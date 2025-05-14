I’m a commercial skipper and this is my onboard essentials list for a Mediterranean Yacht Charter

Whenever the summer breeze starts calling, I know it’s time to get back to the Med. Whether I’m sailing for work or for pleasure, here's my Mediterranean Yacht Charter essentials list

After several seasons working as a commercial skipper, I’ve got my onboard essentials locked in. Whether you’re a sailor or a guest, the key to packing for a Mediterranean Yacht Charter is two things: measure and adaptability.

Here’s what I keep in my bag to travel light while staying prepared for anything.

The bag

First things first: Ditch the trolley. Suitcases are hard to stock on board and can get in the way. A soft-shell carry-on is your best bet, especially one with a waterproof coating.

I’ve been using the same 30L Helly Hansen waterproof backpack for years. Whatever the destination, the weather, or the length of the trip, it always ends up being the perfect size. I like to keep its contents organised with varying sizes of canvas pouches so my odds and ends don’t float around and add to the general clutter. Loose bits are a nightmare on board: the minute you hit rougher seas they’ll go flying!

Clothing for a Mediterranean Yacht Charter

You’ll need much less than you think. Most charters I’ve worked on, guests leave at the end of the week with a suitcase full of unused clothing. Life on board is actually pretty clean and simple; you’ll probably end up spending most of your time in swim gear.

Other clothes should be tailored towards two things: temperature regulation and sun protection. A variety of long, light layers are ideal for dealing with both. You’ll want something warm in case the Maestrale comes in, as well as some t-shirts to cover up at midday. I always take a pair of full lightweight trousers and a pair of longer shorts, as teak decks burn hot after enough hours of sun and anti-slip and gelcoats don’t get along with bare skin.

Outerwear

I usually do pack my set of lighter foul-weather gear and a pair of white-bottom plimsoles with good rubber soles. It might seem like overkill while you’re floating on crystalline water under the mid-August sun, but I don’t like to risk being caught unprepared. The Med is like a bathtub surrounded by mountains. Its weather changes can be quick and unpredictable.

When it’s not quite time for foul-weather gear, I also keep a lightweight outer shell on hand. Mine is a thin Helly Hansen windbreaker from the 80s that conveniently crumples up into the size of a sleeve of digestives.

What toiletries to take on a Mediterranean Yacht Charter

You’ll want to be particularly careful about managing sun exposure. Whenever possible, use marine-friendly sunscreen options to avoid damaging the habitat (especially if you’re applying regularly). Look for options that specify ‘Reef-safe,’ and try to stay away from aerosols. They’re worse for the environment and can be a pain for other guests while you’re living in such close quarters. Also consider bringing some bug spray and a good aftersun.

For shower-time, I go for biodegradable shampoo bars. They’re compact, tidy, and can’t spill in your bag. I also love sea-specific shampoos (YachtiCon makes the classic) for a ‘sailor’s shower’ directly in the sea, what Italian sailors call la doccia del marinaio. It’s one of my favourite rituals, and best of all it lets you save water! You just dip in, get out, lather up; jump back in, rub off the soap while you’re swimming. One last rinse of fresh water and you’re good to go. Quick, fun, and easy.

Gear & personal items

For personal items, you might want a smaller dry-bag to clip in somewhere on deck during longer navigations to protect your things from the salt spray (and keep them from going overboard). These can also be useful for tender trips and beach stop-offs. A thermal water-bottle will keep you hydrated throughout long, hot days. And don’t forget a pair of flip flops: if there’s an opportunity for a rare hot shower at the marina, you won’t want to be without them!

My secret Mediterranean Yacht Charter tips

Since I’m usually at sea as a sailor, my packing list for a Mediterranean yacht charter includes a few extra items.

First and foremost, my multitool. I’m devoted to my trusty Leatherman Wingman, which has a one-hand opening combination blade, different screwdriver heads, and a neat pair of pliers. Not a day goes by onboard that I don’t use it.

I also bring:

A mask for free-diving and checking the anchor. (Don’t worry about anti-fog, a bit of dish soap and some spit goes a long way)

A pair of extra-durable, 7×50 Marine Binoculars for spotting traffic, shearwaters, cetaceans, and UFOs

A trustworthy hand-held radio

A pair of soft ear plugs for those noisier moorings (particularly in smaller harbours, there can be commercial fishing boats nearby that keep their motors running for days on end)

A small square of laundry soap for emergency hand washing

Bandanas to keep my hair out of my face (and off the lines…) while I’m working

Maintenance & First Aid

Although maintenance-related items should already be on board, I also keep a pouch stocked with extra INOX carabiners and shackles, circle cotter rings, electrical tape, nail clippers, a pocket mirror for those hard-to-reach bolts, and scraps of fine synthetic line for quick repairs and hanging personal items. If you’ve got any tap connectors for filling your water up at the marina, you’ll want those too.

The boat should have its own First Aid too, but it’s likely to be sealed and certified. I prefer to have a personal stash with ibuprofen, aspirin, basic disinfectant, anti-seasickness tablets, and simple bandaging on hand so I don’t have to dip into counted stores. A few of each should be enough. You might also want an after-bite containing ammonia for those all-too-frequent jellyfish stings.

What tech should I take on a Mediterranean Yacht Charter?

The biggest hack? USB adapters.

Most Mediterranean charter yachts have 12V with USB attachments, but with so many kinds of cables out there and constant updates, guests often find their own kit is incompatible. Having these on hand ensures that no one has to worry about going off-grid (unless they want to!).

I also keep an emergency power bank for spending consecutive nights at anchor. I like to be sure I can keep checking the weather and refer to my sailing apps and mobile charts for electronic navigation without placing unnecessary strain on the vessel’s battery.

Lastly, I pack a small journal to stick odds and ends into and lots of extra camera film. I treasure my onboard diaries, and often use quiet moments to jot down notes, observations, and core memories. Whatever you bring, the best part of your Mediterranean Yacht Charter will be the stories you take home, and you’ll want to revisit them in the off-season.

Don’t worry if you forget something, someone will likely be able to help you. The second you step on board, you’re all part of the same crew. Happy cruising!

Want to read more articles like this?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter