off a one-week sailing holiday in Greece, which the charity was gifted by Seafarer Cruising & Sailing Holidays.

Bid on a one-week Greece sailing holiday, donated by Seafarer Cruising & Sailing Holidays, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Seafarer Cruising & Sailing Holidays has gifted the prize of a seven-day flotilla holiday sailing from Kefalonia, departing 31 May 2026, aboard Bavaria 37, Angela, as part of the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Normally costing £2,606, the package includes yacht charter, flotilla lead crew services, fuel, outboard engine, and end cleaning.

Flights and transfers are not included.

The auction forms part of Seafarer’s ongoing fundraising efforts in support of the RNLI, following its pearl anniversary charity concert earlier this year, with a performance by Seafarer managing director Chris Lorenzo’s rock band Keystone, which raised more than £2,000 for the lifeboat charity.

The auction closes at 12pm on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The winning bidder will be contacted directly by Seafarer.

Full details and bidding are available at: https://uk.givergy.com/seafarer/

Chris Lorenzo said: “Whilst Seafarer has undertaken fundraising initiatives in favour of the RNLI before, it was actually hearing first hand of the dedication and bravery of RNLI volunteers working for Seafarer, that drove us to do more. “Firstly with our fundraising 30th anniversary concert in March which raised over £2,000, and now this auction, where we hope to be able to double it.”

Pearl anniversary year

Leading independent yachting holiday specialist, founded in 1995 and still owner-managed by Lorenzo.

Large enough to offer a wide range of destinations, yet small enough to deliver a personal service, Seafarer specialises in flotilla sailing, beach club and learn-to-sail holidays.

The Bavaria 37 Cruiser combines a spacious interior with easy handling and has been one of Seafarer’s most popular yachts for several years.

With three cabins, this charter vessel is popular with families, groups of friends, and couples who want a bit more space.

Twin wheels, a large fold-down bathing platform, and great handling characteristics mean it’s equally at home sailing between islands and anchored in a bay.

About the RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.

Founded in 1824 and powered primarily by donations, the RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around the coasts of the UK and Ireland, independent of government and staffed overwhelmingly by volunteers.

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