The British Boatbuilders Survey aims to find out who is working in the leisure boatbuilding sector in the UK

Those working hands-on at boatyards around the UK are being urged to take part in the British Boatbuilders Survey.

The short, anonymous survey is aimed at everyone who is working hands-on in UK boatyards, whether they’re building GRP or wooden boats, or are involved in related trades, such as rigging, marine engineering and electronics.

It has been organised by Women in Boatbuilding (WIBB) – a community interest company that raises awareness of the gender diversity debate in the industry, and offers mentoring to women and boat builders in the industry.

The survey can be found here.

Continues below…

The founder of Women in Boatbuilding, Belinda Joslin said the data will be used to ascertain a clear picture about the workforce in UK yards.

“Who is working hands-on in the leisure boatbuilding sector in the UK? It’s a question that we’ve been trying to get answered since the inception of WIBB earlier this year, and we’ve struggled to find anyone who has this data. Not only that, but the UK Shipbuilding Skills taskforce also failed to get data from our industry to base their recently released report on, and cite it in the report as an issue,” she explained.

“The larger yards obviously know their own workforces, but boatbuilding is made up of so many dispersed smaller yards that are not even members of British Marine, and haven’t heard of the National Shipbuilding Office – they’re just getting on with the job and often struggling to recruit.

“So many decisions and discussions are based around data, and we want to have diversity data to back up our anecdotal knowledge about all boatbuilders in the UK. The recent WBTA and Heritage Crafts Traditional Boatbuilding survey showed that less than 10% of traditional boatbuilders are women, and it’s a worryingly ageing workforce,” added Joslin.

Enjoyed reading British Boatbuilders Survey launched: have your say?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter