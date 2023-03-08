New mentoring programme for women boatbuilders

10 boatbuilders are being given the opportunity to be matched and mentored by women working in the industry in a similar or complementary role

Applications are now open for a mentoring programme for women boatbuilders.

The programme will offer 10 boatbuilders the opportunity to be matched and mentored by women working in the industry in a similar or complementary role.

The aim is that monthly meet-ups will help focus, support and progress women in the industry – and their stories will encourage more women to join it.

The mentors will also be supported in the programme with Zoom meetings to review progress and address any challenges, aswell as providing a focus on their own career development.

The mentoring programme is being launched by Women in Boatbuilding – a community interest company which raises awareness of the gender diversity debate in the industry, and offers mentoring to women and boat builders in the industry.

It is being supported by The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights.

The founder of Women in Boatbuilding, Belinda Joslin says mentoring benefits both mentee and mentor – growing the community and support network in a male-dominated industry where boatbuilders can often be the sole woman in the yard.

“By creating a supportive community, we hope to retain professionals so that they can grow their skills and become the boatbuilding leaders of the future,” she said.

Applications for mentee positions are now open on the Women in Boatbuilding website for a month.

The pairing process will then take place, and mentorships will start in May for 10 pairings for 10 months.

The prime warden of The Worshipful Company of Shipwrights, Laura Budgen, said: “The Shipwrights are delighted to be helping the Women in Boatbuilding team take their CIC [community interest company] to the next level – by mentoring women working hands on and showcasing their

work on social media, we hope more women are inspired to join and remain in the marine industry.”

To apply for a mentee position go to: www.womeninboatbuilding.com

