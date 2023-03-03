Splicing workshop for women

Women sailors and boaters are being invited to attend a splicing workshop being organised in conjunction with Women in Boat Building

A splicing workshop is being held specifically for women sailors and boaters.

It will be run by Jas Klimcke from TS Rigging Marine Services and will look at rope construction. Participants will then be taught a 3-strand splice and a braid-on-braid and brummel splice.

All materials will be provided free of charge by Kingfisher Ropes.

The event is being organised in conjunction with Women in Boatbuilding, a community interest company which raises awareness of the gender diversity debate in the industry, and offers mentoring to women and boat builders in the industry.

The splicing workshop will take place on Saturday, 25 March 2023, starting at 1030 and finishing at 1600, and is being held onboard the Thames Sailing Barge, May – the Bread and Roses Barge at St Osyth Boatyard, near Clacton-on-Sea.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch, although there will be tea and cakes provided in the afternoon.

While there is no fixed charge for the splicing workshop, a minimum £15 contribution is requested to cover the running costs of The Bread and Roses Barge, which is a charity

Anyone interested in booking a place should contact Women in Boatbuilding at info@womeninboatbuilding.com or on Instagram @womeninboatbuilding

